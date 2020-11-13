Other News
Damien Goodmon (LA Activist/CEO of Dwtn Crenshaw) Called Women Beater – Presser Set to Call for His Resignation
*A Los Angeles based coalition of Baldwin Hills Crenshaw area residents and the family members of a young African -American woman who alleges she was the beaten by Crenshaw activist Damien Goodmon, have scheduled a press conference on Saturday (11-14-20) to shed more light on the situation. (Scroll down for specific info on the presser.)
In the meantime, the coalition of residents is calling for Goodmon’s immediate removal from his leadership role as CEO of Downtown Crenshaw and the Crenshaw Subway Coalition. Both these organizations are Crenshaw advocacy groups.
Downtown Crenshaw under Goodmon’s leadership has led protests outside the home of popular L.A. City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, demanding the councilman support the sale of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall to their organization. The protests have been led by over a dozen female senior citizens who have dubbed themselves the “Grandmamas.”
Sister Tammy Lee one of the organizers of the press conference is accusing Goodmon (who she states is a woman beater) of using her grandmother and other elderly Black women to carry out his political agenda and putting their lives at risk having them outside protesting with others during a global pandemic. While unbeknownst to them and our entire community, Goodmon has a verified and documented history of beating Black women. He’s been arrested by the LAPD and charged with spousal abuse in the past.
“It’s important that Black L.A. understand who Goodmon really is. He’s using these community groups to enrich and line his pockets. He does not have a job and is trying to portray himself as a community leader when in fact he has a history of preying and living off Black women. I will not allow Goodmon to use my grandmother in his shakedown of rival business developers such as LIVWRK which currently will soon be closing escrow in its efforts to buy the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall,” Sister Tammy Lee says.
Sister Tammy Lee also says she has proof of Goodmon’s bad acting:
“I am submitting information and proof that on May 9th, 2010 Goodmon was arrested by the LAPD on charges of domestic abuse. My cousin who at the time was his live-in girlfriend claims that Goodmon had asked her for $20 for food which she did not have. Later, apparently still upset at my cousin (even after she had brought him a plate of food from a church function) she alleges that Goodmon spat in her face, called her a ‘bitch,’ grabbed her wrists and eventually punched her in the face, too.”
Sister Tammy Lee provided a link to a prior article on the incident from 2010:
http://mayorsam.blogspot.com/2010/08/betty-pleasant-and-her-shady-friends.html=
Press conference
Saturday, November 14th, 2020
Time: 2:00 pm
Location: Damien Goodman office The Umoja Center
3347 W.43rd Street Leimert Park CA 90043
Columns
Larry Buford: Understanding the Multicolored Bigotry of America!
*“Despite our differences, much more unites us than divides us” – Senator John McCain
If former Republican White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Karl Rove, is the E.F. Hutton of politics, whose advertising slogan was “When E.F. Hutton talks, people listen,” then I think we should listen to Karl Rove.
The title of an article written by Rove, published in the Wall Street Journal, says it all: “Election Result Won’t Be Overturned.” As an advisor to the Trump administration, even Rove says it’s over for Trump, stating, “Recounts occasionally change margins in the hundreds, never in the tens of thousands.”
That said, I would like to address the supporters of the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris election. This is not the time to gloat, but a time to have meaningful and reasonable conversation with those who feel loss. Both Trump and Biden received over 7 million votes for an unprecedented combined voter turnout of 15 million and counting. There’s a plausible reason for that.
There’s a new class of citizenry that has emerged called the White Working Class (WWC) who feel they are not being heard nor understood in the forum of class studies which include Black, Latino, Native American, Asian, LGBT and others (not to mention religious groups). To them, I could declare (but I won’t) as a Black man “now you know how it feels.” You can color this to define your own plight, but in his 1963 “I Have A Dream” speech, to deflate intolerance (hatred, bigotry) Dr. Martin Luther King said, “In the process of gaining our rightful place, we must not be guilty of wrongful deeds. Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred.” And that was from a time where we see some things that continue to this today as he answered the question “When will you [Blacks] be satisfied?”
