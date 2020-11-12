Jeffrey Toobin Fired by New Yorker After He Exposed Himself in Zoom Meeting

*Author and legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin has been fired by The New Yorker for masturbating on a Zoom video chat between staffers and WNYC radio last month.

“I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer,” Toobin, 60, wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work.”

Toobin’s termination follows the magazine’s investigation into the matter.

“As a result of our investigation, Jeffrey Toobin is no longer affiliated with the company,” a New Yorker spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Toobin previously said he did not realize his video was on.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” he said in a statement to Vice at the time. “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

Staffers were reportedly notified about Toobin’s termination an email from Stan Duncan, the chief people officer of Condé Nast, the magazine’s parent company.

“I want to assure everyone that we take workplace matters seriously,” Duncan wrote in the memo, according to the New York Times. “We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and upholds our standards of conduct.”

Following the incident, Toobin also stepped away from his role as legal analyst on CNN.