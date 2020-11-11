Former Officer in Breonna Taylor Case Sued for Sexual Assault [VIDEO]

*Brett Hankison, the former Louisville Metro Police officer charged in the Breonna Taylor shooting case, has been named in a sexual assualt lawsuit.

A woman has accused Hankison of assault after meeting at a Kentucky bar where he also worked as security.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Margo Borders alleges that Hankison gave her a ride home from the Tin Roof bar in April 2018. Once she fell asleep, he raped her.

“Margo had no objections to a ride home from a police officer,” the lawsuit said. “She wouldn’t have to pay for an Uber and felt protected with an officer making sure she got home safely.”

Hankison invited himself into her apartment, but when Borders, who was intoxicated, fell asleep in her bedroom, he attacked her.

“While Margo was unconscious, Hankison went into her room, stripped off his clothes and willfully, intentionally, painfully and violently sexually assaulted Margo,” the lawsuit alleges.

According to TMZ, Borders says after the assault, the then-officer messaged her the next day, insisting they engaged in consensual sex.

At least 10 different women have also come forth with sexual misconduct allegations against Hankison. The women decided to speak out after he drew national media attention over the summer in the Breonna Taylor case.

Margo reportedly didn’t report the assault to police at the time because she feared retaliation.

Borders’ lawsuit accuses Hankison of engaging in predatory behavior, using his “police uniform and secondary nightclub employment as mechanisms to prey on innocent women.”

“Margo was physically injured, mentally horrified and remained in extreme emotional duress over both the assault and the feeling that any efforts made to hold Officer Hankison accountable for his actions would backfire,” the lawsuit said.

“We hope through this civil litigation that Brett Hankison will be held accountable. That his conduct will be exposed, that it will be made clear that this is something LMPD tolerated, that they had notice of, that they never acted on,” Borders’ attorney Sam Aguiar told WHAS11. “In civil litigation, you can’t ask for this to have never happened. You can’t go back in time and day we want the result here to be we go in time machine and ask that you would have fired Brett Hankison so he didn’t do this to all of these women, so you have to ask for money damages.”

In September, Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for recklessly shooting into a neighboring apartment on the night of the botched drug raid of Breonna Taylor’s home.