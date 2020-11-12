Today’s Video
Don Lemon Runs Down the Lies Spread By Trump’s Adult Children Since Election Loss (Watch)
*CNN’s Don Lemon on Wednesday ran through the lies that have been spread on social media by President Donald Trump’s adult children since their father’s election defeat.
The “CNN Tonight” host noted that Donald Trump Jr. has tweeted out all kinds of “unhinged and unfounded” claims about election fraud, while Eric Trump shared a fake video last week that falsely claimed to show ballots cast for his dad being burned.
As for Ivanka, Lemon noted that she shared an Associated Press tweet that called Alaska for her father. Lemon said, “Think about this, Ivanka. If you believe the Alaska projection enough to cheer about it on Twitter based on a projection by the media, then maybe you should be just as confident in your father’s loss and Joe Biden’s win, they are projections as well.”
Watch the full segment below, or here at CNN.com:
President Trump’s children have used their social media accounts to spread misinformation about the 2020 election results. CNN’s @DonLemon fact checks their Twitter feeds. https://t.co/H5bHmT0h9x pic.twitter.com/JyloqRrMEc
— CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) November 12, 2020
Trevor Noah’s Take on Trump Staffing up For a Second Term He Didn’t Win (Watch)
*Donald Trump’s election denial is off the charts and Trevor Noah has some thoughts about it.
On “The Daily Show” Wednesday, the host weighed in on the White House being forced by the boss to continue on as if the election didn’t happen, Trump going underground since the race was called, and, with lawsuits being thrown out around the country, Republicans turning to the public to find evidence of voter fraud.
Mocking Trump’s insistence on vetting candidates for new jobs in his administration, he joked in his Trump voice, “So where do you see yourself in five years?” He then answered in the interviewee’s voice, “Nah b**ch, where do you see yourself in five weeks?”
Watch below:
2020 Black Music Honors to Celebrate Legendary Music Icons – Rickey Smiley to Host
*Chicago-based television production company Central City Productions will present the 2020 Black Music Honors in national broadcast syndication November 21 thru December 13, 2020.
Television and radio personality Rickey Smiley returns as host of the star-studded two-hour special which will honor artists and musicians who have influenced and made significant contributions to American music.
The honorees for this year’s Black Music Honors include Grammy® Award-nominated R&B legends Rhona Bennett, Terry Ellis, and Cindy Herron of En Vogue, recognized as one of the top 5 highest selling American female music groups in history, who will receive the Urban Music Icon Award for their three decades in the industry. Grammy® Award-winner, actress and Broadway star Deborah Cox will receive the Entertainer Icon Award. Multiple Stellar Awards and Grammy® Award-winner and producer Fred Hammond will receive the Gospel Music Icon Award. The National Museum of African American Music will be honored with the Legacy Award.
MORE NEWS: Pastor John Gray Apologizes (AGAIN) to Wife for Having ‘Emotional’ Affairs with Other Women
Founder and Executive Producer Don Jackson stated, “I am extremely excited about our 5th Annual 2020 Black Music Honors television special and our legendary awardees. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for us to stay committed to producing The Black Music Honors as a means of celebrating music icons who are often overlooked in receiving their much-deserved recognition.”
Performers of the evening include Musiq Soulchild, Raheem DeVaughn, Tweet, MAJOR., June’s Diary, Brian Courtney Wilson, D Smoke, Evvie McKinney, Marvin Sapp, RL, and Sheléa.
The show is set to air on Saturday, November 21 at 12PM (EST) on Bounce TV. State Farm returns as the show’s title sponsor. Other sponsors include AT&T, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson and Bounty. For more information on Black Music Honors, please visit www.blackmusichonors.com and connect on social media @blackmusichonors.
2020 Soul Train Award Noms Announced + Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold Return As Hosts
*NEW YORK, NY – BET has announced the hosts and nominees for the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” across 12 different categories.
The annual celebration recognizes the best in Soul, R&B and Hip Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. Taking place on Sunday, November 29th, the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET will simulcast on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2 at 8 PM EST with a one-hour pre-show beginning at 7 PM EST, followed by the broadcast television debut of DJ Cassidy’s groundbreaking, virtual series “Pass the Mic.”
Actor, singer and writer Tisha Campbell (“Martin,” “My Wife & Kids,” “Last Man Standing,” “Outmatched”) will once again join actor, singer, and writer Tichina Arnold (“Martin,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “The Neighborhood,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”) as host and co-producers of this year’s awards. The iconic best friend duo, both on the 90’s hit show “Martin” and in real-life, will return to the “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” stage for the third time, bringing their dynamic comedy and infectious personalities to this year’s ceremony.
H.E.R. leads the nominees for this year’s awards, receiving eight nominations including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and double nods in each of the ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Video of the Year’ categories. She is followed by Chris Brown, who received seven nominations including ‘Album/Mixtape of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Video of the Year’ for the hit single “Go Crazy” with Young Thug.
MORE NEWS: Pharrell Launches Skin-Care Line, Announces Film Series ‘The Power You Hold’ [WATCH]
Beyoncé and Young Thug received six nominations, including ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Video of the Year.’ Other top nominees include Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker and Usher with five nods each, followed by YG with four nominations. Brandy and PJ Morton round out the group with three nods apiece.
The “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances including special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing Soul Train’s impact on arts of music and dance from the 70’s to today.
Directly following the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS,” DJ Cassidy will present the broadcast television premiere of his hit virtual series “Pass the Mic”, on BET. The special will be a celebration of the most definitive, iconic and prolific R&B classics of the 1980’s. “DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Soul Train Edition” brings legendary, musical heroes to the comfort of audience’s living rooms around the world to dance hard, sing loud, and smile big.
Internationally, the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET will simulcast on BET Africa on November 29, 2020, at 3:00AM CAT; BET France on December 1, 2020 at 9:50PM CET; and BET UK and BET South Korea on December 2, 2020 at 9:00PM GMT and 9:00PM KST, respectively.
Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment(JCE), and JCE’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon will Executive Produce the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS.”
The complete list of nominees for the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET:
BEST NEW ARTIST
GIVEON
LAYTON GREENE
LONR.
SAINT JHN
SNOH AALEGRA
VICTORIA MONÉT
SOUL TRAIN CERTIFIED AWARD
BRANDY
FANTASIA
KELLY ROWLAND
LEDISI
MONICA
PJ MORTON
BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST
ALICIA KEYS
BEYONCÉ
BRANDY
H.E.R.
JHENÉ AIKO
SUMMER WALKER
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
ANDERSON .PAAK
CHARLIE WILSON
CHRIS BROWN
PJ MORTON
THE WEEKND
USHER
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
BEBE WINANS
KIRK FRANKLIN
KORYN HAWTHORNE
MARVIN SAPP
PJ MORTON
THE CLARK SISTERS
RHYTHM & BARS
CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP
DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR
DJ KHALED FEAT. DRAKE – POPSTAR
DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER
MEGAN THEE STALLION – SAVAGE
RODDY RICCH – THE BOX
SONG OF THE YEAR
BEYONCÉ – BLACK PARADE
CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY
H.E.R. FEAT. YG – SLIDE
SUMMER WALKER & USHER – COME THRU
USHER FEAT. ELLA MAI – DON’T WASTE MY TIME
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
BRANDY – B7
CHLOE X HALLE – UNGODLY HOUR
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – SLIME & B
JHENÉ AIKO – CHILOMBO
SUMMER WALKER – OVER IT
THE WEEKND – AFTER HOURS
THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD
BLACK PARADE – WRITTEN BY: AKIL KING, BEYONCÉ KNOWLES CARTER, BRITTANY CONEY, DENISIA ANDREWS, DEREK JAMES DIXIE, KIM “KAYDENCE” KRYSIUK, RICKIE CASO TICE, SHAWN CARTER, STEPHEN BRAY (BEYONCÉ)
DO IT – WRITTEN BY: CHLOE BAILEY, HALLE BAILEY, SCOTT STORCH, VICTORIA MONÉT, VINCENT VAN DEN ENDE, ANTON KUHL (CHLOE X HALLE)
GO CRAZY – WRITTEN BY: CAMERON DEVAUN MURPHY, CHRISTOPHER BROWN, DOUNIA AZNOU, JEFFREY LAMAR WILLIAMS, JOHNNY KELVIN, KANIEL CASTANEDA, OMARI AKINLOLU, ORVILLE HALL, PATRIZIO PIGLIAPOCO, PHILLIP PRICE, SAID AZNOU, SORAYA BENJELLOUN, TRÈ SAMUELS, TURRELL SIMS, WAYNE SAMUELS, ZAKARIA KHARBOUCH (CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG)
I CAN’T BREATHE – WRITTEN BY: H.E.R. (H.E.R.)
PLAYING GAMES – WRITTEN BY: SUMMER WALKER, BRYSON TILLER, LONDON HOLMES, KENDALL ROARK BAILEY, CAMERON GRIFFIN, AUBREY ROBINSON, BEYONCÉ KNOWLES, KELENDRIA ROWLAND, LETOYA LUCKETT, LATAVIA ROBERSON, LASHAWN DANIELS, FRED JERKINS III, RODNEY JERKINS (SUMMER WALKER FEAT. BRYSON TILLER)
SLIDE – WRITTEN BY: CHARLES CARTER, ELIJAH DIAS, H.E.R., JERMAINE DUPRI, KEENON DAEQUAN RAY JACKSON, ROGER PARKER, RON LATOUR, SHAWN CARTER, STEVEN ARRINGTON, TIARA THOMAS, WAUNG HANKERSON (H.E.R. FEAT. YG)
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE
BEYONCÉ, SHATTA WALE & MAJOR LAZER – ALREADY
CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY
DANILEIGH FEAT. DABABY – LEVI HIGH
MISSY ELLIOTT – WHY I STILL LOVE YOU
TEYANA TAYLOR – BARE WIT ME
BEST COLLABORATION
CHRIS BROWN FEAT. YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY
H.E.R. FEAT. YG – SLIDE
NE-YO FEAT. JEREMIH – U 2 LUV
SKIP MARLEY & H.E.R. – SLOW DOWN
SUMMER WALKER & USHER – COME THRU
USHER FEAT. ELLA MAI – DON’T WASTE MY TIME
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
BEYONCÉ, BLUE IVY, SAINT JHN & WIZKID – BROWN SKIN GIRL
CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT
CHRIS BROWN – GO CRAZY FEAT. YOUNG THUG
H.E.R. – SLIDE FEAT. YG
LIZZO – GOOD AS HELL
SKIP MARLEY & H.E.R. – SLOW DOWN
ABOUT BET
BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks – BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.
ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT
Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service television and film production company and has played an integral role in producing many of television’s most memorable moments in music entertainment. JCE has a multi-year overall agreement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks. On the theatrical film side, the company also has a first look on JCE’s film development projects which could include Viacom’s film entities such as Paramount Players. The award-winning and critically acclaimed television that JCE has produced includes miniseries—The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story; scripted series—American Soul and Real Husbands of Hollywood; children’s series—Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices; award shows—BET Awards, Black Girls Rock!, BET Honors, UNCF’s An Evening of Stars, BET Hip Hop Awards, ABFF Honors and Soul Train Awards; specials—John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, Love & Happiness: An Obama Farewell, Change Together: From The March On Washington To Today, Stand Up for Heroes, Dear Mama, Amanda Seales I Be Knowin’, Def Comedy Jam 25 and Leslie Jones: Time Machine; as well as competition/game shows—Sunday Best, Hip Hop Squares, Nashville Squares and Rhythm & Flow. Jesse Collins, founder & CEO of the company, is the executive producer of all programming and is also a producer for the iconic Grammy Awards. He will next executive produce The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show. Go to jessecollinsent.com for more information on the company.
ABOUT SOUL TRAIN HOLDINGS
SOUL TRAIN HOLDINGS, LLC was formed in May 2008 and is owned by InterMedia Partners and a partnership between Magic Johnson Enterprises and Ron Burkle’s investment firm, The Yucaipa Companies. The iconic franchise and catalog consists of more than 1,100 episodes and 40 specials from Don Cornelius Productions, Inc. Soul Train is the longest running, first-run, nationally syndicated music program in television history. During its 35-year run, the show featured lasting innovations such as the Soul Train line and the legendary sign off “Love, Peace and Soul.” At the heart of the show was Don Cornelius, the dancers and influential artists such as James Brown, Al Green, Ike & Tina Turner, Hall & Oates, Donna Summer, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson 5, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Whitney Houston, David Bowie, Prince, Run D.M.C. and Destiny’s Child.
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
