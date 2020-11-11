*“We are all very goods friends,” said Smooth Jazz Flutist Alexander Zonjic about all the featured musicians on his new album “Playing It Forward” (Hi-Falutin’ Music). Featured artists include Grammy winning Jeff Lorber on keyboard; Chuck Loeb on guitar; James Lloyd on keyboard; Evan Garr on violin; Gary Novak on drums; Paul Jackson, Jr. on guitar; Michael Thompson on guitar; Justin-Lee Schultz on keyboard; David Mann on horn, and the Selected of God Gospel Choir. “Famous or not famous their doing what they love. We wanted some Retro-Funk/Dance Funk music.”

“Playing It Forward” is Alexander’s 13th album release. Jeff Lorber produced the project except for the current single “Motor City Sway,” written and produced by keyboardist James Lloyd (Pieces of a Dream). In his very long career in the music business Alexander has accumulated 15 Detroit Music Awards and three Canadian Smooth Jazz Awards. I have a concert December 16, 2020 and everybody who is a part of the record will be there. Zonjic is from Canada but resides in Detroit.

“I’m from Canada which is across the boarder from Detroit,” he said. “I’ve been adopted by Detroit. I have a lot of festivals that I run. I brought in Chuck to play at the festivals.”

About his featured musicians Alexander said, “I’ve known Justin since he was 11. We’re very dear friends. I knew Justin and his family for quite a while…love Justin. Everybody in Detroit loves Justin. He’s only 13, no mortgage, no bills, no girlfriend! His sister plays drums in the music video. (The choir) They were on ‘America’s Got Talent’. I saw them in Eminem video. I have a friend that works with Eminem. I said I wanted to work with them…it was a lot of fun. Chuck…who past away…I knew him for so many years in Detroit. Paul Jackson, Jr. is the nicest man in the world. Jeff has been a big part of my career, he is an absolute genius. My violin player, Evans Garr, tours with Stanley Clarke.”

MORE NEWS: Lifetime Announces Four New Movies to It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Slate

The music video for “Motor City Sway” includes Lloyd, Justin-Lee and other featured musicians.

“We had so much fun doing the video. The track is about the great city…Detroit,” he added. “It’s the greatest music city in the world…artists from Detroit are Eminem, Anita Baker, and Aretha Franklin. Beyond the flute I play the guitar.”

Alexander is also a radio host. He began hosting the morning show for WVMV, a Christian station in Michigan, three years ago called “Alexander Zonjic: From A to Z.”

My favorite cuts on the “Playing It Forward” album include #5 “Motor City Sway” because it has that old school Jazz flavor and I love the scatting sound which was the cherry on top of the cake. I like #7 “Musaic” because its so sweet and has a loving feel to it, and #9 “Nature Boy,” a nice Smooth Jazz track, because I could imagine it on the soundtrack of a spy movie, and I love how the flute goes crazy.” www.Zonjic.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall and Los Angeles in November, 2021. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference