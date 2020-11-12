Sales Surge at Philadelphia Sex Shop After Rudy Giuliani’s Strange Trump Event [VIDEO]

*Business is booming at the sex shop located near Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the Philadelphia family business that served as the backdrop for a Trump campaign press conference following the election.

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani ranted about voter fraud near the sex shop shortly after Biden’s victory.

In an interview with Slate, the owner of adult bookstore Fantasy Island discussed the impact the strange event has had on his business.

“We knew there had to be a screw-up somehow, because why would you pick a spot like this? And then when we heard it was the Four Seasons, I laughed. I knew exactly what it was then,” said proprietor Bernie D’Angelo . “They wanted the Four Seasons in Philadelphia, inside town, not on the outskirts of the Northeast Philadelphia area…Rudy Giuliani, the former big-time mayor of New York, 9/11, you know, handled that and then all of a sudden, now he’s in someone’s backyard, so to speak.”

READ MORE: Trevor Noah’s Take on Trump Staffing up For a Second Term He Didn’t Win (Watch)

The 78-year-old employee manning the counter at the Fantasy Island sex shop, who declined to give his name, said the phone had been ringing off the hook since Saturday with callers asking: “Is Rudy Giuliani there?” https://t.co/o6XJhGApSZ — Michael Luo (@michaelluo) November 8, 2020

D’Angelo said Fantasy Island has seen a surge in sales and international attention since the surprise press conference.

“Oh yeah. It’s helped me out. Matter of fact, if I knew this was coming, I would have definitely got in touch with a web designer, and also [gotten] some silkscreen-type things, to just put on a shirt because my Fantasy Island Facebook page has been blown up,” he said. “I’m past 7,000 people commenting on everything that’s been going on. I had to order some more stuff and ask the companies if they could physically pick up some stuff at my distributors or actually ask UPS if we could fast-track some of it.”

He added, “We could never afford advertising like this. This is worldwide. I don’t know if I’ll ever trend like this ever again. You know, capitalism is what capitalism is. It’s about making a buck.”