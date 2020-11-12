Today’s Video
Trevor Noah’s Take on Trump Staffing up For a Second Term He Didn’t Win (Watch)
*Donald Trump’s election denial is off the charts and Trevor Noah has some thoughts about it.
On “The Daily Show” Wednesday, the host weighed in on the White House being forced by the boss to continue on as if the election didn’t happen, Trump going underground since the race was called, and, with lawsuits being thrown out around the country, Republicans turning to the public to find evidence of voter fraud.
Mocking Trump’s insistence on vetting candidates for new jobs in his administration, he joked in his Trump voice, “So where do you see yourself in five years?” He then answered in the interviewee’s voice, “Nah b**ch, where do you see yourself in five weeks?”
BLIND ITEM: Halloween Party From Hell
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Halloween Party From Hell: This one didn’t happen exactly on Halloween, but did happen in October and according to the actress involved, was hell. So, in order to keep the theme going all week, made it a Halloween party. It was actually an after party after a premiere. Our actress, who all of you know, was all of 15 when she was at the party filled wall to wall with adults who were enjoying the booze and drugs provided by the host, a permanent A+ list mostly movie actor, all of you know.
At some point in the evening our actress was wasted, as was often the case at that time. The next thing she knew she was naked and the A+ list actor was naked on top of her profusely sweating as he raped her. She woke up again to find him naked beside her as he smoked a cigarette and told her how good she was in bed for someone so young. Over the years, our actress has made this time period later in life and called it sex, because she just didn’t want to deal with things she did or happened to her at that point in her life.
Can you guess the former child star and movie actor?
Don Lemon Runs Down the Lies Spread By Trump’s Adult Children Since Election Loss (Watch)
*CNN’s Don Lemon on Wednesday ran through the lies that have been spread on social media by President Donald Trump’s adult children since their father’s election defeat.
The “CNN Tonight” host noted that Donald Trump Jr. has tweeted out all kinds of “unhinged and unfounded” claims about election fraud, while Eric Trump shared a fake video last week that falsely claimed to show ballots cast for his dad being burned.
As for Ivanka, Lemon noted that she shared an Associated Press tweet that called Alaska for her father. Lemon said, “Think about this, Ivanka. If you believe the Alaska projection enough to cheer about it on Twitter based on a projection by the media, then maybe you should be just as confident in your father’s loss and Joe Biden’s win, they are projections as well.”
Watch the full segment below, or here at CNN.com:
President Trump’s children have used their social media accounts to spread misinformation about the 2020 election results. CNN’s @DonLemon fact checks their Twitter feeds. https://t.co/H5bHmT0h9x pic.twitter.com/JyloqRrMEc
— CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) November 12, 2020
2020 Black Music Honors to Celebrate Legendary Music Icons – Rickey Smiley to Host
*Chicago-based television production company Central City Productions will present the 2020 Black Music Honors in national broadcast syndication November 21 thru December 13, 2020.
Television and radio personality Rickey Smiley returns as host of the star-studded two-hour special which will honor artists and musicians who have influenced and made significant contributions to American music.
The honorees for this year’s Black Music Honors include Grammy® Award-nominated R&B legends Rhona Bennett, Terry Ellis, and Cindy Herron of En Vogue, recognized as one of the top 5 highest selling American female music groups in history, who will receive the Urban Music Icon Award for their three decades in the industry. Grammy® Award-winner, actress and Broadway star Deborah Cox will receive the Entertainer Icon Award. Multiple Stellar Awards and Grammy® Award-winner and producer Fred Hammond will receive the Gospel Music Icon Award. The National Museum of African American Music will be honored with the Legacy Award.
MORE NEWS: Pastor John Gray Apologizes (AGAIN) to Wife for Having ‘Emotional’ Affairs with Other Women
Founder and Executive Producer Don Jackson stated, “I am extremely excited about our 5th Annual 2020 Black Music Honors television special and our legendary awardees. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for us to stay committed to producing The Black Music Honors as a means of celebrating music icons who are often overlooked in receiving their much-deserved recognition.”
Performers of the evening include Musiq Soulchild, Raheem DeVaughn, Tweet, MAJOR., June’s Diary, Brian Courtney Wilson, D Smoke, Evvie McKinney, Marvin Sapp, RL, and Sheléa.
The show is set to air on Saturday, November 21 at 12PM (EST) on Bounce TV. State Farm returns as the show’s title sponsor. Other sponsors include AT&T, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson and Bounty. For more information on Black Music Honors, please visit www.blackmusichonors.com and connect on social media @blackmusichonors.
