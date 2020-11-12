Coronavirus
Ticketmaster May Check COVID-19 Vaccine Status for Concerts
*Ticketmaster may require proof of coronavirus vaccination to attend future concerts.
The ticketing giant is planning to roll out a system that would require music fans to provide either proof of a coronavirus vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test to attend events.
Ticketmaster would work with third-party entities (health firms and vaccine distribution providers) to verify vaccine status through its digital ticket app.
BREAKING: @Ticketmaster reportedly planning mandatory COVID-19 vaccine verification policy for concert attendance.
Young healthy people are NOT the target population for this vaccine and Ticketmaster is not your physician.
Boycott this. https://t.co/IdAkMjV0Y2
— Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) November 11, 2020
Here’s more from Billboard:
- After purchasing a ticket for a concert, fans would need to verify that they have already been vaccinated (which would provide approximately one year of COVID-19 protection) or test negative for coronavirus approximately 24 to 72 hours prior to the concert.
- The length of coverage a test would provide would be governed by regional health authorities.
- Ticketmaster would not store or have access to fans’ medical records and would only receive verification of whether a fan is cleared to attend an event on a given date.
- Once vaccine/test status is confirmed, the fan would receive necessary credentials to attend the event..
“We’re already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting — whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval – which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified,”Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich tells Billboard. “Ticketmaster’s goal is to provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events, and is working to create integrations to our API and leading digital ticketing technology as we will look to tap into the top solutions based on what’s green-lit by officials and desired by clients.”
Several social media users are giving the side-eye to the announcement, with one Twitter user writing “None of this is for health, it’s all about coercing people to take the poison. We must resist and boycott anything that requires the vaccine including sport events etc. If enough people refuse then it won’t work.”
Another wrote, “They need to rethink this. The vaccine is not going to be as effective as the human immune response. They will be violating human rights and people should rightly reject it and send them bankrupt. Performers should speak up for their fans too.”
Do you agree?
DARE Gospel Artist Shontelle Norman-Beatty Releases New Single, and Shares Personal Testimony of Her Battle with COVID-19
*Gospel recording artist Shontelle Norman-Beatty is blessed with phenomenal talent. The new DARE Records artist shows off her vocals on her first single, a contemporary spin on the classic “Jesus Will Fix It (Trouble in My Way),” available on digital and streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, and Tidal on Friday, November 20, 2020 (to listen to the single, click here). Released during the country’s unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, Shontelle Norman-Beatty has also survived her bout with the devastating COVID-19 virus.
Though this is her first solo release, Memphis native Shontelle is no stranger to the recording booth or the performing stage. She brings a bold confidence to “Jesus Will Fix It (Trouble In My Way),” in a soulfully upbeat arrangement with horn blasts and driving rhythms. A longtime gospel music favorite, the tune has previously been recorded by legends Albertina Walker, Al Green, Lee Williams, Luther Barnes, and others.
The song is a testament to the all-encompassing power of faith that Jesus can see us through any trouble. Its meaning became even more important when – mere days after recording the tune in an Atlanta studio in early October – Shontelle was diagnosed with COVID-19. For this married mother of a blended family of five children, who was planning to kick her career into high gear, the news was devastating. Atlanta had been unseasonably cold and rainy, and after arriving home to warm, sunny Houston on a Saturday, Shontelle attended church as usual on Sunday with what she thought was just “the sniffles.” Then she received a call from her producer telling her one of the people who had been in the studio with them had tested positive and advised her to get tested.
Though she had no temperature or fatigue, Shontelle got tested that afternoon. She recalls, “The doctor said, ‘Well, Mrs. Norman-Beatty, you’re positive.’ And I said, ‘Okay.’ He said, ‘Do you have any questions for me? Because there’s no cure for this. All we can do is send you home, and all we can do is tell you that if it gets worse, go to the hospital. That’s it.’ I was shocked … When I went to bed on Sunday night, I felt fine. But on that Monday morning, when I woke up, I couldn’t move. I was hurting from my neck to my feet.”
Shontelle says she spent the next five days quarantined in a bedroom, battling debilitating fatigue. Complicating her situation was that her husband, a pastor, and one of her sons also began to experience symptoms. She believes her recovery is due to forcing herself to get up from her bed and walk outside, taking vitamins, and heeding a friend’s advice to drink not only tea but hot toddies to sweat out the virus. And, of course, prayer.
“I’m thankful that my experience was what it was, and it wasn’t detrimental, and my husband is not planning a funeral,” says Shontelle with signature humor. “I’m thanking God for that. This whole experience, for my husband and myself, has been eye-opening. Everybody needs to be proactive versus reactive. What I mean by that is, go ahead and start taking the vitamins, eating healthy, and getting exercise before you get it.”
Shontelle Norman-Beatty has been making a joyful noise through music since she was a child. She first sang gorgeous gospel harmonies with her siblings, The Normans, alongside her brother, the late gospel singer Shea Norman, who became a well-known Christian artist until his untimely death in 2017.
Shontelle also was a longtime member of The Edwin Hawkins Singers, a globally recognized gospel group. When she got an opportunity to see a New York City club performance by Grammy and Tony Award winner and NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater, Shontelle was so impressed with her stage magnetism and musical versatility that she told herself that one day she would work with her. Years later, when word came to her that Bridgewater needed an emergency replacement for one of her backup singers, Shontelle flew to Europe and filled in. She then spent many years on the road performing with Bridgewater. Now living in Houston, TX, Shontelle serves as the assistant minister of music at Community of Faith Church.
Follow Shontelle Norman-Beatty on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.
RHOA Production Halted After Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19
*Production on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” had to shut down recently after one of its crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a JasmineBRAND exclusive, this particular crew member was around the majority of the RHOA cast.
A source alleges, “Everything is shut down right now. They’re pausing everything until everyone can be tested and quarantined.”
The source continues, “It’s a really scary situation because this affects more than just the cast, but their families as well.”
We previously reported, Season 13 returns Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c, featuring brand-new cast members LaToya Ali and Drew Sidora.
Ali, 33, resides in Atlanta and has over 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube. She previously made headlines after confirming her marriage was ending to husband Adam Ali after six years, Bossip reported. They share three children.
As noted by Love B. Scott, “if you keep up with Kandi Burruss, you already know LaToya is one of her good girlfriends.”
Meanwhile, Sidora, 35, is most known for her roles on That’s So Raven, The Game, Hindsight and the TV movie CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.
She is married to Ralph Pittman and they share two children.
Returning Housewives this season include Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams, along with friends Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam.
Good News! Pfizer Says its Vaccine is 90% Effective in Preventing COVID-19
*We know many of you aren’t too thrilled about the possibility of having to take a vaccine for #COVID19, but news of its developments is not slowing down. Healthcare and pharmaceutical company #Pfizer, has just announced that its vaccine is over 90% effective.
According to @reuters, Pfizer said on Monday that the experimental vaccine it has been working on, alongside #BIONTech, has proven itself to be effective in most coronavirus cases they have tried it on. Both companies are the first to release successful data from a clinical trial of the vaccine.
“Today is a great day for science and humanity,” Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive said. “We are breaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it the most with infection rates setting new records
TSR STAFF: Brianne D! @beedev_ ____________________________________ #TSRHealth: We know many of you aren't too thrilled about the possibility of having to take a vaccine for #COVID19, but news of its developments is not slowing down. Healthcare and pharmaceutical company #Pfizer, has just announced that its vaccine is over 90% effective. ____________________________________ According to @reuters, Pfizer said on Monday that the experimental vaccine it has been working on, alongside #BIONTech, has proven itself to be effective in most coronavirus cases they have tried it on. Both companies are the first to release successful data from a clinical trial of the vaccine. ____________________________________ "Today is a great day for science and humanity," Pfizer's chairman and chief executive said. "We are breaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it the most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals
