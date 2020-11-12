RadioScope-OldSchool
Hey Jambo Jambo! Lionel Richie’s ‘All Night Long’ Hit No. 1 on This Day in 1983 [EUR Video Throwback]
*Lionel Richie’s 4th solo single was his second to reach No. 1, and it happened on this day in 1983 with the help of some made up Swahili.
“I called the UN and said ‘I need something African for the breakdown in this song I’m writing,'” the former lead singer of The Commodores told the publication Q about the famous chant in his hit single “All Night Long,” from his second album Can’t Slow Down. “They informed me that there are thousands of different African dialects. I couldn’t believe it. One region doesn’t have any idea what the other is taking about. So, ‘Tambo liteh sette mo-jah!’? I made it up on the spot. Now I think that ‘Jambo’ might have a meaning in Swahili, but you gotta be careful because it might mean ‘welcome’ in one dialect and you might get your head cut off for saying it in another.”
The fabricated language was not the song’s biggest challenge. Richie told CNN that it took him about two months to write “All Night Long,” because, “I just couldn’t find the ending – I couldn’t find all night long to save my life. I had everything, the verses, the middle part, all the stuff. I just did not have all night long. It took me forever to find it. And finally one night, the heavens opened up and came through.”
Ironically, Jambo (or Hujambo) is Swahili for “Hello,” which would be the title of his next single to hit No. 1 in 1984. The words “karamu” and “liming” are also real, as in:
“We’re going to Party, Karamu, Fiesta, forever,”
and
“We’re going to Party, Liming, Fiesta, forever.”
“Karamu” is a Swahili word for a party accompanied by a feast; “Liming” is a Caribbean term for getting together, and “Fiesta,” of course, is Spanish for party. Using various words that reflect the ultimate turn up amplifies Richie’s intent to infuse the song with a multicultural, Caribbean vibe. Richie told The Epoch Times: “I’m one of those guys that – I don’t look for something new. I look for what people do everyday. And I noticed that, anytime I would come on vacation, everybody who can rap is on vacation doing a calypso dance. Everybody who’s singing Opera, they conform to some form of calypso or some form of reggae. So when I went back to do ‘All Night Long’ it was very simple. All I had to do was find that beat that everybody dances to when they go on vacation.”
Shout out to the video’s breakdancers Boogaloo Shrimp and Pop N Taco. The pair, along with Shabba Doo, were featured in Richie’s live performance of “All Night Long” to open the 1984 American Music Awards.
Fun Fact: Iraqis are obsessed with Lionel Richie, and with “All Night Long” in particular. It was playing on the streets of Baghdad the night U.S. tanks rolled into the country in 2003 as “a song of celebration” after the city fell.
It was also vital for the morale of at least one National Guard unit deployed to Iraq.
** FEATURED STORY **
New Film ‘Come Away’ is The Tale of Two Classics with a Twist! / EUR Exclusive-WATCH
*Did you know Peter Pan and Alice from Alice in Wonderland are brother and sister? Well, they are.
The new Relativity Media original film “Come Away” tells a different version of why Peter went to Neverland and wanted to stay a lost boy and why Alice went on her adventures.
Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo star in the film as Peter and Alice’s parents.
When tragedy strikes the family the ends find a way to come by using their imagination. While Peter wants to stay a lost boy, Alice knows that it’s time to grow up and put childish things away.
MORE NEWS: Beyonce and Peloton Hook Up for Multiyear Partnership – She Gifts HBCU Students 2 Yr Membership
It’s unfortunate when children have to grow up too soon and they lose pieces of their childhood. We talked with the cast and asked Jordan A. Nash who plays Peter what he hopes to hold onto from his childhood as he grows up.
“I want to keep myself,” he says. He adds, “ I like to keep everything that’s creative about me.”
His answer is probably what most adults say they wish they had kept … to be able to stay true to the kid with a big imagination, the kid who was fearless and thought anything was possible. Sometimes when life starts to get real it changes our perspective and we change how we live how lives.
The film is directed by Brenda Chapman who is well known for her animated work such as “Brave,” “The Prince of Egypt,” and a host of other popular animated films. We asked her what was is like to direct her first live-action film that also put a twist on two childhood classics.
“It was a big challenge, but that was why I did it. Reading Marrisa (Kate Goodhill)’s beautiful script it was made me think okay if I’m going to do one (live-action film) this is it because I love both of those stories,” says Chapman.
If you also love both Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland you will enjoy the story of “Come Away” in theaters and at home On Demand from November 13.
News
‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip: Alex Is OVER Her Bridesmaids! [WATCH]
*“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this week and we have an exclusive clip of the shenanigans set to go down when Alex threatens to kick her bridesmaids out of her wedding. Watch the hot mess moment via the YouTube clip above.
Here’s more about this season of “Bridezillas” from the press release:
“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this fall spotlighting ‘normal’ women who have turned into ‘Bridezillas,’ all in the name of planning the ‘perfect’ wedding. The fan favorite phenomenon, which was filmed prior to quarantine, returns for season 13 on Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with the addition of Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Loni Love as the new voice of its signature series. This season, Bridezillas bust budgets and battle bridesmaids to slay on their perfect day. These strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams!
Elsewhere in the episode this week, the final countdown to wedding night is here for Alex and her last night of freedom may cost her everything; Amber is a no-nonsense wedding planner who needs to control every detail of her big day, but will a dress nightmare and a catty sister in law bring down this dominant diva?
Don’t miss the madness play out when “Bridezillas” airs Thursday at 10/9c on WE tv.
Music
The Weeknd to Perform at Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show
*Pepsi has announced that Grammy-winning singer The Weeknd will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.
“We can’t wait to welcome multi-award winning artist The Weeknd to the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show stage,” said Adam Harter, senior vice president of PepsiCo’s Sports, Media and Entertainment division.
The Canadian rapper also shared the exciting news in a Thursday tweet, which read: “performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21.”
He added, “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” The Weeknd said. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”
READ MORE: Ticketmaster May Check COVID-19 Vaccine Status for Concerts
performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21 @pepsi #pepsihalftime #SBLV pic.twitter.com/oYlQyvKRwh
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 12, 2020
“In less than a decade, The Weeknd has amassed a global fanbase, become a multi-award winning artist, and recently, was named one of the most influential people of 2020 by Time Magazine,” the NFL said in a press release, calling the singer “one of today’s most compelling and significant artists of a generation.”
The halftime show is a joint event between the NFL, Pepsi and rapper Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment agency.
Jay-Z once described The Weeknd as having a “soulful uniqueness” that has “defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry.”
“Halftime show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV,” said Brian Rolapp, NFL chief media and business officer.
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime show will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7, 2021. It will air on CBS.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]