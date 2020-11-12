Other News
Jeffrey Toobin Fired by New Yorker After He Exposed Himself in Zoom Meeting
*Author and legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin has been fired by The New Yorker for masturbating on a Zoom video chat between staffers and WNYC radio last month.
“I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer,” Toobin, 60, wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work.”
Toobin’s termination follows the magazine’s investigation into the matter.
“As a result of our investigation, Jeffrey Toobin is no longer affiliated with the company,” a New Yorker spokesperson tells PEOPLE.
Toobin previously said he did not realize his video was on.
“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” he said in a statement to Vice at the time. “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”
"I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video," he added.
Staffers were reportedly notified about Toobin’s termination an email from Stan Duncan, the chief people officer of Condé Nast, the magazine’s parent company.
“I want to assure everyone that we take workplace matters seriously,” Duncan wrote in the memo, according to the New York Times. “We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and upholds our standards of conduct.”
Following the incident, Toobin also stepped away from his role as legal analyst on CNN.
Sales Surge at Philadelphia Sex Shop After Rudy Giuliani’s Strange Trump Event [VIDEO]
*Business is booming at the sex shop located near Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the Philadelphia family business that served as the backdrop for a Trump campaign press conference following the election.
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani ranted about voter fraud near the sex shop shortly after Biden’s victory.
In an interview with Slate, the owner of adult bookstore Fantasy Island discussed the impact the strange event has had on his business.
“We knew there had to be a screw-up somehow, because why would you pick a spot like this? And then when we heard it was the Four Seasons, I laughed. I knew exactly what it was then,” said proprietor Bernie D’Angelo . “They wanted the Four Seasons in Philadelphia, inside town, not on the outskirts of the Northeast Philadelphia area…Rudy Giuliani, the former big-time mayor of New York, 9/11, you know, handled that and then all of a sudden, now he’s in someone’s backyard, so to speak.”
The 78-year-old employee manning the counter at the Fantasy Island sex shop, who declined to give his name, said the phone had been ringing off the hook since Saturday with callers asking: “Is Rudy Giuliani there?” https://t.co/o6XJhGApSZ
— Michael Luo (@michaelluo) November 8, 2020
D’Angelo said Fantasy Island has seen a surge in sales and international attention since the surprise press conference.
“Oh yeah. It’s helped me out. Matter of fact, if I knew this was coming, I would have definitely got in touch with a web designer, and also [gotten] some silkscreen-type things, to just put on a shirt because my Fantasy Island Facebook page has been blown up,” he said. “I’m past 7,000 people commenting on everything that’s been going on. I had to order some more stuff and ask the companies if they could physically pick up some stuff at my distributors or actually ask UPS if we could fast-track some of it.”
He added, “We could never afford advertising like this. This is worldwide. I don’t know if I’ll ever trend like this ever again. You know, capitalism is what capitalism is. It’s about making a buck.”
BLIND ITEM: Halloween Party From Hell
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Halloween Party From Hell: This one didn’t happen exactly on Halloween, but did happen in October and according to the actress involved, was hell. So, in order to keep the theme going all week, made it a Halloween party. It was actually an after party after a premiere. Our actress, who all of you know, was all of 15 when she was at the party filled wall to wall with adults who were enjoying the booze and drugs provided by the host, a permanent A+ list mostly movie actor, all of you know.
At some point in the evening our actress was wasted, as was often the case at that time. The next thing she knew she was naked and the A+ list actor was naked on top of her profusely sweating as he raped her. She woke up again to find him naked beside her as he smoked a cigarette and told her how good she was in bed for someone so young. Over the years, our actress has made this time period later in life and called it sex, because she just didn’t want to deal with things she did or happened to her at that point in her life.
Can you guess the former child star and movie actor?
Jill Scott Announces New iHeart Podcast Launches This Month
*Jill Scott has announced her new podcast, Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast, will launch next week, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.
The talk show-style podcast will feature conversations on relationships, culture, health, art, and will be co-hosted by fellow singer-songwriter Aja Graydon-Dantzler and radio personality Laiya St. Clair, source.com reports.
“J.ill the Podcast will spark unfiltered conversations by and for Black women who influence culture and uplift sisterhood,” said Scott. “2020 has been a challenging year for our community, and our hope is that this show will continue to keep our love village connected, entertained and empowered. These are valuable discussions about how we’re feeling and what’s happening in the world today.”
READ MORE: Beyonce and Peloton Hook Up for Multiyear Partnership – She Gifts HBCU Students 2 Yr Membership
Love Village! Starting Nov 18th & every Wednesday to follow, @laiyasworld, @kindredthewife & I will bring you conversations about relationships, culture & everything that comes with being a Black woman in 2020!
More details and a chance to listen early: https://t.co/aRtT82cKCu pic.twitter.com/e2GZkY6rpV
— ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) November 11, 2020
The new podcast will begin on November 18 and will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network.
Scott’s music streams reportedly tripled after her epic pre-Mother’s Day “Verzuz” battle with Erykah Badu back in May
“I did not want to do anything that was expected, like here’s a hit, here’s a hit. I heard about what happens in these things, but I wanted to share some music. I wanted to share some stuff that would maybe expand my audience,” she told Big Tigger from Atlanta’s V-103, per essence.com.
During her convo with Tigger, a fan asked Scott, “What have you learned, new or different, about your craft and/or talent since quarantine?”
“There is a certain part of quiet that is mandatory for art, in order to hear it all, going in the backyard and listening to nature. I’ve learned that that is crucial…quieting oneself to hear everything. My pen has really enjoyed that,” Scott shared. “I can write my heart out and take a nap. I’ve never had this amount of time in my life—ever.”