Dr. King said, “We can never be satisfied as long as the Negro is the victim of the unspeakable horrors of police brutality. We can never be satisfied as long as our bodies, heavy with the fatigue of travel, cannot gain lodging in the motels of the highways and the hotels of the cities. We cannot be satisfied as long as the negro’s basic mobility is from a smaller ghetto to a larger one. We can never be satisfied as long as our children are stripped of their self-hood and robbed of their dignity by signs stating: ‘For Whites Only’. We cannot be satisfied as long as a Negro in Mississippi cannot vote and a Negro in New York believes he has nothing for which to vote. No, no, we are not satisfied, and we will not be satisfied until ‘justice rolls down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream.”” That’s the story of Blacks in America; other groups have their own stories to tell.
Reportedly, the WWC make up the largest single voting bloc from perhaps 40-54% of the entire electorate according to some estimates. Law Professor John F. Banzhaf of George Washington University says, “Calling them ‘blue collar workers’ is inaccurate, and underestimates their number and influence, because even many people with only a high school [diploma] work in offices as salespersons, customer representatives, clerks or high-level assistants, etc., not in traditional blue collar positions.”
Now, during this presidential transition period, we see and hear the WWC and the far-right evangelicals echoing the baseless, empty words of President Trump – fraud, fake, rigged – without cause and without evidence. Even some ministries open their programs in prayer, then go right into poisonous, dangerous rhetoric like “the democrats are after you!” The very people who should be promoting peace and unity, are instead promoting violence and division. And why would they embrace such a character that Trump has displayed these past four years? What’s he hiding? What did he compromise?
Author Michael D’Antonio writes: “Unlike Nixon, who only faced federal trouble, which he escaped thanks to a pardon from Gerald Ford, Trump will be succeeded by a Democrat he spent years insulting. Whether Trump could pardon himself is unclear, but even if he could, he still faces the potential of peril in state courts – where no pardon emanating from the White House can save him.”
While Republican voters complain of Democrats giving away the store; Democrats hold that Republicans will do anything for power and to maintain class inequality and inequity.
America! We are in this thing together. As the late Senator John McCain said, “Despite our differences, much more unites us than divides us.” So, why don’t we as a beautiful multicolored people, one nation under God, choose love, peace and unity over bigotry, violence and division?
Please share your thoughts in the user-friendly, no-obligation comment section below.
Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributing writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon); two insightful books that speak to our moral conscience in times like these. Email: [email protected]
Arts & Culture
8 Remote Corners of the USA to Visit This Winter
*There are those who tend to fly away from winter, and then there are those who want to revel in it. Either way, thanks to the diverse landscapes, the US has several locations that are appealing to both groups.
As you are counting the days until your Christmas holidays, it may be time to let go of college-related stress. Delegate some tasks to the writers from EssayHelp.com to tackle some of the pressing assignments and deadlines, and carve yourself some time.
With the extra time available check out these fantastic destinations that are ready to welcome you with the winter magic.
Hood River, Oregon
Though well-known as the world’s windsurfing capital, Oregon’s famous gorge is not as loud as the other winter counterparts. The place is stunning, with plenty of scenic hiking and mountain biking trails. It is not only the nature enthusiasts who will find the site appealing.
The region is lined with wineries and craft breweries. For exclusive winter activities, you can find snow sports such as skiing and snowshoeing. No matter what your interest, you will find Hood River County has an answer for you.
100-Mile Wilderness, Maine
This 750000-acre expansive landscape is one of the most mysterious in the country. Dotted with rugged mountains and hills, broken down with pristine lakes, and with the sizzling rivers and streams, the 100-Mile Wilderness has always been a hiking favorite.
