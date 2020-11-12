Urban Music
The Weeknd to Perform at Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show
*Pepsi has announced that Grammy-winning singer The Weeknd will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.
“We can’t wait to welcome multi-award winning artist The Weeknd to the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show stage,” said Adam Harter, senior vice president of PepsiCo’s Sports, Media and Entertainment division.
The Canadian rapper also shared the exciting news in a Thursday tweet, which read: “performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21.”
He added, “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” The Weeknd said. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”
performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21 @pepsi #pepsihalftime #SBLV pic.twitter.com/oYlQyvKRwh
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 12, 2020
“In less than a decade, The Weeknd has amassed a global fanbase, become a multi-award winning artist, and recently, was named one of the most influential people of 2020 by Time Magazine,” the NFL said in a press release, calling the singer “one of today’s most compelling and significant artists of a generation.”
The halftime show is a joint event between the NFL, Pepsi and rapper Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment agency.
Jay-Z once described The Weeknd as having a “soulful uniqueness” that has “defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry.”
“Halftime show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV,” said Brian Rolapp, NFL chief media and business officer.
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime show will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7, 2021. It will air on CBS.
Hey Jambo Jambo! Lionel Richie’s ‘All Night Long’ Hit No. 1 on This Day in 1983 [EUR Video Throwback]
*Lionel Richie’s 4th solo single was his second to reach No. 1, and it happened on this day in 1983 with the help of some made up Swahili.
“I called the UN and said ‘I need something African for the breakdown in this song I’m writing,'” the former lead singer of The Commodores told the publication Q about the famous chant in his hit single “All Night Long,” from his second album Can’t Slow Down. “They informed me that there are thousands of different African dialects. I couldn’t believe it. One region doesn’t have any idea what the other is taking about. So, ‘Tambo liteh sette mo-jah!’? I made it up on the spot. Now I think that ‘Jambo’ might have a meaning in Swahili, but you gotta be careful because it might mean ‘welcome’ in one dialect and you might get your head cut off for saying it in another.”
The fabricated language was not the song’s biggest challenge. Richie told CNN that it took him about two months to write “All Night Long,” because, “I just couldn’t find the ending – I couldn’t find all night long to save my life. I had everything, the verses, the middle part, all the stuff. I just did not have all night long. It took me forever to find it. And finally one night, the heavens opened up and came through.”
Ironically, Jambo (or Hujambo) is Swahili for “Hello,” which would be the title of his next single to hit No. 1 in 1984. The words “karamu” and “liming” are also real, as in:
“We’re going to Party, Karamu, Fiesta, forever,”
and
“We’re going to Party, Liming, Fiesta, forever.”
“Karamu” is a Swahili word for a party accompanied by a feast; “Liming” is a Caribbean term for getting together, and “Fiesta,” of course, is Spanish for party. Using various words that reflect the ultimate turn up amplifies Richie’s intent to infuse the song with a multicultural, Caribbean vibe. Richie told The Epoch Times: “I’m one of those guys that – I don’t look for something new. I look for what people do everyday. And I noticed that, anytime I would come on vacation, everybody who can rap is on vacation doing a calypso dance. Everybody who’s singing Opera, they conform to some form of calypso or some form of reggae. So when I went back to do ‘All Night Long’ it was very simple. All I had to do was find that beat that everybody dances to when they go on vacation.”
Shout out to the video’s breakdancers Boogaloo Shrimp and Pop N Taco. The pair, along with Shabba Doo, were featured in Richie’s live performance of “All Night Long” to open the 1984 American Music Awards.
Fun Fact: Iraqis are obsessed with Lionel Richie, and with “All Night Long” in particular. It was playing on the streets of Baghdad the night U.S. tanks rolled into the country in 2003 as “a song of celebration” after the city fell.
It was also vital for the morale of at least one National Guard unit deployed to Iraq.
Ticketmaster May Check COVID-19 Vaccine Status for Concerts
*Ticketmaster may require proof of coronavirus vaccination to attend future concerts.
The ticketing giant is planning to roll out a system that would require music fans to provide either proof of a coronavirus vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test to attend events.
