The Pulse of Entertainment: Flutist Alexander Zonjic is ‘Playing It Forward’ Smoothly on New Album
*“We are all very goods friends,” said Smooth Jazz Flutist Alexander Zonjic about all the featured musicians on his new album “Playing It Forward” (Hi-Falutin’ Music). Featured artists include Grammy winning Jeff Lorber on keyboard; Chuck Loeb on guitar; James Lloyd on keyboard; Evan Garr on violin; Gary Novak on drums; Paul Jackson, Jr. on guitar; Michael Thompson on guitar; Justin-Lee Schultz on keyboard; David Mann on horn, and the Selected of God Gospel Choir. “Famous or not famous their doing what they love. We wanted some Retro-Funk/Dance Funk music.”
“Playing It Forward” is Alexander’s 13th album release. Jeff Lorber produced the project except for the current single “Motor City Sway,” written and produced by keyboardist James Lloyd (Pieces of a Dream). In his very long career in the music business Alexander has accumulated 15 Detroit Music Awards and three Canadian Smooth Jazz Awards. I have a concert December 16, 2020 and everybody who is a part of the record will be there. Zonjic is from Canada but resides in Detroit.
“I’m from Canada which is across the boarder from Detroit,” he said. “I’ve been adopted by Detroit. I have a lot of festivals that I run. I brought in Chuck to play at the festivals.”
About his featured musicians Alexander said, “I’ve known Justin since he was 11. We’re very dear friends. I knew Justin and his family for quite a while…love Justin. Everybody in Detroit loves Justin. He’s only 13, no mortgage, no bills, no girlfriend! His sister plays drums in the music video. (The choir) They were on ‘America’s Got Talent’. I saw them in Eminem video. I have a friend that works with Eminem. I said I wanted to work with them…it was a lot of fun. Chuck…who past away…I knew him for so many years in Detroit. Paul Jackson, Jr. is the nicest man in the world. Jeff has been a big part of my career, he is an absolute genius. My violin player, Evans Garr, tours with Stanley Clarke.”
The music video for “Motor City Sway” includes Lloyd, Justin-Lee and other featured musicians.
“We had so much fun doing the video. The track is about the great city…Detroit,” he added. “It’s the greatest music city in the world…artists from Detroit are Eminem, Anita Baker, and Aretha Franklin. Beyond the flute I play the guitar.”
Alexander is also a radio host. He began hosting the morning show for WVMV, a Christian station in Michigan, three years ago called “Alexander Zonjic: From A to Z.”
My favorite cuts on the “Playing It Forward” album include #5 “Motor City Sway” because it has that old school Jazz flavor and I love the scatting sound which was the cherry on top of the cake. I like #7 “Musaic” because its so sweet and has a loving feel to it, and #9 “Nature Boy,” a nice Smooth Jazz track, because I could imagine it on the soundtrack of a spy movie, and I love how the flute goes crazy.” www.Zonjic.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall and Los Angeles in November, 2021. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
‘Uncensored’ Highlights the Best of Hollywood This Sunday (11-15-20) At 10pm/9c
*TV One’s edgy docu-series UNCENSORED, which explores the private lives of some of today’s most notable personalities, continues with UNCENSORED: Best of Black Hollywood this Sunday, November 15 at 10 P.M. ET/9C followed by an encore presentation at 11 P.M. ET/10C.
The episode will re-air on Wednesday, November 18 at 10 PM/9C. This episode of UNCENSORED highlights some of Black Hollywood’s most elite talent including Paula Patton, Nia Long, Tichina Arnold, Tisha Campbell, Tyra Banks and Nick Cannon who reflect on their personal and professional lives.
The auto-biographical series delves into the lives of luminaries as they reveal secrets to their success, obstacles they faced and how they’ve navigated the perils of social media that helped – and sometimes
haunted – their careers. The finale of the bonus episodes continues with UNCENSORED: Big Break. Each week viewers get a glimpse into the lives of high-profile celebrities as they reveal their stories — in their own words.
“We’re excited for the return and talent line-up for this season of Uncensored, which is one of the network’s top-rated series,” said Executive Producer in Charge of Production Jason Ryan. “Viewers will get to experience the intimate revelations of some of their favorite celebrities.”
TV One launched a weekly digital series, Bossip Uncensored, featuring informative and humorous commentary from Danielle Canada and Janeé Bolden, two voices behind the popular Bossip.com headlines. Each Thursday, the hosts discuss the featured celebrity and provide sneak previews of the upcoming UNCENSORED episode. Each pre-show will be available on TV One’s YouTube channel.
UNCENSORED is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas (Executive Producer), Keith Neal (Executive Producer), Jay Allen (Co-Executive Producer) Paul Hall (Showrunner), and James Seppelfrick of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive Producer in Charge of Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production.
For more information on UNCENSORED, visit TV One’s YouTube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.tvone.tv. Viewers can also join the conversations by connecting via social media on TV One’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) and the UNCENSOREDFacebook and Instagram (@UncensoredTVOne) using the hashtag #UNCENSORED.
Press Release
Lifetime Announces Four New Movies to It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Slate
*Los Angeles, CA – Lifetime keeps the gifts coming this season, adding four new holiday movies to its already impressive lineup for It’s a Wonderful Lifetime slate. As the #1 holiday destination, Lifetime now totals a remarkable 34 movies and includes Too Close for Christmas starring Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes; The Christmas High Note; Christmas at the Castle; and My Sweet Holiday. Additionally, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Lifetime will run a “Best of It’s a Wonderful Lifetime,” with repeats of the best movies from this year’s slate.
When Hayley (Jessica Lowndes) accepts an invitation to spend Christmas with her sister’s new in-laws, her seemingly perfect holiday takes a turn when Luke (Chad Michael Murray), Hayley’s brother-in-law’s brother, unexpectedly shows up. Still harboring a grudge against Luke for ending her last relationship, Hayley reluctantly spends time with Luke and slowly realizes she may have been too quick a judge on Luke. Too Close for Christmas is directed by Ernie Barbarash from a script by Nicole Baxter. Produced by HP Christmas Magic Productions Inc., and is executive produced by Brad Krevoy, Amy Krell, Amanda Phillips Atkins, Eric Jarboe, Ernie Barbarash, Nicole Baxter, Micheline Blais, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes.
Spotlight on Christmas which was previously scheduled for this date will now debut Monday, December 21 at 8pm ET/PT.
After being stood up by her partner Brad (William McNamara), Rachel (Jamie Luner) soon meets Michael (Johnny Messner) and his teenage daughter, Sophia. During Christmas Eve pageant rehearsals, Sophia finds herself challenged to hit the high note in her solo of Hark! The Herald Angels Sing. Rachel offers to coach Sophia’s performance and discovers a new interest in Michael. The Christmas High Note is produced by Copper Beeches. Ned Nalle, Fiorenza Cella, Evan Setyawan, Mike Lischke and Stu Kosh serve as executive producers. Brian Skiba directs from a script written by Clifford McGhee and Courtney Miller.
This Christmas, Blaire Henderson (Brooke Burfitt), a perfume expert from New York, is sent to remote Scotland to find a rare fragrance, The Heart of the Highlands. But when she arrives, she finds the dashing license owner, Alistair McGregor (Dan Jeannotte) is a stubborn aristocrat who won’t sell. Thinking on her feet, she poses as a documentary filmmaker to learn the secret formula. The more time they spend together, the more sparks fly. With the scent of romance in the air, will Blaire find love where she least expected? Christmas at the Castle is produced by Reel One Entertainment with Rory Gorman, John Johnston, Lars Knudsen, Scott Lines, Rhys Williams, Tom Berry, Louisa Cadywould and Sebastian Battro serving as executive producers. Ryan Alexander Dewar directs from a script by Louise Burfitt-Dons.
When Sadie’s (Malone Thomas) boyfriend cancels their holiday plans, she decides to spend Christmas with her parents back in her hometown, only to find out they’ve sold the family’s beloved chocolate store to a stranger who knows nothing about chocolate. Begrudgingly, her father convinces her that she’d be the obvious choice to help teach the new owner everything she knows about chocolate. In the middle of planning the perfect retirement party for her parents, she discovers that not everything has to be perfect. And sometimes, when you least expect it, you find love. My Sweet Holiday is produced by American Cinema Inspires; written, directed and executive produced by Sandra L. Martin. Isaac Alongi also serves as executive producer.
