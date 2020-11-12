Television
‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip: Alex Is OVER Her Bridesmaids! [WATCH]
*“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this week and we have an exclusive clip of the shenanigans set to go down when Alex threatens to kick her bridesmaids out of her wedding. Watch the hot mess moment via the YouTube clip above.
Here’s more about this season of “Bridezillas” from the press release:
“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this fall spotlighting ‘normal’ women who have turned into ‘Bridezillas,’ all in the name of planning the ‘perfect’ wedding. The fan favorite phenomenon, which was filmed prior to quarantine, returns for season 13 on Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with the addition of Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Loni Love as the new voice of its signature series. This season, Bridezillas bust budgets and battle bridesmaids to slay on their perfect day. These strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams!
Elsewhere in the episode this week, the final countdown to wedding night is here for Alex and her last night of freedom may cost her everything; Amber is a no-nonsense wedding planner who needs to control every detail of her big day, but will a dress nightmare and a catty sister in law bring down this dominant diva?
Don’t miss the madness play out when “Bridezillas” airs Thursday at 10/9c on WE tv.
** FEATURED STORY **
New Film ‘Come Away’ is The Tale of Two Classics with a Twist! / EUR Exclusive-WATCH
*Did you know Peter Pan and Alice from Alice in Wonderland are brother and sister? Well, they are.
The new Relativity Media original film “Come Away” tells a different version of why Peter went to Neverland and wanted to stay a lost boy and why Alice went on her adventures.
Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo star in the film as Peter and Alice’s parents.
When tragedy strikes the family the ends find a way to come by using their imagination. While Peter wants to stay a lost boy, Alice knows that it’s time to grow up and put childish things away.
MORE NEWS: Beyonce and Peloton Hook Up for Multiyear Partnership – She Gifts HBCU Students 2 Yr Membership
It’s unfortunate when children have to grow up too soon and they lose pieces of their childhood. We talked with the cast and asked Jordan A. Nash who plays Peter what he hopes to hold onto from his childhood as he grows up.
“I want to keep myself,” he says. He adds, “ I like to keep everything that’s creative about me.”
His answer is probably what most adults say they wish they had kept … to be able to stay true to the kid with a big imagination, the kid who was fearless and thought anything was possible. Sometimes when life starts to get real it changes our perspective and we change how we live how lives.
The film is directed by Brenda Chapman who is well known for her animated work such as “Brave,” “The Prince of Egypt,” and a host of other popular animated films. We asked her what was is like to direct her first live-action film that also put a twist on two childhood classics.
“It was a big challenge, but that was why I did it. Reading Marrisa (Kate Goodhill)’s beautiful script it was made me think okay if I’m going to do one (live-action film) this is it because I love both of those stories,” says Chapman.
If you also love both Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland you will enjoy the story of “Come Away” in theaters and at home On Demand from November 13.
Music
The Weeknd to Perform at Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show
*Pepsi has announced that Grammy-winning singer The Weeknd will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.
“We can’t wait to welcome multi-award winning artist The Weeknd to the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show stage,” said Adam Harter, senior vice president of PepsiCo’s Sports, Media and Entertainment division.
The Canadian rapper also shared the exciting news in a Thursday tweet, which read: “performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21.”
He added, “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” The Weeknd said. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”
READ MORE: Ticketmaster May Check COVID-19 Vaccine Status for Concerts
performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21 @pepsi #pepsihalftime #SBLV pic.twitter.com/oYlQyvKRwh
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 12, 2020
“In less than a decade, The Weeknd has amassed a global fanbase, become a multi-award winning artist, and recently, was named one of the most influential people of 2020 by Time Magazine,” the NFL said in a press release, calling the singer “one of today’s most compelling and significant artists of a generation.”
The halftime show is a joint event between the NFL, Pepsi and rapper Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment agency.
Jay-Z once described The Weeknd as having a “soulful uniqueness” that has “defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry.”
“Halftime show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV,” said Brian Rolapp, NFL chief media and business officer.
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime show will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7, 2021. It will air on CBS.
Coronavirus
Ticketmaster May Check COVID-19 Vaccine Status for Concerts
*Ticketmaster may require proof of coronavirus vaccination to attend future concerts.
The ticketing giant is planning to roll out a system that would require music fans to provide either proof of a coronavirus vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test to attend events.
Ticketmaster would work with third-party entities (health firms and vaccine distribution providers) to verify vaccine status through its digital ticket app.
Check out the video report above.
READ MORE: Sales Surge at Philadelphia Sex Shop After Rudy Giuliani’s Strange Trump Event [VIDEO]
BREAKING: @Ticketmaster reportedly planning mandatory COVID-19 vaccine verification policy for concert attendance.
Young healthy people are NOT the target population for this vaccine and Ticketmaster is not your physician.
Boycott this. https://t.co/IdAkMjV0Y2
— Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) November 11, 2020
Here’s more from Billboard:
- After purchasing a ticket for a concert, fans would need to verify that they have already been vaccinated (which would provide approximately one year of COVID-19 protection) or test negative for coronavirus approximately 24 to 72 hours prior to the concert.
- The length of coverage a test would provide would be governed by regional health authorities.
- Ticketmaster would not store or have access to fans’ medical records and would only receive verification of whether a fan is cleared to attend an event on a given date.
- Once vaccine/test status is confirmed, the fan would receive necessary credentials to attend the event..
“We’re already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting — whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval – which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified,”Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich tells Billboard. “Ticketmaster’s goal is to provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events, and is working to create integrations to our API and leading digital ticketing technology as we will look to tap into the top solutions based on what’s green-lit by officials and desired by clients.”
Several social media users are giving the side-eye to the announcement, with one Twitter user writing “None of this is for health, it’s all about coercing people to take the poison. We must resist and boycott anything that requires the vaccine including sport events etc. If enough people refuse then it won’t work.”
Another wrote, “They need to rethink this. The vaccine is not going to be as effective as the human immune response. They will be violating human rights and people should rightly reject it and send them bankrupt. Performers should speak up for their fans too.”
Do you agree?
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]