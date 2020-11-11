‘Ray Donovan’ Star & Trump Backer Jon Voight Calls Election ‘Battle of Righteousness Vs. Satan’ in Strange Video (Watch)

*Somebody come get Angelina Jolie’s daddy.

Actor and avid Trump supporter Jon Voight released a bizarre video Tuesday attacking the results of the 2020 election and President-elect Joe Biden, saying the U.S. is now entering the “greatest fight since the Civil War.”

“This is now our greatest fight since the Civil War. The battle of righteousness versus Satan, yes Satan — because these leftists are evil.”

“Leftists,” the 81-year-old former “Midnight Cowboy“ star explains, are “evil, corrupt, and they want to tear down this nation.”

Seated and appearing to read from cue cards to his left, he goes on to say of Biden supporters, “The ones who are jumping for joy now are jumping toward the horror they will be in for because I know that the promises being made from the left to the American people will never come to be.”

He then had the nerve to end the rant by quoting Muhammad Ali, saying “It’s not over until the last punch you have.”

The “Ray Donovan” star posted the video on Twitter, which promptly flagged his claims as “disputed.”

