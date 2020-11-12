Urban Hip Hop
King Von’s Sister Slams Mortuary Over Rapper’s Leaked Autopsy Photos
*The sister of late rapper King Von has taken to Instagram to blast the Atlanta mortician who allegedly leaked his autopsy photos online.
Von’s sister Kayla B is demanding that Airport Mortuary Shipping Services fires the staffer.
She posted a photo the alleged mortician on social media, along with the mortuary’s address, and she captioned the post: “THIS THE SICK MFER THAT POSTED MY BROTHER PICTURES !!! HE WORK AT THE AIPORT MORTUARY. HIS WHOLE JOB KNOW HE DID THE SHIT BUT THEY TRNA PROTECT HIM!!! WE NEED HIM FIRED NOW!!!!”
King Von was murdered outside of an Atlanta hookah bar last week, following a physical altercation with Quando Rondo’s entourage. Rapper T.I. reacted in a post about Atlanta being a progressive city and warned outsiders, “Stop coming here to kill each other.”
Omg my brother is so cute & raw😘🥰 I love youuuuu boyyyy @KingVonFrmdaWic pic.twitter.com/m7NJXLUD0T
— KaylaB❤️ (@BeezyyTatted) November 12, 2020
We previously reported, his comments sparked outrage among King Von’s crew, who took that to mean gangs should do their killing on their own home turf.
Kayla B made time to clap back at T.I., writing on her Instagram stories: “Wasn’t u just [with] other b###### at Copper Cove. I stay seeing [you] cheating mind your business @troubleman31,” wrote Kayla on her Instagram Story. She added, “And these [are] FACTS! But the energy he [always] putting in [people] business [needs] to be the same energy he [needs] to make it right [with] his daughter!!!!! Now [where] is my brother @50cent get on his a##!”
Barack Obama Admits in New Memoir Presidency Took a Toll on Marriage
*Former President Barack Obama opens up about his 8 years in office in an upcoming memoir called “A Promised Land” … and he admitss the presidency took a toll on wife Michelle.
As reported by TMZ, Obama says he could sense an “undercurrent of tension in her, subtle but constant.”
“It was as if, confined as we were within the walls of the White House, all her previous sources of frustration became more concentrated, more vivid, whether it was my round the clock absorption with work, or the way politics exposed our family to scrutiny and attacks, or the tendency of even friends and family members to treat her role as secondary in importance,” he writes.
More than anyone else, I wrote my book for young people—as an invitation to once again remake the world, and to bring about, through hard work, determination, and a big dose of imagination, an America that finally aligns with all that is best in us. https://t.co/1yZrYWuckX
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 12, 2020
He admits there were many nights while he was lying next to Michelle and he would think about life before the White House “when everything between us felt lighter, when her smile was more constant and our love less encumbered, and my heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return,” Obama writes.
Elsewhere in the book, which drops next week, Obama touches on his historic 2008 election, racism, and how Donald Trump offered millions of white Americans an “elixir for their racial anxiety” by pushing the birther conspiracy.
“It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted,” Obama writes. “Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president.”
He adds, “For millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.”
Common Reacts to Jaguar Wright’s Claims That He Sexually Assaulted Her
*Philly singer Jaguar Wright made some bold accusations regarding Common in a video that surfaced back in August.
We previously reported… in the clip, she claims the rapper sexually assaulted back in the day when they toured together.
“We go to bed and he like, ‘Come on Jag,’” she states in the video above. “‘Nah, nah I’m tired n**ga. I was on stage all night and I wanna lay down.’ I lay down on the bed with all my clothes on — I’m a rape survivor. I know how to buy myself a little time just in case a n**ga try to get out of hand. You gotta pull my pants down and by the time you get my pants down, I promise you I’m booking off in your jaw.”
So @common is praying for me? Good! I’ll pray that the cowardice behavior your displaying on social media pays off for you! When did you get so lame? #iuse2lovehim pic.twitter.com/q3SbHMTXmy
— jaguarwright (@jaguarwright) August 14, 2020
She goes on to say…“The next thing I know I’m waking up in the morning and I feel something poking in my face and s**t … I open my mouth and this n**ga tried to stick his d**k in my mouth while I’m asleep. Lonnie f**king Lynn, Rashid, Common — whatever the f**k you want to call yourself. That’s why I stopped f**kin’ with him, because n**ga if you gonna try to stick your d**k in my mouth while I’m asleep, there ain’t nothing you won’t do.”
Wright added: “He ain’t been right since Lauryn Hill left him anyway. Then he got with Erykah [Badu] after I f**king spurned him. He hated my ex-husband for I don’t know how long … real b**ch s**t. Then Erykah was jealous as f**k of me. That song ‘Booty’ on that second album, that s**t was about me.”
Shortly after the clip went viral, Common appeared as a guest on Power 99’s Rise and Grind Morning Show and was asked about Wright’s allegations.
“God bless Jaguar,” he stated. “I really don’t have any negative thoughts towards her. I was just surely disappointed and hurt when she said what she said about me because it wasn’t true. And I know people that have experienced sexual assault and that’s not anything to say if it’s not true,” said Common.
“But I also understand that she may be going through some things that I don’t understand. So in all truth, I went through different emotions. I was like why is she saying this? This is not true. How’s this gonna affect me?”
Wright took to Twitter to respond, “So @common is praying for me? Good! I’ll pray that the cowardice behavior your displaying on social media pays off for you! When did you get so lame? #iuse2lovehim,” she wrote.
Jill Scott Announces New iHeart Podcast Launches This Month
*Jill Scott has announced her new podcast, Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast, will launch next week, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.
The talk show-style podcast will feature conversations on relationships, culture, health, art, and will be co-hosted by fellow singer-songwriter Aja Graydon-Dantzler and radio personality Laiya St. Clair, source.com reports.
“J.ill the Podcast will spark unfiltered conversations by and for Black women who influence culture and uplift sisterhood,” said Scott. “2020 has been a challenging year for our community, and our hope is that this show will continue to keep our love village connected, entertained and empowered. These are valuable discussions about how we’re feeling and what’s happening in the world today.”
Love Village! Starting Nov 18th & every Wednesday to follow, @laiyasworld, @kindredthewife & I will bring you conversations about relationships, culture & everything that comes with being a Black woman in 2020!
More details and a chance to listen early: https://t.co/aRtT82cKCu pic.twitter.com/e2GZkY6rpV
— ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) November 11, 2020
The new podcast will begin on November 18 and will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network.
Scott’s music streams reportedly tripled after her epic pre-Mother’s Day “Verzuz” battle with Erykah Badu back in May
“I did not want to do anything that was expected, like here’s a hit, here’s a hit. I heard about what happens in these things, but I wanted to share some music. I wanted to share some stuff that would maybe expand my audience,” she told Big Tigger from Atlanta’s V-103, per essence.com.
During her convo with Tigger, a fan asked Scott, “What have you learned, new or different, about your craft and/or talent since quarantine?”
“There is a certain part of quiet that is mandatory for art, in order to hear it all, going in the backyard and listening to nature. I’ve learned that that is crucial…quieting oneself to hear everything. My pen has really enjoyed that,” Scott shared. “I can write my heart out and take a nap. I’ve never had this amount of time in my life—ever.”