The full slate of new movie premieres at 8pm ET/PT includes:
11/11 A Welcome Home Christmas – Repeat for Veteran’s Day (Jana Kramer, Brandon Quinn, Craig Morgan, Tim Reid, Charlene Tilton)
11/13 Christmas on the Vine (Julianna Guill, Meredith Baxter)
11/14 Christmas on Wheels (Tiya Sircar, Michael Xavier)
11/15 The Christmas Edition (Carly Hughes, Rob Mayes, Marie Osmond)
11/20 A Taste of Christmas (Anni Kreuger, Giles Marini, Nia Vardalos)
11/21 Feliz NaviDAD (Mario Lopez, AnnaLynn McCord, Paulina Chavez)
11/22 Homemade Christmas (Michelle Argyris, Travis Nelson)
11/27 Dear Christmas (Melissa Joan Hart, Jason Priestley, Robin Givens, Ed Begley Jr., Faith Prince, Hilarie Burton, Antwon Tanner)
11/28 Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding (Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot, Debbi Morgan, Bresha Webb)
11/29 People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street (Vanessa Lachey, Ryan McPartlin, Patrick Duffy, Polly Draper)
11/30 The Christmas Listing (Lexi Giovagnoli, Travis Burns)
12/4 Too Close for Christmas (Chad Michael Murray, Jessica Lowndes)
12/5 Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve (Kyla Pratt, Brooks Darnell)
12/6 Christmas Ever After (Ali Stroker, Daniel di Tomasso)
12/7 The Santa Squad (Rebecca Dalton, Aaron Ashmore)
12/11 Inn Love By Christmas (Jonna Walsh, Jesse Hutch)
12/12 The Christmas Setup (Ben Lewis, Blake Lee, Fran Drescher, Ellen Wong, Chad Connell)
12/13 A Sugar & Spice Holiday (Jacky Lai, Tony Giroux, Tzi Ma, Lillian Lim)
12/14 Lonestar Christmas (Stephanie Bennett, Marco Grazzini)
12/18 Christmas on the Menu (Kim Shaw, Clayton James)
12/19 A Christmas Exchange (Laura Vandervoort, Rainbow Sun Francks)
12/20 A Christmas Break (Cindy Sampson, Steve Byers)
12/21 Spotlight on Christmas (Tori Anderson, Victor Zinck)
12/22 The Christmas High Note (Jamie Luner, Johnny Messner)
12/23 Christmas at the Castle (Brooke Burfitt, Dan Jeannotte)
12/24 The “Best of” It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Slate marathon
12/25 My Sweet Holiday (Malone Thomas, Jason Burkey)
ABOUT LIFETIME
Celebrating over 35 years of entertaining audiences, Lifetime is a premier entertainment destination for women dedicated to offering the highest quality original programming spanning award-winning movies, high-quality scripted series and breakout non-fiction series. Lifetime has an impressive legacy in public affairs, bringing attention to social issues that women care about with initiatives such as the long running Stop Breast Cancer for Life, Stop Violence Against Women, and Broader Focus, a major global initiative dedicated to supporting and hiring female directors, writers and producers, including women of color, to make its content. Lifetime Television®, LMN®, Lifetime Movie Club®, Lifetime Real Women® and Lifetime Digital™ are part of Lifetime Entertainment Services, LLC, a subsidiary of A+E Networks. A+E Networks is a joint venture of the Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst Corporation.
Mike Tyson Reveals He Had a Prosthetic Penis and Used Child’s Urine to Pass Drug Tests [VIDEO]
*Mike Tyson has revealed that he used to pass drug tests using the urine of his infant child.
In the latest episode of his Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, the famed boxer dished about the prosthetic penis he used while being tested during the prime of his career.
“I put my baby’s urine in it. And sometimes, one time I was using my wife’s [urine] and my wife was like ‘Baby you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something,’ ” Tyson told guest Jeff Novitzky, the vice president of athlete health and performance for the UFC, in the episode.
He continued, “And I said, ‘Nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid.’ Cuz I got scared that the p— might come back pregnant. … That’s what I was afraid of.”
Hear/watch Tyson tell it via the YouTube video above.
In related news, Tyson is coming out of retirement for an exhibition fight this month with Roy Jones Jr..
The match is set to take place Nov. 28, after it was rescheduled from its initial date in September.
Tyson hasn’t fought since 2005, and Jones Jr.’s last fight was in 2018.
The Sun writes, “Tyson and Jones will both earn themselves a commemorative strap – but won’t fight for a special WBC belt.”
Tyson previously announced the launch of his “Legends Only League,” which supports older athletes hoping to return to their sports.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to create, build, and honor athletes,” he said in a statement. “All athletes live to follow their dreams and fight for excellence. It’s something that is inherent in each of us and that drive never goes away. Legends Only League will support athletes in their individual sports, creating some of the most epic competitions, products and live events in the world.”
