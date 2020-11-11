Officials Worry Trump Will Spill Government Secrets After White House Exit [VIDEO]

*Political analysts as well as former and current White House officials fear Donald Trump is a “counterintelligence risk,” and there is concern that he will spill national security secrets.

The Washington Post spoke to a number of these officials who point to Trump’s bitterness and frequent attacks on federal agencies and the “deep state.”

“Anyone who is disgruntled, dissatisfied or aggrieved is a risk of disclosing classified information, whether as a current or former officeholder,” David Priess, a former CIA officer and author of The President’s Book of Secrets, told the Post. “Trump certainly fits that profile.”

Some officials say there’s a possibility that Trump could sell government secrets for financial gain, as valuable U.S. classified information could be traded “in exchange for favors … or to get back at his perceived enemies.”

Experts worry that Trump’s ego may trigger him to spill secrets at a rally or in a private conversation with a foreign adversary.

“A knowledgeable and informed president with Trump’s personality characteristics, including lack of self-discipline, would be a disaster. The only saving grace here is that he hasn’t been paying attention,” said Jack Goldsmith, who ran the Office of Legal Counsel at the Justice Department in the George W. Bush administration and is the co-author of “After Trump: Reconstructing the Presidency.”

When he exits the White House, Trump will be shrouded in millions of dollars worth of debt.

“People with significant debt are always of grave concern to security professionals,” said Larry Pfeiffer, a veteran intelligence officer and former chief of staff to CIA Director Michael V. Hayden. “The human condition is a frail one. And people in dire situations make dire decisions. Many of the individuals who’ve committed espionage against our country are people who are financially vulnerable.”