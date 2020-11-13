Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Things Were Different
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Things Were Different: I don’t know if they have really made up, but a reunion probably wouldn’t have happened if there was not some reaching out. It was a different time when they were shooting their hit sitcom . He was A list and at the time, she was not far behind. At that point in his life, our actor preferred spending time with men rather than women and his co-star used to talk smack to him about his dating preferences.
The thing is, as the show became a larger hit, it was not just her talking to him about it, but all his “people,” and then the next thing you know he had a girlfriend who became his wife.
They couldn’t have their huge money maker get caught with a man. It would ruin him. The co-star who talked to him like that is not the same person now she was then. She would probably condemn her old self. You would think this was some show from the 1950’s, but it wasn’t. It was decades later. All of you know who these two people are.
Can you guess the actor, his female co-star and their hit show from back in the day?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Halloween Party From Hell
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Halloween Party From Hell: This one didn’t happen exactly on Halloween, but did happen in October and according to the actress involved, was hell. So, in order to keep the theme going all week, made it a Halloween party. It was actually an after party after a premiere. Our actress, who all of you know, was all of 15 when she was at the party filled wall to wall with adults who were enjoying the booze and drugs provided by the host, a permanent A+ list mostly movie actor, all of you know.
At some point in the evening our actress was wasted, as was often the case at that time. The next thing she knew she was naked and the A+ list actor was naked on top of her profusely sweating as he raped her. She woke up again to find him naked beside her as he smoked a cigarette and told her how good she was in bed for someone so young. Over the years, our actress has made this time period later in life and called it sex, because she just didn’t want to deal with things she did or happened to her at that point in her life.
Can you guess the former child star and movie actor?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Coffee Table Book
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
There is a coffee table book that has been in the works for ages. It has been completed, but I don’t think it will ever find a publisher. It contains photos of generally half naked men. Sometimes completely naked and sometimes fully clothed, but for the most part looking like a Studio 54 busboy. The photos were all taken at parties hosted by this former A+ list talk show host and game show creator. He loved to show off the young men he was mentoring. The thing is, the photos from these parties that are included in the coffee table book are dozens of current and former A list celebrities who would probably not want to be viewed in that light. I know this former A+ list mostly television actor from a defunct long running hit network show is one who has voiced his opposition to being included.
Can you guess the former A+ list talk show host/game show creator?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Athlete and the Reality Star
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Interesting statement from the celebrity/reality star who is only famous because of the former A+/A list athlete she once married. I thought the friendship with the family ended because she hooked up with the alliterate athlete when he was on a “break” from the girlfriend he cheats on quite often. The athlete hooks up with a lot of the friends on the “breaks,” and the friends all get sent to the island of misfit toys while the athlete faces no consequences.
Can you guess the reality star and the athlete?
