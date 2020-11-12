Politics
Sales Surge at Philadelphia Sex Shop After Rudy Giuliani’s Strange Trump Event [VIDEO]
*Business is booming at the sex shop located near Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the Philadelphia family business that served as the backdrop for a Trump campaign press conference following the election.
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani ranted about voter fraud near the sex shop shortly after Biden’s victory.
In an interview with Slate, the owner of adult bookstore Fantasy Island discussed the impact the strange event has had on his business.
“We knew there had to be a screw-up somehow, because why would you pick a spot like this? And then when we heard it was the Four Seasons, I laughed. I knew exactly what it was then,” said proprietor Bernie D’Angelo . “They wanted the Four Seasons in Philadelphia, inside town, not on the outskirts of the Northeast Philadelphia area…Rudy Giuliani, the former big-time mayor of New York, 9/11, you know, handled that and then all of a sudden, now he’s in someone’s backyard, so to speak.”
The 78-year-old employee manning the counter at the Fantasy Island sex shop, who declined to give his name, said the phone had been ringing off the hook since Saturday with callers asking: “Is Rudy Giuliani there?” https://t.co/o6XJhGApSZ
— Michael Luo (@michaelluo) November 8, 2020
D’Angelo said Fantasy Island has seen a surge in sales and international attention since the surprise press conference.
“Oh yeah. It’s helped me out. Matter of fact, if I knew this was coming, I would have definitely got in touch with a web designer, and also [gotten] some silkscreen-type things, to just put on a shirt because my Fantasy Island Facebook page has been blown up,” he said. “I’m past 7,000 people commenting on everything that’s been going on. I had to order some more stuff and ask the companies if they could physically pick up some stuff at my distributors or actually ask UPS if we could fast-track some of it.”
He added, “We could never afford advertising like this. This is worldwide. I don’t know if I’ll ever trend like this ever again. You know, capitalism is what capitalism is. It’s about making a buck.”
Coronavirus
Ticketmaster May Check COVID-19 Vaccine Status for Concerts
*Ticketmaster may require proof of coronavirus vaccination to attend future concerts.
The ticketing giant is planning to roll out a system that would require music fans to provide either proof of a coronavirus vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test to attend events.
Ticketmaster would work with third-party entities (health firms and vaccine distribution providers) to verify vaccine status through its digital ticket app.
Check out the video report above.
BREAKING: @Ticketmaster reportedly planning mandatory COVID-19 vaccine verification policy for concert attendance.
Young healthy people are NOT the target population for this vaccine and Ticketmaster is not your physician.
Boycott this. https://t.co/IdAkMjV0Y2
— Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) November 11, 2020
Here’s more from Billboard:
- After purchasing a ticket for a concert, fans would need to verify that they have already been vaccinated (which would provide approximately one year of COVID-19 protection) or test negative for coronavirus approximately 24 to 72 hours prior to the concert.
- The length of coverage a test would provide would be governed by regional health authorities.
- Ticketmaster would not store or have access to fans’ medical records and would only receive verification of whether a fan is cleared to attend an event on a given date.
- Once vaccine/test status is confirmed, the fan would receive necessary credentials to attend the event..
“We’re already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting — whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval – which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified,”Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich tells Billboard. “Ticketmaster’s goal is to provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events, and is working to create integrations to our API and leading digital ticketing technology as we will look to tap into the top solutions based on what’s green-lit by officials and desired by clients.”
Several social media users are giving the side-eye to the announcement, with one Twitter user writing “None of this is for health, it’s all about coercing people to take the poison. We must resist and boycott anything that requires the vaccine including sport events etc. If enough people refuse then it won’t work.”
Another wrote, “They need to rethink this. The vaccine is not going to be as effective as the human immune response. They will be violating human rights and people should rightly reject it and send them bankrupt. Performers should speak up for their fans too.”
Do you agree?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Common Reacts to Jaguar Wright’s Claims That He Sexually Assaulted Her
*Philly singer Jaguar Wright made some bold accusations regarding Common in a video that surfaced back in August.
We previously reported… in the clip, she claims the rapper sexually assaulted back in the day when they toured together.
“We go to bed and he like, ‘Come on Jag,’” she states in the video above. “‘Nah, nah I’m tired n**ga. I was on stage all night and I wanna lay down.’ I lay down on the bed with all my clothes on — I’m a rape survivor. I know how to buy myself a little time just in case a n**ga try to get out of hand. You gotta pull my pants down and by the time you get my pants down, I promise you I’m booking off in your jaw.”
READ MORE: Singer Jaguar Wright Accuses Common of Past Sexual Assault (Watch)
So @common is praying for me? Good! I’ll pray that the cowardice behavior your displaying on social media pays off for you! When did you get so lame? #iuse2lovehim pic.twitter.com/q3SbHMTXmy
— jaguarwright (@jaguarwright) August 14, 2020
She goes on to say…“The next thing I know I’m waking up in the morning and I feel something poking in my face and s**t … I open my mouth and this n**ga tried to stick his d**k in my mouth while I’m asleep. Lonnie f**king Lynn, Rashid, Common — whatever the f**k you want to call yourself. That’s why I stopped f**kin’ with him, because n**ga if you gonna try to stick your d**k in my mouth while I’m asleep, there ain’t nothing you won’t do.”
Wright added: “He ain’t been right since Lauryn Hill left him anyway. Then he got with Erykah [Badu] after I f**king spurned him. He hated my ex-husband for I don’t know how long … real b**ch s**t. Then Erykah was jealous as f**k of me. That song ‘Booty’ on that second album, that s**t was about me.”
Shortly after the clip went viral, Common appeared as a guest on Power 99’s Rise and Grind Morning Show and was asked about Wright’s allegations.
“God bless Jaguar,” he stated. “I really don’t have any negative thoughts towards her. I was just surely disappointed and hurt when she said what she said about me because it wasn’t true. And I know people that have experienced sexual assault and that’s not anything to say if it’s not true,” said Common.
“But I also understand that she may be going through some things that I don’t understand. So in all truth, I went through different emotions. I was like why is she saying this? This is not true. How’s this gonna affect me?”
Wright took to Twitter to respond, “So @common is praying for me? Good! I’ll pray that the cowardice behavior your displaying on social media pays off for you! When did you get so lame? #iuse2lovehim,” she wrote.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Halloween Party From Hell
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Halloween Party From Hell: This one didn’t happen exactly on Halloween, but did happen in October and according to the actress involved, was hell. So, in order to keep the theme going all week, made it a Halloween party. It was actually an after party after a premiere. Our actress, who all of you know, was all of 15 when she was at the party filled wall to wall with adults who were enjoying the booze and drugs provided by the host, a permanent A+ list mostly movie actor, all of you know.
At some point in the evening our actress was wasted, as was often the case at that time. The next thing she knew she was naked and the A+ list actor was naked on top of her profusely sweating as he raped her. She woke up again to find him naked beside her as he smoked a cigarette and told her how good she was in bed for someone so young. Over the years, our actress has made this time period later in life and called it sex, because she just didn’t want to deal with things she did or happened to her at that point in her life.
Can you guess the former child star and movie actor?