The Appalachian Trail is only one of its many paths. If you venture here for spring, get a room in a cozy lodge surrounded by wilderness. You will be spending holidays in awe-inspiring scenery.
Whitefish, Montana
Whitefish is packed with winter adventures for holiday seekers. The place has a bit of everything for everyone. There are resorts with various terrains for the skier, and trekking and biking available for the non-skier.
The Glacier National Park welcomes all with fantastic food and tailored activities for their interests. These include the 20 craft breweries to quench your thirst and curiosity.
Apostle Islands, Wisconsin
Even if you did not know the name, you are highly likely to have seen spectacular images of Apostle Islands all over the internet. There are a few reasons to visit this spot during winter, ranging from ice caves to frozen waterfalls.
For hikers and trekkers, there is the Mount Ashwabay, Lakeshore trail, and the Nordic trail. If you need a little more buzz of activity, you can head to Madeline Island for some holiday parties.
Santa Ynez Valley, California
For those who prefer a little more sunshine and a lot of wine, the Santa Ynez Valley is the perfect place. Only a few miles from the beaches of Santa Barbara, the valley crowns the gorgeous autumn colors and the small-town charm for you.
There is also the Californian cuisine that you can pair with either wine or an assortment of beer. And if you need more, there is also a surprising Danish history in the air. Take your choice between the six towns of Santa Ynez, with a long list of restaurants, inns, and the perfect winter getaways.
Dahlonega, Georgia
The streets of this small-town in Georgia will make you feel like you are in a Hallmark movie. Dahlonega embraces Christmas in every way. The town kicks off the Christmas celebrations in late November with carolers and extravagant light displays.
There is no shortage of Christmas markets, parades, horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday concerts, and plenty more. As we said, you will be taken to a Christmas wonderland and will also get to do tours of wineries and vineyards. Now, isn’t it a great choice?
Chimayó, New Mexico
Want to stay away from the snow-drift or cheerfulness of Christmas? This Southwestern destination is right up your alley. Forty miles close to Santa-Fe, this town has only around 3000 residents but has a sacred ambiance that people flock to experience.
The place was once the home of the Pueblo Indians and was discovered later in the 17th century by Spanish Settlers. There are still a lot of remnants in the town, such as the El Santuario de Chimayó. If you are looking for a quiet winter holiday with new adventures, this historic town might be a great option.
Saranac Lake, New York
Want to visit the big city but need a couple of days away? This village of Saranac Lake can tick off both the boxes. Five hours away from New York City, this spot is closer to Canada, which you can reach in over half an hour.
However, you might not experience too much silence here. The place is known for Winter Carnival that begins in January and lasts for ten days. There are also winter activities such as snow sports, races, and more. You will be finishing your holiday with a fireworks show as well. Aside from the Carnival, the place is just as scenic if you are looking for a relatively calmer getaway.
Wrapping Up
So what is your take for this winter? Do you want to drown yourself in the glimmering Christmas lights or spend a quiet weekend in a cozy lodge?
In any case, you will definitely find something to your liking in the list above!
Other News
Black Women’s Pilot Group Aims to Increase Diversity Through Mentorship (Watch)
*There are less than 150 Black women pilots in the United States. That equates to less than one percent representation in the entire career field.
Sisters of the Skies aims to change that. The professional group of Black women pilots formed with the goal of boosting their numbers through mentorship, professional development, STEM, outreach and scholarships. They’re hoping that through their programs, more Black women will get their licenses to become airline transport pilots, military pilots, commercial pilots, or certified flight instructors.
“Young ladies don’t know what they can accomplish because sometimes in order for us to be something, you have to see something,” an SOS member told Good Morning America. “I have been mistaken more times than I care to count for someone other than a pilot.”
“Most people they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re the actual pilot?… You do the takeoff and the landing?’… I’m like ‘Yeah, it was us,’” said another member.
Watch a GMA digital spotlight on the group’s mentorship efforts below:
