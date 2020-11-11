Politics
USPS ‘Whistleblower’ Richard Hopkins: ‘I Did Not Recant Vote-fraud Claim’ [VIDEO]
*The United States Postal Service worker who claimed he witnessed ballot tampering in Pennsylvania has reportedly recanted his story.
According to The Washington Post, Richard Hopkins admitted to fabricating the widely publicized claims that an Erie postmaster ordered staffers to illegally backdate mail-in ballots sent after Election Day.
President Trump and many GOP lawmakers as well as far-right outlets cited his allegations as “evidence” of election fraud.
Hopkins signed a sworn affidavit last week claiming Erie Postmaster Rob Weisenbach “directed my co-workers and I to pick up ballots after Election Day and provide them to him … I heard Weisenbach tell a supervisor at my office that Weisenbach was back-dating the postmarks on the ballots to make it appear as though the ballots had been collected on November 3, 2020 despite them in fact being collected on November 4 and possibly later.”
USPS Whistleblower Richard Hopkins: “I DID NOT RECANT”@shawnboburg and @jacobbogage have been played by the same federal agents on the audio ‘coercing,’ ‘scaring’ the whistleblower to water down allegations. As reporters, they are REQUIRED to include Richard’s denial. REQUIRED pic.twitter.com/8Rj5yWSljz
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 11, 2020
Weisenbach has called Hopkins’ allegations “100 percent false.”
The House Oversight Committee said after investigators from the U.S. Postal Service conducted a second interview with Hopkins on Sunday, he allegedly recanted his initial claims.
In a tweet, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said that “the whistleblower completely RECANTED.”
The committee also noted that Hopkins “did not explain why he signed a false affidavit.”
Shortly after the Post published the report, Hopkins took to social media to post a video statement making clear that he never “recanted” his initial allegations.
“I am, right at this very moment, looking at a [sic] article written by The Washington Post,” he said. “It says that I fabricated the allegations of ballot tampering. I’m here to say I did not recant my statements. That did not happen. That’s not what happened. And you will find out tomorrow.
“And I would like for The Washington Post to recant their wonderful little article they decided to throw out there …” he added. Watch the video via the Twitter embed above.
Officials Worry Trump Will Spill Government Secrets After White House Exit [VIDEO]
*Political analysts as well as former and current White House officials fear Donald Trump is a “counterintelligence risk,” and there is concern that he will spill national security secrets.
The Washington Post spoke to a number of these officials who point to Trump’s bitterness and frequent attacks on federal agencies and the “deep state.”
“Anyone who is disgruntled, dissatisfied or aggrieved is a risk of disclosing classified information, whether as a current or former officeholder,” David Priess, a former CIA officer and author of The President’s Book of Secrets, told the Post. “Trump certainly fits that profile.”
Some officials say there’s a possibility that Trump could sell government secrets for financial gain, as valuable U.S. classified information could be traded “in exchange for favors … or to get back at his perceived enemies.”
The @shaneharris lays out the dangers of Trump disclosing state secrets after leaving office — especially because Trump’s a classic counterintelligence risk, considering he is so deeply in debt and angry at the U.S. government. https://t.co/cyqvvwr1rK
— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) November 10, 2020
Experts worry that Trump’s ego may trigger him to spill secrets at a rally or in a private conversation with a foreign adversary.
“A knowledgeable and informed president with Trump’s personality characteristics, including lack of self-discipline, would be a disaster. The only saving grace here is that he hasn’t been paying attention,” said Jack Goldsmith, who ran the Office of Legal Counsel at the Justice Department in the George W. Bush administration and is the co-author of “After Trump: Reconstructing the Presidency.”
When he exits the White House, Trump will be shrouded in millions of dollars worth of debt.
“People with significant debt are always of grave concern to security professionals,” said Larry Pfeiffer, a veteran intelligence officer and former chief of staff to CIA Director Michael V. Hayden. “The human condition is a frail one. And people in dire situations make dire decisions. Many of the individuals who’ve committed espionage against our country are people who are financially vulnerable.”
Patti LaBelle’s Son Caught Up in Bizarre ‘Black Gay Guy’ Tweets from Former Congressional Candidate
*Pattie LaBelle’s son William Holte appears to be caught up in some bizarre controversy with a former Pennsylvania Republican congressional candidate.
Dean Browning, a white man who just lost his election bid, took to his Twitter account on Tuesday to share a pro-Donald Trump message. However, in the post, he described himself as a gay Black man.
“I’m a black gay guy and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me, my life only changed a little bit and it was for the worse,” the since-deleted post read. “Everything is so much better under Trump though. I feel respected – which I never do when democrats are involved.”
And with that, Twitter users immediately concluded that Browning posted the anti-Obama message to his main account by mistake, after forgetting to switch to his faux page.
READ MORE: Good News! Pfizer Says its Vaccine is 90% Effective in Preventing COVID-19
Twitter sleuths uncovered what they believe is his fake account, where Browning poses in digital blackface as a Trump-loving gay Black man named Dan Purdy under user name @DanPurdy322. The account was created last month and follows Browning, the president and GOP politicians.
Browning apologized for not making clear that he simply quoted a message he received from Purdy, but people weren’t buying it.
it seems Dean Browning not only has an alt account where he argues for Trump “as a black man”, but where he also just says outwardly racist things “as a black man” pic.twitter.com/jZoKCY9fVD
— Quinton Reviews 🎬 (@Q_Review) November 10, 2020
It wasn’t long before a man claiming to be Dan Purdy posted a video defending Browning. But the sleuths noted that Purdy appears to be William Holte, who happens to be the son of Patti LaBelle.
william holte aka the son of patti labelle aka dan purdy aka dean browning who works at boutique landscape design aka four seasons total landscaping aka this shit is so fucking funny lmaaaooo pic.twitter.com/YSUJ3uDwqV
— abs 🙂 (@tropicanapussy) November 10, 2020
Holte apparently works at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the Philadelphia family business that served as the unlikely backdrop for a Trump campaign press conference this week.
A hot mess all around.
‘Ray Donovan’ Star & Trump Backer Jon Voight Calls Election ‘Battle of Righteousness Vs. Satan’ in Strange Video (Watch)
*Somebody come get Angelina Jolie’s daddy.
Actor and avid Trump supporter Jon Voight released a bizarre video Tuesday attacking the results of the 2020 election and President-elect Joe Biden, saying the U.S. is now entering the “greatest fight since the Civil War.”
“This is now our greatest fight since the Civil War. The battle of righteousness versus Satan, yes Satan — because these leftists are evil.”
“Leftists,” the 81-year-old former “Midnight Cowboy“ star explains, are “evil, corrupt, and they want to tear down this nation.”
Seated and appearing to read from cue cards to his left, he goes on to say of Biden supporters, “The ones who are jumping for joy now are jumping toward the horror they will be in for because I know that the promises being made from the left to the American people will never come to be.”
He then had the nerve to end the rant by quoting Muhammad Ali, saying “It’s not over until the last punch you have.”
The “Ray Donovan” star posted the video on Twitter, which promptly flagged his claims as “disputed.”
Watch below:
