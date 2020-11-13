Entertainment
David Oyelowo Stars in New Film ‘Come Away’ / EUR Exclusive-WATCH
*David Oyelowo (“Selma”) stars in the new Film “Come Away” alongside Angelina Jolie. In the film, they play the parents of Peter Pan and Alice.
Similar to the original films, we see Peter Pan in “Neverland” and “Alice in Wonderland,” but their reason for going on these adventures is what makes “Come Away” different.
After a tragic event hits the family, Alice and Peter escape to their different worlds to deal with their feelings. As Peter becomes a lost boy and wants to stay in Neverland forever, Alice realizes she needs to get back to reality. She feels as though it is time for her to grow up and become a lady. Because the family is struggling now she must make sure she’s able to make a good life for herself. Her innocence begins to fade and so does her imagination.
MORE NEWS: Common Reacts to Jaguar Wright's Claims That He Sexually Assaulted Her
We talked with Keira Chansa, who plays Alice, and David Oyelowo, who plays Jack the father, about the film. We asked Keira if she could what would she keep from her childhood as she grows up?
“Something that I wish I could hold on to is probably having no responsibilities,” says Keira. Low key isn’t that what we all wish for. Come Away illustrates the moment one’s childhood comes to a crossroads. Do you remain a hopeful child full of innocence and imagination or do you let that go?“
“As you get older and more tough stuff comes your way, you can lose some of that magic, lose some of the imagination,” David told us.
Oyelowo goes on to say the imagination of the children in the film is what helps him and Angelina Jolie’s characters heal from the tragedy in the family.
The writers of this film perfectly blend two classic stories into an original story that may be very relatable to a lot of family’s during the times we are in now. This is a film for the family to enjoy and may also open up conversations about how families can come together to help one another deal with the tough stuff of life.
“Come Away” is in theaters and at home On Demand starting today (11-13-20).
Arts & Culture
David E. Talbert’s ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’: A New Christmas Cinematic Masterpiece for the Ages
*Mystical. Whimsical. Magical. Those three words may describe David E. Talbert’s newest sensation, “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.” However, four words should be added-: A Cinematic Christmas Masterpiece. And lucky for you it’s in now select theaters (during November) and it’s currently streaming worldwide on Netflix.
Talbert, a brilliant writer, playwright, director and theater maker, has produced 14 national tours, including for his first play “Tellin’ it Like it Tiz,” which toured for two years, establishing him as one of the most successful directors, writers and producers in American theater. He has written and produced 14 national tours, has earned 24 NAACP nominations, winning Best Playwright of the Year for “The Fabric of a Man,” and is also a best-selling author, having written three novels “Baggage Claim” (2003), “Love on the Dotted Line” (2005) and “Love Don’t Live Here No More: Book One of Doggy Tales” (2006), which he wrote with Snoop Dogg. In 2008, he made his film directorial debut with the Sony Pictures comedy “First Sunday,” which starred Ice Cube, Tracy Morgan and Katt Williams. Among his impressive film credits are Fox Searchlight’s “Baggage Claim,” an adaptation of his own novel and “Almost Christmas,” for Universal Pictures, with Danny Glover, Gabrielle Union and Academy Award winner Mo’Nique, which was the highest grossing theatrical release of his career. His recent national tours include the widely successful “What My Husband Doesn’t Know,” which starred Morris Chestnut.
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” a mystical journey of fantasy, magic and wonder, follows an eccentric toymaker (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker), his tenacious granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills), and a magical invention with the power to reunite their family and change their lives forever.
MUST READ: My Political Two Cents: Donald Trump's Temper Tantrum is Holding America Hostage and the World's Laughing At Us
EURweb founder Lee Bailey spoke with Talbert earlier this week to find out about the interesting journey the playwright, now film director took to bring "Jingle Jangle" to the screen.
“It was 22 years in the making,” said David E. Talbert, who started writing the play in 1997. He wrote the film many years ago, but one major life event set the film on its course to success.
“When finally, our son was born, it kind of reawakened the kid in me,” said David about the birth of his son (Elias David Talbert) with wife Lyn Sisson-Talbert, who has produced all of Talbert’s plays and films.
“Looking at life through his eyes and I said ‘okay, well, it’s time to do it.’” He sat with his son and watched one of his favorite kid movies “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” His son was four, but didn’t quite have the reaction he was looking for.
“I was just singing all the songs and he was staring at the screen and he finally said, ‘Daddy can I play with my Legos?’” he laughed. “And he walked away. I realized he couldn’t get into the movie like I could when I was young- we had no other option but to see movies that didn’t have people that look like us. There was no other option. From ‘Willy Wonka’ to ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,’ to the original ‘Dr. Doolittle’ to ‘Mary Poppins’ there was just no option.”
David set to change the status quo, to make a holiday blockbuster that featured people of color, a film that not only is a holiday masterpiece, but a film in which people of color, including children of color, could see themselves in a huge blockbuster extravaganza.
“There was ‘The Wiz,’ but then again ‘The Wiz’ didn’t have any children in it. So that didn’t give you a chance to see yourself as a child. I realized on (Elias’) wall was ‘Miles Morales’ (A Spider Man character) and he rocked with Miles Morales because he looked like him. And that’s when it hit me that it’s time to do this, and that the world needed, my son needed, our community needed, our world needed to see people of color in this world in this holiday genre of films. And that’s when it took traction.”
Netflix took an interest in David’s “Jangle” concept after he worked with them on a small independent production, “El Camino Christmas,” which featured Vincent D’ Onofrio, Jessica Alba and Tim Allen. A meeting was arranged with the streamer’s head of original programming Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt, one of Netflix’s head creative executives.
“They really liked the way the movie I did for them, the smaller budget movie turned out,” said David. “I told them I wanted to do a big event movie. They asked ‘what kind?’ I told them about my son and my family and how families like me around the country and around the world have nothing to look at during the holiday season with anybody of color. And he said, ‘we need to do something about that.’ And he asked if I could come back and pitch it next week and they bought it with me in the room. It felt really good. I’ve never worked with a company like Netflix before who understands. Netflix is a global brand, so they’re in 192 countries in 32 languages around the world. They understand that they need to make content for the world and the world is filled with more people of color than not.”
Filmed in London, David wanted an international feel for the film.
“All the movies I loved growing up all had a European backdrop,” he said. “There’s something magical about the accents- it’s been around centuries. We shot in a house that was built in the 1300s. There’s a certain sense for me, a classic feel. When you shoot something in Europe it’s classic because you’re talking about a country that’s one of the oldest in the world.”
Talbert says he sought out to make a film with international appeal, one that seeks to normalize people of color in fantasy films.
“We cast people from all different cultures with accents and we mixed it up,” he explained. “I wanted to normalize Black people in the 1800s with images that didn’t have a whip on our backs. I wanted the Victorian era- that era to show scientists and inventors and thinkers and alchemists and kind of give a different visual for Black people in this era.”
Making a cinematic marvel can contain a lot of moving parts. One of the moving parts for this film was working with an Oscar-nominated Black British cinematographer, Remi Adefarasin, one of the top British cinematographers.
“He and I talked about scope and scale, and that was a big thing for us, we wanted to make sure the film had scope and scale,” he explained. “So, my question was ‘how high could that camera go on that crane?’ And he said ‘we can go 100 feet.’ I asked ‘well can you make it go 200 feet? I wanted to show scope and scale on a grand spectacle. I knew this was a big undertaking and it was important for this film to succeed, to have this kind of scope, so that people that want to do films like this with people of color after me people will be more open to it because of the success of this one.”
Working on a huge blockbuster film like “Jangle” had its challenges for David E. Talbert.
“It was really for me, it was like going back to graduate school,” he reflected. “I had done musical plays, but I had never shot a musical. I had never done choreography in my plays. I had never done digital effects, special effects, two CGI characters and animated sequences, and people flying. I had never done that in a film before. I give a lot of credit to Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt for believing in me. I’m used to, in my career, people saying ‘you’ve got $2 to make this movie. If it goes to $2.50 cents, that 25 cents is coming out of your money. I had never had an executive says to me ‘don’t write the budget, write your imagination and we’ll figure out the budget later.’ And that’s what Nick Nesbitt told me. It changed my life.”
Netflix pulled out all the stops for this production, bringing him some of the best personnel in the entertainment industry.
“They knew the importance of this film and surrounded me with the best visual effects team, the best music, Phil Lawrence and John Legend, the best production designer, who did all the ‘Star Wars’ latest movies, the best costume designer, a two-time Oscar nominee and proudly I say, I brought the best producer, my wife, who is the lead producer in the film. So, I was bullet proof. I had a Black woman by my side every step of the way.”
Casting Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle proved to be a stroke of genius. Whitaker provided a depth to the role that few actors are able to do.
“He was always my first choice,” said David of Forest Whitaker, who attended USC’s Conservatory of Music on a scholarship for Voice and also directed “Waiting to Exhale.” Talbert added: “I’ve known Forest for about 10 years, we had always flirted with doing a project together. The brilliance of Forest is that he does his homework. He understands nuance and backstory and making sure the character is multi-layered and multi-dimensional. I needed someone in front of the camera that could ground this character and make sure he’s a character and not a caricature., someone with those chops in front of the camera but equally as important, I need a big brother behind the camera.”
The breakout star in “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is Madalen Mills, who illuminates every scene she’s in.
“I think the heavens just dropped that little angel in my lap for this film,” Talbert gushed. “She has so much light in her. We did a worldwide search and we narrowed it down to five actresses from around the world. I flew into New York for the audition. As soon as I walked in, I knew it was hers. The other young ladies were talented, but she just had this thing where she wasn’t coming to audition for the role, she was coming to claim what was hers.”
Audiences will love the music which features songwriter Philip Lawrence, who has worked with Beyonce and Adele, and singer/songwriter John Legend. Luckily for viewers Lawrence also appears in the film alongside actress Lisa Davina Phillip, (Mrs. Johnston) as one of her background singers/dancers.
“When Phil wrote that song, we kept clowning in the studio adding more background parts, because I love the background parts and they were so funny, I said ‘Phil we got to have them on screen. You’ve got to fly into London, and with two other actors I had met there, Toge and Gabe and I said you all got to be Pips. She’s got to be Gladys Knight and you guys will be the Pips.”
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is simply a flawless movie. With sensational performances from Forest Whitaker, newcomer Madelen Mills, Phylicia Rashad and a monstrous performance by Keegan-Michael Key as the villain Gustafson. The film allows him the opportunity to show the great range he has as an actor. Mills is a young superstar with a voice that captures the screen. In addition, the choreography is flawless and the production design and costuming, simply otherworldly (do we hear Oscar?).
Although this film features actors and actresses of color, this film will appeal to audiences of all ethnicities. In this time of isolation and strife, the world needs an inspirational story that inspires and encourages. “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” may be a Christmas movie, but it will live as a testimonial of triumph from the belief in human accomplishment. One line in the movie sums up its inspirational prowess- “If You Believe, It’s All Possible.” Simply, “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is a masterpiece, a holiday Christmas classic that all families should view and have in their collections.
In select theaters in November (check here for locations), “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,” is also streaming on Netflix as well.
Follow David on Instagram @DavidETalbert.
Entertainment
Ludacris Stars in ‘The Ride’ as Black Father Who Adopts White Supremacist Teenager [TRAILER]
*Here’s the first trailer for the indie film “The Ride” starring Ludacris, and based on the real-life story of BMX star John Buultjens.
As a hateful, racist teen growing up in Glasgow, Scottland, Buultjens was adopted by an interracial couple following a violent upbringing with his parents.
“It makes me sick to think about it now but I was ashamed and I used to walk at a distance behind dad,” Buultjens explained in an interview with The Guardian of his former racist beliefs. “This was a man who did so much for me, and showed me for the first time in my life what love meant, and I was ashamed because he looked different to me.”
READ MORE: Aunt Viv is Back, Uncle Phil Remembered in First Trailer from 'Fresh Prince Reunion Special' (Watch)
Directed by Alex Ranarivelo,“The Ride” follows John McCord, who is taken in by Eldridge (Ludacris) and Marianna Buultjens (Sasha Alexander) after a racially-charged incident.
The official description states: Eldridge makes it his mission to overcome the challenges of John’s white supremacist upbringing and slowly begins to forge a relationship through his foster son’s fascination with extreme sports by giving John his first bike. Rooted by this newfound passion, the family builds a bond of mutual respect, love and together they speed toward BMX glory and ultimately, redemption.”
Buultjens ultimately found love and redemption through his parents, and would eventually make his name and fame by riding and designing BMX bikes.
His life story would become a movie after he befriended Hollywood producer Ali Afshar.
“It’s the typical thing you hear in Hollywood, isn’t it: ‘I’ll make your life into a movie’,” says Buultjens. “Initially I didn’t really take it seriously. Then things started to become a little more serious and eventually it gained momentum until we heard not only was it getting made, but Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges was going to play my dad.”
Scroll up and check out the trailer for “The Ride.” The film is now available to stream on Amazon Prime.
Books
Terry McMillan Confirms ‘Waiting to Exhale’ TV Series in the Works
*A Television series is in the works based on Terry McMillan’s beloved novel “Waiting to Exhale.”
McMillan shared the news on Twitter and also revealed that Lee Daniels is producing.
“So, WAITING TO EXHALE is going to be a TV series. Produced by Lee Daniels. Attica Locke and Tembi Locke are writing. Anthony Hemingway will direct. I lucked out,” she tweeted.
The book followed four close friends dealing with love, motherhood, and career. The 1995 film starred Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine, Lela Rochon and the late, great Whitney Houston.
READ MORE:Family of Singer Selena Hit with $1M Lawsuit Over New Netflix Series
So, WAITING TO EXHALE is going to be a TV series. Produced by Lee Daniels. Attica Locke and Tembi Locke are writing. Anthony Hemingway will direct. I lucked out.
— Terry McMillan (@MsTerryMcMillan) November 12, 2020
Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for a much talked about sequel to the movie.
While speaking with Tamron Hall, Loretta Devine spoke of the film’s impact and shared an update on the sequel.
“I know that Terry [McMillan] and I think Lee Daniels are working on something because he’s been trying to get Waiting to Exhale back for so many years because it changed so much for everybody, not just Black women but also so many shows came out of that with the same girlfriend format that they used,” she said.
“I think they’re doing something about the kids of the women and I think that’s going to be coming out,” she said of the plot to the sequel.
McMillan’s success with the “Waiting to Exhale” novel opened the doors for many black writers.
“I might have spent years trying to publish my black horror fiction if not for Terry McMillan,” the author Tananarive Due tells the Guardian. “After Terry’s success, black writers would often receive lavish book tours for their hardcover releases and then another book tour a year later for the paperback. One publisher gave me a company Amex card! This probably still happens now, but it’s not happening to the degree it was for a lot of us in the 1990s, when publishing was giddy with the discovery of black readers and was willing to take chances on a wide variety of writing to court that audience.”
