Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip

Common Reacts to Jaguar Wright’s Claims That He Sexually Assaulted Her

Published

2 hours ago

on

*Philly singer Jaguar Wright made some bold accusations regarding Common in a video that surfaced back in August. 

We previously reported… in the clip, she claims the rapper sexually assaulted back in the day when they toured together.

“We go to bed and he like, ‘Come on Jag,’” she states in the video above. “‘Nah, nah I’m tired n**ga. I was on stage all night and I wanna lay down.’ I lay down on the bed with all my clothes on — I’m a rape survivor. I know how to buy myself a little time just in case a n**ga try to get out of hand. You gotta pull my pants down and by the time you get my pants down, I promise you I’m booking off in your jaw.”

READ MORE: Singer Jaguar Wright Accuses Common of Past Sexual Assault (Watch)


She goes on to say…“The next thing I know I’m waking up in the morning and I feel something poking in my face and s**t … I open my mouth and this n**ga tried to stick his d**k in my mouth while I’m asleep. Lonnie f**king Lynn, Rashid, Common — whatever the f**k you want to call yourself. That’s why I stopped f**kin’ with him, because n**ga if you gonna try to stick your d**k in my mouth while I’m asleep, there ain’t nothing you won’t do.” 

Wright added: “He ain’t been right since Lauryn Hill left him anyway. Then he got with Erykah [Badu] after I f**king spurned him. He hated my ex-husband for I don’t know how long … real b**ch s**t. Then Erykah was jealous as f**k of me. That song ‘Booty’ on that second album, that s**t was about me.”

Shortly after the clip went viral, Common appeared as a guest on Power 99’s Rise and Grind Morning Show and was asked about Wright’s allegations. 

“God bless Jaguar,” he stated. “I really don’t have any negative thoughts towards her. I was just surely disappointed and hurt when she said what she said about me because it wasn’t true. And I know people that have experienced sexual assault and that’s not anything to say if it’s not true,” said Common.

“But I also understand that she may be going through some things that I don’t understand. So in all truth, I went through different emotions. I was like why is she saying this? This is not true. How’s this gonna affect me?”

Wright took to Twitter to respond, “So @common is praying for me? Good! I’ll pray that the cowardice behavior your displaying on social media pays off for you! When did you get so lame? #iuse2lovehim,” she wrote.

Jill Scott Announces New iHeart Podcast Launches This Month

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception - Red Carpet

GETTY

*Jill Scott has announced her new podcast, Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast, will launch next week, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. 

The talk show-style podcast will feature conversations on relationships, culture, health, art, and will be co-hosted by fellow singer-songwriter Aja Graydon-Dantzler and radio personality Laiya St. Clair, source.com reports. 

“J.ill the Podcast will spark unfiltered conversations by and for Black women who influence culture and uplift sisterhood,” said Scott. “2020 has been a challenging year for our community, and our hope is that this show will continue to keep our love village connected, entertained and empowered. These are valuable discussions about how we’re feeling and what’s happening in the world today.”

READ MORE: Beyonce and Peloton Hook Up for Multiyear Partnership – She Gifts HBCU Students 2 Yr Membership

The new podcast will begin on November 18 and will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network. 

Scott’s music streams reportedly tripled after her epic pre-Mother’s Day “Verzuz” battle with Erykah Badu back in May

“I did not want to do anything that was expected, like here’s a hit, here’s a hit. I heard about what happens in these things, but I wanted to share some music. I wanted to share some stuff that would maybe expand my audience,” she told Big Tigger from Atlanta’s V-103, per essence.com. 

During her convo with Tigger, a fan asked Scott, “What have you learned, new or different, about your craft and/or talent since quarantine?”

“There is a certain part of quiet that is mandatory for art, in order to hear it all, going in the backyard and listening to nature. I’ve learned that that is crucial…quieting oneself to hear everything. My pen has really enjoyed that,” Scott shared.  “I can write my heart out and take a nap. I’ve never had this amount of time in my life—ever.”

50 Cent Urges T.I. to Chill on Criticism of Senseless Violence Following Murder of King Von

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

50 CENT

*50 Cent had a few words for Atlanta rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris over his comments about the death for Chicago artist King Von. 

Von was murdered outside of an Atlanta hookah bar following a physical altercation with Quando Rondo’s entourage. T.I. appeared to to comment on the incident in a post about Atlanta being a progressive city and warned outsiders, “Stop coming her e to kill each other.” 

His comments sparked outrage among King Von’s crew, who took that to mean gangs should do their killing on their own home turf.

READ MORE: Asian Doll Claims King Von is Speaking to Her Through Spiritual Adviser, Blames Crew for His Death [VIDEO]

Von’s sister Kayla B made time to clap back at T.I., writing on her Instagram stories: “Wasn’t u just [with] other b###### at Copper Cove. I stay seeing [you] cheating mind your business @troubleman31,” wrote Kayla on her Instagram Story. She added, “And these [are] FACTS! But the energy he [always] putting in [people] business [needs] to be the same energy he [needs] to make it right [with] his daughter!!!!! Now [where] is my brother @50cent get on his a##!”

50 Cent answered Kayla by calling out Tip. On his own Instagram page he encouraged T.I. to chill on scolding the culture.

“A @troubleman31 you gotta chill, you bugging for saying anything,” he wrote. “They got casualties this is real s###, I don’t know what you was thinking but [rethink] it now. They are hurting, they love that boy he was a way out. I bet you don’t even realize they will kill you for what you just said. What hood you from again? Come on now it’s quiet time.”

As noted by SandraRose, T.I. followed up his post, saying his previous comments had nothing to do with King Von’s death.

Pharrell Launches Skin-Care Line, Announces Film Series ‘The Power You Hold’ [WATCH]

Published

21 hours ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

Pharrell (getty)

*Pharrell Williams has announced his forthcoming skincare line is launching Nov. 25.

Named Humanrace, the line was crafted with the singer’s longtime dermatologist, Elena Jones, per Page Six.

“Sometimes you need to cleanse your spirit. Sometimes you just need to cleanse your mind. Sometimes you’ve just got to get rid of some dead skin.” Pharrell Williams‘ voice washes over its listener clean and cool, like a stream of water descending on a pebble. “Sometimes you’ve got to get rid of some bad habits. Sometimes you just need to be humidified, brought to life. Sometimes your spirit needs that.”

Page Six writes, “The products include luxurious ingredients like kaolin clay, glycolic acid and snow mushroom extract, but they’re also packaged in tubs made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic — and each product has a removable inner chamber that can be exchanged for a refill.”

READ MORE: Pharrell Gives Fans a Look at His New Miami Hotel: ‘We Call It Spiritual Wi-Fi’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

👀💚 @humanrace

A post shared by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on

The Humanrace skin-care line includes the Rice Powder Cleanser ($32), Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator ($46), Humidifying Cream ($48), and Routine Pack ($100), and will be available at humanrace.com.

In related news, Pharrell has joined forces with MasterClass and Uninterrupted for a new film series, “The Power You Hold.”

A synopsis for the series reads: “Uninterrupted & MasterClass have partnered to launch ‘The Power You Hold,’ a series of films examining issues of social injustice and systemic racism offering education and inspiration on ways to impact change.”

The first episosde has been released, titled “Building Empathy,” in which “Williams tells the story behind Something In The Water, an annual Virginia Beach festival which has transformed a weekend with a long-held negative reputation into one associated with goodwill and empathy,” according to the synopsis. 

Watch it below:

