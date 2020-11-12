Bad Boy: Tyga Sued for Trashing Crib and $32k in Back Rent

*Mo3, a Dallas rapper (with singing skills) was killed Wednesday afternoon by a man who gunned him down on an interstate in the city.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was on the come up in the rap game. He was also a known associate of Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz.

The shooting took place on Interstate-35 just before noon, according to TMZ.

The story goes that he was driving on the freeway when another car pulled up next to him. Apparently Mo3 stopped his car and a gunman got out of his and approached the rapper.

TMZ reports that Mo3 also got out of his car and started running down the interstate with the gunman chasing him.

The gunman fired multiple rounds with at least one striking Mo3 in the back of the head.

Other cars on the highway also scrambled to flee the scene as the shots were fired.

MORE NEWS: Pastor John Gray Apologizes (AGAIN) to Wife for Having ‘Emotional’ Affairs with Other Women

Dang y’all shot MO3 in the head smhhhh pic.twitter.com/hFrFTu3zoF — Lon D. Rob (@Mr_Class__) November 11, 2020

First responders transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. It’s unclear if anyone else was in the vehicle with him at the time of the shooting.

According to TMZ, the gunman also shot a bystander who was sitting in his vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.