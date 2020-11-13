Damien Goodmon (LA Activist/CEO of Dwtn Crenshaw) Called Women Beater – Presser Set to Call for His Resignation

*There are those who tend to fly away from winter, and then there are those who want to revel in it. Either way, thanks to the diverse landscapes, the US has several locations that are appealing to both groups.

With the extra time available check out these fantastic destinations that are ready to welcome you with the winter magic.

Hood River, Oregon

Though well-known as the world’s windsurfing capital, Oregon’s famous gorge is not as loud as the other winter counterparts. The place is stunning, with plenty of scenic hiking and mountain biking trails. It is not only the nature enthusiasts who will find the site appealing.

The region is lined with wineries and craft breweries. For exclusive winter activities, you can find snow sports such as skiing and snowshoeing. No matter what your interest, you will find Hood River County has an answer for you.

100-Mile Wilderness, Maine

This 750000-acre expansive landscape is one of the most mysterious in the country. Dotted with rugged mountains and hills, broken down with pristine lakes, and with the sizzling rivers and streams, the 100-Mile Wilderness has always been a hiking favorite.

The Appalachian Trail is only one of its many paths. If you venture here for spring, get a room in a cozy lodge surrounded by wilderness. You will be spending holidays in awe-inspiring scenery.

Whitefish, Montana

Whitefish is packed with winter adventures for holiday seekers. The place has a bit of everything for everyone. There are resorts with various terrains for the skier, and trekking and biking available for the non-skier.

The Glacier National Park welcomes all with fantastic food and tailored activities for their interests. These include the 20 craft breweries to quench your thirst and curiosity.

Apostle Islands, Wisconsin

Even if you did not know the name, you are highly likely to have seen spectacular images of Apostle Islands all over the internet. There are a few reasons to visit this spot during winter, ranging from ice caves to frozen waterfalls.

For hikers and trekkers, there is the Mount Ashwabay, Lakeshore trail, and the Nordic trail. If you need a little more buzz of activity, you can head to Madeline Island for some holiday parties.

Santa Ynez Valley, California

For those who prefer a little more sunshine and a lot of wine, the Santa Ynez Valley is the perfect place. Only a few miles from the beaches of Santa Barbara, the valley crowns the gorgeous autumn colors and the small-town charm for you.

There is also the Californian cuisine that you can pair with either wine or an assortment of beer. And if you need more, there is also a surprising Danish history in the air. Take your choice between the six towns of Santa Ynez, with a long list of restaurants, inns, and the perfect winter getaways.

Dahlonega, Georgia

The streets of this small-town in Georgia will make you feel like you are in a Hallmark movie. Dahlonega embraces Christmas in every way. The town kicks off the Christmas celebrations in late November with carolers and extravagant light displays.

There is no shortage of Christmas markets, parades, horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday concerts, and plenty more. As we said, you will be taken to a Christmas wonderland and will also get to do tours of wineries and vineyards. Now, isn’t it a great choice?

Chimayó, New Mexico

Want to stay away from the snow-drift or cheerfulness of Christmas? This Southwestern destination is right up your alley. Forty miles close to Santa-Fe, this town has only around 3000 residents but has a sacred ambiance that people flock to experience.

The place was once the home of the Pueblo Indians and was discovered later in the 17th century by Spanish Settlers. There are still a lot of remnants in the town, such as the El Santuario de Chimayó. If you are looking for a quiet winter holiday with new adventures, this historic town might be a great option.

Saranac Lake, New York

Want to visit the big city but need a couple of days away? This village of Saranac Lake can tick off both the boxes. Five hours away from New York City, this spot is closer to Canada, which you can reach in over half an hour.

However, you might not experience too much silence here. The place is known for Winter Carnival that begins in January and lasts for ten days. There are also winter activities such as snow sports, races, and more. You will be finishing your holiday with a fireworks show as well. Aside from the Carnival, the place is just as scenic if you are looking for a relatively calmer getaway.

Wrapping Up

So what is your take for this winter? Do you want to drown yourself in the glimmering Christmas lights or spend a quiet weekend in a cozy lodge?

In any case, you will definitely find something to your liking in the list above!