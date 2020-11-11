Jenna Bush Hager Shares #Throwback Photo of Sasha and Malia Obama Touring White House

*Jenna Bush Hager has shared a few throwback photos on Instagram of her giving Malia and Sasha Obama a tour of the White House for the first time more than 10 years ago.

“Twelve years ago (!!!) today—I drove from my job teaching in Baltimore to meet my mom and sister in DC to show the next residents of this house their new home,” Hager wrote in the caption.

“Barbara and I taught the girls how to slide down the banister and all the secrets of the White House we loved as little girls—the best hiding spots, the movie theatre, and bowling alley,” she wrote. “We showed them our rooms that would soon be theirs. Twelve years! PS I love my ‘teacher outfit’ it makes me nostalgic for that time.”

Hager and her sister were the same age as Sasha and Malia when their grandfather, George H. W. Bush became president.

“We saw ourselves in those precious little girls because when our grandfather became president, we were their age,” she previously said on Dr. Oz, PEOPLE reports. “So we knew what was magical about the White House.”

Adding, “We taught them how to slide down the banister, which I’m sure Mrs. Obama loved,” Hager joked. “We’re so proud of those girls.”

Hager still keeps in touch with Sasha, 19, and Malia Obama, 22, as well as Chelsea Clinton (Bill and Hillary’s daughter).

“We reach out to each other,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “Chelsea and I see each other around — well, we used to. Now I don’t see anybody. We used to see each other around New York City. And I reach out to the Obama girls, and vice versa,” she explained.

“There is a sisterhood because it’s so few of us, that we know what it’s like and the beauty of it and living history, and also some of the difficulties,” Hager added.