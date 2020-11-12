Common Reacts to Jaguar Wright’s Claims That He Sexually Assaulted Her



*Philly singer Jaguar Wright made some bold accusations regarding Common in a video that surfaced back in August.

We previously reported… in the clip, she claims the rapper sexually assaulted back in the day when they toured together.

“We go to bed and he like, ‘Come on Jag,’” she states in the video above. “‘Nah, nah I’m tired n**ga. I was on stage all night and I wanna lay down.’ I lay down on the bed with all my clothes on — I’m a rape survivor. I know how to buy myself a little time just in case a n**ga try to get out of hand. You gotta pull my pants down and by the time you get my pants down, I promise you I’m booking off in your jaw.”

She goes on to say…“The next thing I know I’m waking up in the morning and I feel something poking in my face and s**t … I open my mouth and this n**ga tried to stick his d**k in my mouth while I’m asleep. Lonnie f**king Lynn, Rashid, Common — whatever the f**k you want to call yourself. That’s why I stopped f**kin’ with him, because n**ga if you gonna try to stick your d**k in my mouth while I’m asleep, there ain’t nothing you won’t do.”

Wright added: “He ain’t been right since Lauryn Hill left him anyway. Then he got with Erykah [Badu] after I f**king spurned him. He hated my ex-husband for I don’t know how long … real b**ch s**t. Then Erykah was jealous as f**k of me. That song ‘Booty’ on that second album, that s**t was about me.”

Shortly after the clip went viral, Common appeared as a guest on Power 99’s Rise and Grind Morning Show and was asked about Wright’s allegations.

“God bless Jaguar,” he stated. “I really don’t have any negative thoughts towards her. I was just surely disappointed and hurt when she said what she said about me because it wasn’t true. And I know people that have experienced sexual assault and that’s not anything to say if it’s not true,” said Common.

“But I also understand that she may be going through some things that I don’t understand. So in all truth, I went through different emotions. I was like why is she saying this? This is not true. How’s this gonna affect me?”

Wright took to Twitter to respond, “So @common is praying for me? Good! I’ll pray that the cowardice behavior your displaying on social media pays off for you! When did you get so lame? #iuse2lovehim,” she wrote.