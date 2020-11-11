crime
Virginia OB/GYN Performed Unnecessary Hysterectomies on Dozens of Female Patients [VIDEO]
*Javaid Perwaiz, a Virginia OB/GYN, has been convicted of healthcare fraud which involved performing unnecessary hysterectomies on women.
Perwaiz, 70, was found guilty on 52 federal counts related to his alleged multi million-dollar scheme to bilk insurance companies. At the time of his 2019 arrest, he reportedly owned two private practices in Chesapeake, The Washington Post reported.
“In many instances, Perwaiz would falsely tell his patients that they needed the surgeries to avoid cancer in order to induce them to agree to the surgeries,” according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release.
“Doctors are in positions of authority and trust and take an oath to do no harm to their patients,” Karl Schumann, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Norfolk field office, said in a statement. “With unnecessary, invasive medical procedures, Dr. Perwaiz not only caused enduring complications, pain and anxiety to his patients, but he assaulted the most personal part of their lives and even robbed some of their future.”
#BREAKING: A federal jury convicts OB/GYN Dr. Javaid Perwaiz of a fraud scheme in which he performed medically unnecessary surgeries and procedures on his patients, including irreversible hysterectomies. https://t.co/2WwYO6hOPF pic.twitter.com/RO6v0JtBeM
— FBI Norfolk (@FBINorfolk) November 9, 2020
Perwaiz allegedly induced pregnant patients early, “prior to the recommended gestational age that minimizes risk to the mother and baby, to ensure he would be able to conduct and be reimbursed for the deliveries,” the press release states.
He also billed insurers hundreds of thousands of dollars for procedures he never did.
Perwaiz reportedly pleaded not guilty to three counts of health-care fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and three counts of making false statements. He faces a maximum of 465 years in prison.
“I’m glad that he can’t do it to anyone else,” said Karen Lane, 53, a patient who had her uterus and ovaries removed by Perwaiz when she was in her early 30s, and now questions if it was necessary. “But . . . I still feel left out, like he didn’t get anything for what he did to me.”
Malpractice attorneys would not take up her case because the surgeries had happened too long ago, The Post reports.
“I still feel like he got away with it for me,” she said. “I don’t think anything is going to really make it better.”
Perwaiz ‘s sentencing is scheduled for March 31.
Legit Threat? LA Man Claims He’ll Kill Dems if Biden Wins; Put on 5150 Hold
*A Los Angeles man was arrested after he recorded a video stating he will shoot Democrats if Joe Biden wins the election.
The unidentified man posted the video on Instagram early Friday morning and said he will take action if Biden wins as President-elect. He states,” At this point, like, if Biden gets in, I’m just gonna do like a school shooter, just take out all these Democrats and a few pedophiles on the way out. If I go to hell, I’m taking these motherf–kers with me.”
Local police and federal agents later tracked down the video and took the man into custody then placed him on a psychiatric hold. The video caused major concern due to a large demonstration that was scheduled to take place in downtown Los Angeles.
HU Staff: Deja Monet @dejvmonet A Los Angeles man was arrested after he recorded a video stating he will shoot Democrats if Joe Biden wins the election. ________________________________________________ The unidentified man posted the video on Instagram early Friday morning and said he will take action if Biden wins as President-elect. He states," At this point, like, if Biden gets in, I'm just gonna do like a school shooter, just take out all these Democrats and a few pedophiles on the way out. If I go to hell, I'm taking these motherf–kers with me." ___________________________________________________ Local police and federal agents later tracked down the video and took the man into custody then placed him on a psychiatric hold. The video caused major concern due to a large demonstration that was scheduled to take place in downtown Los Angeles.
Gang Member Who Kidnapped Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced to 24 Years
*The Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member who kidnapped rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in July 2018 was sentenced Wednesday to 24 years in prison.
Anthony “Harv” Ellison was convicted for the kidnapping in a fall 2019 trial. He was also convicted for retaliatory-related gang violence that involved 6ix9ine’s then-manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan and an innocent bystander anmed Mark Hobdy, Complex reports.
