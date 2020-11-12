Africa
TAYO Fatunla: Ghana’s Revolutionary and Statesman Jerry Rawlings – 1947-2020
*I designed covers of West Africa magazine for 10 years on weekly basis. Hearing of the passing of Jerry Rawlings who staged two coups and later was a driving force behind Ghana’s emergence as a stable democracy, I could not help but remember some covers I designed as a resident artist for West Africa magazine and cover editions of New African magazine as a freelancer with images or illustrations of JR on the covers.
Being photogenic, I jumped at any chance I had, to use his image on the magazine covers. His image and name sold magazines. “A great tree has fallen, and Ghana is poorer for this loss,” this being statement made by Ghana’s present President Nana Akufo-Addo on hearing his passing.
Rawlings who was Ghana’s leader as a military officer and later as a politician died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra. His father was Scottish whilst his mother was Ghanaian. I remember his wife Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings First lady then, who wrote a nice letter to me to commend my OUR ROOTS Black history drawings. How big Rawlings was in Africa? Ask Nigerians who lived through his era…they would say something like “we need a Rawlings revolution in Nigeria.” Rawlings was the next well known Ghanaian leader after Pan Africanist Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the first leader of independent Ghana.
TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He is one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition marking 60 years of Nigeria. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival –– www.tayofatunla.com/[email protected]
OUR ROOTS: Remembering Ken Saro Wiwa
*It has been 25 years since Nigeria’s Ken Saro-Wiwa and his nine brothers in the struggle against environmental degradation due to oil exploration and exploitation, were murdered by General Sani Abacha, by hanging.
There was a swift reaction by leaders around the world bringing condemnation against despot Abacha. I had the opportunity to meet Ken Saro Wiwa a few times whenever he was in London as he visited West Africa magazine where I worked as resident cartoonist for over 10 years on Coldharbour lane in Camberwell, Southeast London.
You could not miss his black distinct smoking tobacco pipe. It was always on him if he was not using it. When he was arrested by Abacha, the worst president Nigeria has ever had (to borrow Joe Biden’s phrase which he said to Trump about Trump’s presidency during their first debate), his late son Ken Saro Wiwa Jr. would often come to West Africa, Daily Times House building to give an update of his father’s incarceration.
I still can picture his visits. How time flies. Gone but still remembered.
TAYO Fatunla: Nigerian Cartoon Characters with Points of View
*Years ago I drew these two popular cartoon characters as daily columns at the back of two Nigerian newspapers Punch and Nigerian Herald respectively, before I set off to study Cartoon/Graphics at the Kubert school in New Jersey. Interestingly enough many still remember the iconic cartoon columns then and still appreciate now.
The first character was famously called OMOBA meaning PRINCE and the second, Mr. TIROGO. They were similar in character but for different demographic readership. I was approached by the Nigerian Herald to do a similar format for them, so Mr. TIROGO was created.
OMOBA was a Prince like no other Prince. He was poor and would run social, political and economic and sometimes angry commentaries on the internal affairs of Nigeria. Same with Mr. TIROGO. Some, were lighthearted and some were stinging commentaries that made for uneasy reading and brought about complaints at times.
Their commentaries were usually very short, the columns were small but the characters spoke volumes. It was a known fact that many readers would buy their newspaper to read first the cartoon columns and what the characters had to say.
The columns won me many fans. So I thought I would get OMOBA just this once here on EURWEB to comment about the US presidential election which President elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were winning before the call was made but understandably the media been cautious and EURWEB as well…..Here are formats of the two cartoon columns giving insight into their comments then, for local readership.
OUR ROOTS/60 Years – Nigeria Will Survive
*The month of October is Black History month in the UK. The same month which has been a difficult time for Nigeria, the month it marked its 60th Independence anniversary.
It will be remembered for the killings of protesters in Lagos by security forces. And the rampage that ensued from that, were public buildings set on fire including transport buses and a newspaper’s building.
The newspaper in question is The Nation newspaper’s head office. The situation was brought under control following the arrival of policemen. Narrating the incident, Adeniyi Adesina, editor of the newspaper, in a statement said the attackers arrived the premises in a coordinated fashion and set fire to the place, leaving workers trapped inside.
The Nation featured OUR ROOTS, which also featured on EURWEB charting Nigeria’s eventful 60 years since independence. In appreciation of the illustrated feature it gave OUR ROOTS a full four-page insertion as souvenir/pull-out. The Nation’s newspaper editor believes that it reported the protests fairly, giving voice to the agitation of youths for a better Nigeria and is at loss as to why they were set upon. Nigeria is resilient…it will survive as October ends and the month-long subdued celebration ends as well and UK’s Black History Month.
