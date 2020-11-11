Today’s Video
‘Ray Donovan’ Star & Trump Backer Jon Voight Calls Election ‘Battle of Righteousness Vs. Satan’ in Strange Video (Watch)
*Somebody come get Angelina Jolie’s daddy.
Actor and avid Trump supporter Jon Voight released a bizarre video Tuesday attacking the results of the 2020 election and President-elect Joe Biden, saying the U.S. is now entering the “greatest fight since the Civil War.”
“This is now our greatest fight since the Civil War. The battle of righteousness versus Satan, yes Satan — because these leftists are evil.”
“Leftists,” the 81-year-old former “Midnight Cowboy“ star explains, are “evil, corrupt, and they want to tear down this nation.”
Seated and appearing to read from cue cards to his left, he goes on to say of Biden supporters, “The ones who are jumping for joy now are jumping toward the horror they will be in for because I know that the promises being made from the left to the American people will never come to be.”
He then had the nerve to end the rant by quoting Muhammad Ali, saying “It’s not over until the last punch you have.”
The “Ray Donovan” star posted the video on Twitter, which promptly flagged his claims as “disputed.”
Watch below:
Whoopi Goldberg to Trump Supporters Denying Election Loss: ‘Suck It Up Like We Sucked it Up’ (Watch)
*Right wing media outlets are still mad at Whoopi Goldberg for telling Trump supporters on Monday to “suck it up” over his election loss.
As the hosts of “The View” celebrated Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, Goldberg addressed Trump supporters who are demanding a recount and alleging voter fraud.
“Let me say this to you,” she said. “When you-know-who was elected four years ago, Hillary Clinton didn’t say ‘hey, wait a minute, this doesn’t feel right, stop the count.’ She didn’t say ‘this isn’t right, I’m not going for it.’ She didn’t say any of that. So, all of you, suck it up. Suck it up like we sucked it up, and if you’re not sure that you’re comfortable with Joe Biden, do what we did. Find things and then take it to the law, and if the law says it’s something to look at, look at it. But from now on, suck it up. Grow the pair for him, that he can’t grow for himself. Because this is ridiculous.”
Watch below:
For your entertainment pleasure, below are some reactions from the right wing to Whoopi’s “suck it up” message:
Even Fox News Cut Away from Trump Campaign’s Lies: ‘I Can’t … Continue Showing You This’ (Watch)
*Fox News host Neil Cavuto went viral Monday shortly after he was shown cutting away from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany mid-speech as she continued claiming, without any proof, that Democrats have rigged the election.
As she was spewing, Cavuto cut away saying, “Whoa, whoa, whoa. She is charging that the other side is welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this.”
When your state run news station is cutting away from your propaganda, you know it’s a wrap.
Watch MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and her panel – including Trump’s most entertaining critic Steve Schmidt of the Lincoln Project – react to the cutaway below:
‘I Will Be Informed By Science and By Experts’: Meet President-Elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Task Force (Video)
*He is wasting no time. President-elect Biden on Monday named several health experts who will serve on his coronavirus task force when he takes office.
The experts include Rick Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) who said he was forced out of his position earlier this year after opposing the Trump administration’s pressure to promote unproven treatments.
Also appointed is bioethicist and oncologist Zeke Emanuel, who served as former adviser to the Obama administration on the Affordable Care Act and is the brother of former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel.
Atul Gawande, a surgeon who served as advisor to the Clinton and Obama administrations, will also serve on the panel.
Other experts who will serve as co-chairs include Vivek Murthy, a former surgeon general who served under the Obama administration; David Kessler, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration; and Marcella Nunez-Smith, an associate professor of internal medicine, public health and management and the founding director of the Equity Research and Innovation Center, reports The Hill. The three also served as advisers on Biden’s campaign.
“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” the president-elect said in a statement.
Former Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius told The Hill last week that she expected the task force could begin holding briefings before Biden takes office in January.
“I think that’s quite likely that would occur right away,” she said Friday.