Ticketmaster would work with third-party entities (health firms and vaccine distribution providers) to verify vaccine status through its digital ticket app.
Check out the video report above.
BREAKING: @Ticketmaster reportedly planning mandatory COVID-19 vaccine verification policy for concert attendance.
Young healthy people are NOT the target population for this vaccine and Ticketmaster is not your physician.
Boycott this. https://t.co/IdAkMjV0Y2
— Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) November 11, 2020
Here’s more from Billboard:
- After purchasing a ticket for a concert, fans would need to verify that they have already been vaccinated (which would provide approximately one year of COVID-19 protection) or test negative for coronavirus approximately 24 to 72 hours prior to the concert.
- The length of coverage a test would provide would be governed by regional health authorities.
- Ticketmaster would not store or have access to fans’ medical records and would only receive verification of whether a fan is cleared to attend an event on a given date.
- Once vaccine/test status is confirmed, the fan would receive necessary credentials to attend the event..
“We’re already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting — whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval – which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified,”Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich tells Billboard. “Ticketmaster’s goal is to provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events, and is working to create integrations to our API and leading digital ticketing technology as we will look to tap into the top solutions based on what’s green-lit by officials and desired by clients.”
Several social media users are giving the side-eye to the announcement, with one Twitter user writing “None of this is for health, it’s all about coercing people to take the poison. We must resist and boycott anything that requires the vaccine including sport events etc. If enough people refuse then it won’t work.”
Another wrote, “They need to rethink this. The vaccine is not going to be as effective as the human immune response. They will be violating human rights and people should rightly reject it and send them bankrupt. Performers should speak up for their fans too.”
Do you agree?
Common Reacts to Jaguar Wright’s Claims That He Sexually Assaulted Her
*Philly singer Jaguar Wright made some bold accusations regarding Common in a video that surfaced back in August.
We previously reported… in the clip, she claims the rapper sexually assaulted back in the day when they toured together.
“We go to bed and he like, ‘Come on Jag,’” she states in the video above. “‘Nah, nah I’m tired n**ga. I was on stage all night and I wanna lay down.’ I lay down on the bed with all my clothes on — I’m a rape survivor. I know how to buy myself a little time just in case a n**ga try to get out of hand. You gotta pull my pants down and by the time you get my pants down, I promise you I’m booking off in your jaw.”
So @common is praying for me? Good! I’ll pray that the cowardice behavior your displaying on social media pays off for you! When did you get so lame? #iuse2lovehim pic.twitter.com/q3SbHMTXmy
— jaguarwright (@jaguarwright) August 14, 2020
She goes on to say…“The next thing I know I’m waking up in the morning and I feel something poking in my face and s**t … I open my mouth and this n**ga tried to stick his d**k in my mouth while I’m asleep. Lonnie f**king Lynn, Rashid, Common — whatever the f**k you want to call yourself. That’s why I stopped f**kin’ with him, because n**ga if you gonna try to stick your d**k in my mouth while I’m asleep, there ain’t nothing you won’t do.”
Wright added: “He ain’t been right since Lauryn Hill left him anyway. Then he got with Erykah [Badu] after I f**king spurned him. He hated my ex-husband for I don’t know how long … real b**ch s**t. Then Erykah was jealous as f**k of me. That song ‘Booty’ on that second album, that s**t was about me.”
Shortly after the clip went viral, Common appeared as a guest on Power 99’s Rise and Grind Morning Show and was asked about Wright’s allegations.
“God bless Jaguar,” he stated. “I really don’t have any negative thoughts towards her. I was just surely disappointed and hurt when she said what she said about me because it wasn’t true. And I know people that have experienced sexual assault and that’s not anything to say if it’s not true,” said Common.
“But I also understand that she may be going through some things that I don’t understand. So in all truth, I went through different emotions. I was like why is she saying this? This is not true. How’s this gonna affect me?”
Wright took to Twitter to respond, “So @common is praying for me? Good! I’ll pray that the cowardice behavior your displaying on social media pays off for you! When did you get so lame? #iuse2lovehim,” she wrote.
