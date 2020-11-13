Politics
Candace Owens Says Barack Obama Hated America When He Left White House
*Conservative activist Candace Owens appeared on Fox News this week to accuse Barack Obama of hating America by the time he left the White House.
In an interview with Sean Hannity, Owens slammed Obama’s recent claims about racism in the Republican party, noting that white American voters “gave him literally everything he has”.
“The language that he’s using, the rhetoric that is coming out of former president Barack Obama’s mouth is nothing short of absolutely despicable in my opinion,” said Owens.
“This is a man who ran on the American dream. Everyone remembers where they were the night Barack Obama won,” she continued. “There was a kinetic energy on the ground. It felt like we finally had arrived at a place in this country where we could put the past on the past. He ran on that image. He didn’t run on race, he didn’t run on denigrating half of Americans,” she explained.
READ MORE: Obama Talks About ‘Vanity and Ego’ in First Clips from ‘The Oprah Conversation’ (Watch)
More than anyone else, I wrote my book for young people—as an invitation to once again remake the world, and to bring about, through hard work, determination, and a big dose of imagination, an America that finally aligns with all that is best in us. https://t.co/1yZrYWuckX
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 12, 2020
“He is the first president to have ever sat in the White House and come out of the White House hating America and that is what I believe about Barack Obama today.”
Owens was reacting to Obama’s claim in his upcoming memoir, “A Promised Land,” that Trump offered millions of white Americans an “elixir for their racial anxiety” by pushing the birther conspiracy.
“It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted,” Obama writes. “Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president.”
He adds, “For millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.”
News
UPS Lifts Ban on Natural Black Hairstyles
*UPS has lifted restrictions on its dress code and appearance policy as it relates to facial hair and Black hairstyles.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the company will loosen the ban on afros, braids and beards. The company previously did not allow employees to have facial hair and male employees also were prohibited from having long hair to their collar.
UPS said the changes are part of an effort to “celebrate diversity rather than corporate restrictions,” according to an announcement reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.
READ MORE: What Happened to Quawan Charles? Graphic Photo of Teen’s Remains Being Compared to Emmett Till; Family Demands Answers
UPS will now allow drivers to grow beards after years of strict rules on personal appearance.https://t.co/ZVtorAjrlF
— NPR (@NPR) November 13, 2020
“These changes reflect our values and desire to have all UPS employees feel comfortable, genuine and authentic while providing service to our customers and interacting with the general public,” the company said in a statement. The company noted that it is “determined to continue to make UPS a great place to work for all of our more than 5000,000 employees around the world.”
The delivery giant added: “Our CEO, Carol Tomé, listened to feedback from employees and heard that changes in this area would make them more likely to recommend UPS as an employer.”
Worker’s hairstyles will still have to be “business-appropriate.”
“These policies are hold-overs from a different era and reflect the biases that hold back progress, and performance,” said Lucinda Duncalfe, founder of Above Board. “It never made sense that ‘natural’ hair was impermissible,” she added, calling the policy change “great news.”
Several states have passed The Crown Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair), which prohibits discrimination against natural hair and protective styles in schools and workplaces.
Entertainment
Obama Talks About ‘Vanity and Ego’ in First Clips from ‘The Oprah Conversation’ (Watch)
*Two clips have been released from Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming interview with President Barack Obama on “The Oprah Conversation,” to air Tuesday, Nov. 17 on Apple TV+.
“The Oprah Conversation: President Barack Obama” interview will explore the transformative years leading up to President Obama’s historic presidency, the accomplishments that led him to the White House, and the monumental expectations placed upon him during his pivotal time in office. In this candid conversation, Oprah and President Obama will also talk about his new insightful and deeply personal memoir, “A Promised Land.”
In this first clip about vanity and ego, Obama says that understanding the work is not about yourself. Asked if he was trying to fill the hole from his father not being around as he was growing up, he shares that what initially drove him transformed into something larger, knowing that his role meant more than one person.
In this second clip, Obama shares that the Sandy Hook shooting was the hardest day of his presidency and expresses disappointment that there was no policy change following the tragedy.
Sandy Hook – The Oprah Conversation: President Barack Obama from EURweb on Vimeo.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Boosie Badazz Reflects on ‘Weird’ Mike Tyson Interview About Trans Community [WATCH]
*In a new interview with VladTV, Boosie Badazz reflects on his recent conversation with Mike Tyson, during which the famed boxer confronted the rapper over his controversial comments regarding Dwyane Wade’s transgender child Zaya Wade.
“It seemed like he was passionate about that situation,” Boosie told VladTV. “I’m telling him I don’t agree with it. But the interview was weird. It was weird. I even went to asking him questions and they took a lot of stuff out the interview… After that, his daughter came and interviewed me.”
Boosie said that Tyson’s daughter also ranted to him about his misunderstanding of the “transgender world,” and he responded by noting the more important issues affecting the Black community, such as single motherhood and police violence.
“Basically, she was saying the things that she was passionate about, and I was saying the things that I was passionate about and she couldn’t feel me and I guess she was saying I couldn’t feel her.”
READ MORE: Must See: Mike Tyson Stuns Lil Boosie: Asks Rapper If it’s Possible He’s ‘A Homosexual’ / WATCH
Boosie admits he and Tyson’s daughter “didn’t see eye to eye.”
In case you missed it, when Boosie was a guest on Tyson’s podcast Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson in October, he was put on blast about his previous homophobic and transphobic comments.
“Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual? Why do you say that about them? Do you feel there’s a possibility that you’re a homosexual and anybody that disrespects them, it furthers yourself from being a homosexual?” Tyson asked Boosie. “I’m thinkin’ you may like homosexuals. If you’re straight then why do you offend people?”
Check out Boosie’s response via the clip below.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]