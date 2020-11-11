USPS ‘Whistleblower’ Richard Hopkins: ‘I Did Not Recant Vote-fraud Claim’ [VIDEO]

*The United States Postal Service worker who claimed he witnessed ballot tampering in Pennsylvania has reportedly recanted his story.

According to The Washington Post, Richard Hopkins admitted to fabricating the widely publicized claims that an Erie postmaster ordered staffers to illegally backdate mail-in ballots sent after Election Day.

President Trump and many GOP lawmakers as well as far-right outlets cited his allegations as “evidence” of election fraud.

Hopkins signed a sworn affidavit last week claiming Erie Postmaster Rob Weisenbach “directed my co-workers and I to pick up ballots after Election Day and provide them to him … I heard Weisenbach tell a supervisor at my office that Weisenbach was back-dating the postmarks on the ballots to make it appear as though the ballots had been collected on November 3, 2020 despite them in fact being collected on November 4 and possibly later.”

USPS Whistleblower Richard Hopkins: “I DID NOT RECANT”@shawnboburg and @jacobbogage have been played by the same federal agents on the audio ‘coercing,’ ‘scaring’ the whistleblower to water down allegations. As reporters, they are REQUIRED to include Richard’s denial. REQUIRED pic.twitter.com/8Rj5yWSljz — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 11, 2020

Weisenbach has called Hopkins’ allegations “100 percent false.”

The House Oversight Committee said after investigators from the U.S. Postal Service conducted a second interview with Hopkins on Sunday, he allegedly recanted his initial claims.

In a tweet, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said that “the whistleblower completely RECANTED.”

The committee also noted that Hopkins “did not explain why he signed a false affidavit.”

Shortly after the Post published the report, Hopkins took to social media to post a video statement making clear that he never “recanted” his initial allegations.

“I am, right at this very moment, looking at a [sic] article written by The Washington Post,” he said. “It says that I fabricated the allegations of ballot tampering. I’m here to say I did not recant my statements. That did not happen. That’s not what happened. And you will find out tomorrow.

“And I would like for The Washington Post to recant their wonderful little article they decided to throw out there …” he added. Watch the video via the Twitter embed above.