We previously reported, 6ix9ine was showing off approximately $15,000 to $20,000 in cash and flaunting his $750,000 chain before all of it was snatched in a robbery, kidnapping and beating that landed him in the hospital.
Wednesday’s sentencing hearing was about the kidnapping, but much of it reportedly centered around the slashing of Hobdy, who was close friends with Ellison’s original intended target.
“The slashing of Mark Hobdy is one of the most brutal acts of violence in this case,” said Assistant US Attorney Michael Longyear. “Mr. Ellison felt it incumbent upon himself that he would get close to a friend of the person who committed the act, and that was the case here.”
Ellison’s attack required 300 stitches to close a gash. “The personal nature to walk up to someone and open up their face is truly horrifying,” Longyear continued.
Judge Engelmayer noted that Hobdy “was entirely a blameless person” caught between Ellison and Jordan’s intra-gang war.
“You carved up a human being’s face for no reason other than to send a message,” Engelmayer told Ellison. “You personally scarred Mark Hobdy for life.”
Ellison’s attorney, Deveraux Cannick, also took aim at 6ix9ine during the hearing.
“If he didn’t bring violence to Nine Trey, then he certainly profited mightily from it,” Cannick said of the rapper, noting that he joined the gang and committed crimes to boost his brand and image.
“He did those things because it helped him to the tune of millions of dollars,” he said.
Philadelphia Officials Release Bodycam, Names of Officers Involved in Walter Wallace Jr. Shooting [VIDEO]
*The City of Philadelphia has identified the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., the 27-year-old Black man who killed last month during a confrontation with law enforcement.
During a press conference Wednesday, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw named Sean Matarazzo, 25, and Thomas Munz, 26, as the officers involved in the deadly incident, ABC News reports. Officials also released audio and bodycam footage of the officers’ interaction with Wallace in the moments leading up to his death.
We previously reported… the shooting occurred on Oct. 26 before 4 p.m. as officers responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood. Officers ordered Wallace to drop a knife he was holding, but a police spokeswoman said Wallace instead “advanced towards” them. Both officers then fired “several times.”
The Philadelphia police officers who killed #WalterWallaceJr while he was having a mental health crisis did not have Tasers.
They shot him at least 14 times.
His mother said family had told the officers Wallace was having a crisis: “They stood there and laughed at us.” pic.twitter.com/WgGUkrhZE7
— AJ+ (@ajplus) October 29, 2020
Wallace was hit in the shoulder and chest. One of the officers put him in a police vehicle and drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
Video of the fatal confrontation recorded by a bystander and posted on social media shows officers pointing their guns at Wallace as he walks in the street and around a car. They yelled at him to put his knife down, but Wallace ignored the demands and began moving toward Matarazzo and Munz, according to police officials. Seconds later, each of the officers fired seven shots at Wallace.
“I understand he had a knife, but that does not give you carte blanche to execute a man, quite frankly,” family attorney Shaka Johnson told reporters at a news conference. “What other than death did you intend when you shoot a man — each officer — seven times apiece?”
The killing of Wallace and graphic cellphone video of the deadly encounter sparked protests, rioting and looting in Philadelphia.
Despite claims from the local police union president that Wallace was seen “lunging” at officers in the video, Johnson said the bodycam footage shows that that’s simply not true.
“What you will not see…and mark my words on this, you will not see a man with a knife lunging at police,” she said.
“The city has failed, not only the Wallace family, not only the other members of that community, who will be scarred and traumatized for the remainder of their days, but the city has also failed those police officers, it failed them tremendously,” Johnson said. “The only remedy the police had, in that moment per their thinking, was their service weapon. There was no less lethal action available. And that has been our war cry.”
City officials (and the Wallace family) released a joint statement on Friday, noting that the release of the body camera footage and 911 audio “is in the best interest of our city and its residents.”
“Philadelphians are experiencing an immense amount of pain, and significant unrest persists throughout the entire city,” the statement said. “The collective hope of our local government and the Wallace family is that releasing the recordings on November 4 will provide enough time to calm tensions and for the recordings to be released in the most constructive manner possible.”
The police shooting of Wallace is still under investigation.
