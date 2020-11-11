Legal
Former Officer in Breonna Taylor Case Sued for Sexual Assault [VIDEO]
*Brett Hankison, the former Louisville Metro Police officer charged in the Breonna Taylor shooting case, has been named in a sexual assualt lawsuit.
A woman has accused Hankison of assault after meeting at a Kentucky bar where he also worked as security.
In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Margo Borders alleges that Hankison gave her a ride home from the Tin Roof bar in April 2018. Once she fell asleep, he raped her.
“Margo had no objections to a ride home from a police officer,” the lawsuit said. “She wouldn’t have to pay for an Uber and felt protected with an officer making sure she got home safely.”
Hankison invited himself into her apartment, but when Borders, who was intoxicated, fell asleep in her bedroom, he attacked her.
“While Margo was unconscious, Hankison went into her room, stripped off his clothes and willfully, intentionally, painfully and violently sexually assaulted Margo,” the lawsuit alleges.
READ MORE: Former Officer Brett Hankison Pleads Not Guilty to Charges in Breonna Taylor Case
According to TMZ, Borders says after the assault, the then-officer messaged her the next day, insisting they engaged in consensual sex.
At least 10 different women have also come forth with sexual misconduct allegations against Hankison. The women decided to speak out after he drew national media attention over the summer in the Breonna Taylor case.
Margo reportedly didn’t report the assault to police at the time because she feared retaliation.
Borders’ lawsuit accuses Hankison of engaging in predatory behavior, using his “police uniform and secondary nightclub employment as mechanisms to prey on innocent women.”
“Margo was physically injured, mentally horrified and remained in extreme emotional duress over both the assault and the feeling that any efforts made to hold Officer Hankison accountable for his actions would backfire,” the lawsuit said.
“We hope through this civil litigation that Brett Hankison will be held accountable. That his conduct will be exposed, that it will be made clear that this is something LMPD tolerated, that they had notice of, that they never acted on,” Borders’ attorney Sam Aguiar told WHAS11. “In civil litigation, you can’t ask for this to have never happened. You can’t go back in time and day we want the result here to be we go in time machine and ask that you would have fired Brett Hankison so he didn’t do this to all of these women, so you have to ask for money damages.”
In September, Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for recklessly shooting into a neighboring apartment on the night of the botched drug raid of Breonna Taylor’s home.
NBA Star Sterling Brown Reaches $750K Settlement in Civil Rights Lawsuit with City of Milwaukee
*Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown has reached a $750,000 settlement with the city of Milwaukee, over his 2018 run-in with police over a parking violation.
We previously reported, Brown slapped the city of Milwaukee and its police department with a lawsuit, claiming officers’ use of a stun gun during his arrest for a mere parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is Black.
Brown’s attorney Mark Thomsen filed the lawsuit in federal court, accusing police of “discriminating against Mr. Brown on the basis of his race.” The lawsuit alleged that officers involved in his arrest used their incident report to try to reframe what happened to give the impression Brown resisted and obstructed them.
Officers’ bodycam footage was ultimately released, confirming Brown’s account of what went down that night. In one video, the NBA star is on the ground and handcuffed when an officer puts one of his boots on the athlete’s ankle, holding it there.
READ MORE: New Body Cam Video Shows Milwaukee Police Using Stun Gun on Sterling Brown
Along with financial settlement in Sterling Brown’s lawsuit stating officers used excessive force with Taser/racially profiled him, the city of Milwaukee would admit to constitutional violation and commitment to incorporate changes to the Police Department operating procedures. https://t.co/H9uiJlPLbE
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 9, 2020
The officers talked about “trying to protect” themselves from possible public backlash and synchronized “their stories concerning what took place in the parking lot,” the lawsuit said.
Police video also showed one of the officers drawing his gun for a brief moment.
“That gun could have gone off, and it would be a whole different story,” Thomsen said.
The settlement will require the city to admit that Brown’s constitutional rights were violated and to commit to implementing changes to the police department, CBS reports.
“We are pleased that Sterling’s lawsuit has been mutually resolved and that there’s been an important commitment by the City of Milwaukee and its Police Department to make changes to the MPD’s standard operating procedures,” the Milwaukee Bucks issued a statement on Monday. “No one should ever have to go through the horrifying abuse and injustice that Sterling experienced. We commend Sterling for his courageous response to this terrible situation by repeatedly sharing his story and working tirelessly with countless local groups and organizations to help make change in our community. And we also commend the City’s leadership for its commitment to implement these important changes to better Milwaukee.
Lori Harvey Sentenced to 2 Years Probation in Hit-And-Run Case
*Lori Harvey has reportedly accepted a plea deal in her hit-and-run case.
She was arrested in Beverly Hills on Oct. 20, 2019, following the car accident in which her car was rolled.
We previously reported, earlier this year, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office charged Harvey with one count of resisting/delaying/obstructing a peace officer, and one count of hit and run resulting in property damage. Both are misdemeanors, and she will avoid jail by accepting the plea deal.
Lori, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, has been sentenced to 2 years of probation. The stipulations of her probation have not been revealed, per TMZ.
READ MORE: Lori Harvey Officially Charged in Beverly Hills Hit-and-Run Case
According to an OK Magazine report, she initially walked away from the scene. An eye witness claims Harvey crashed her Mercedes SUV into another vehicle, flipping her car. The source claims she had been texting and driving. The driver of the other vehicle pulled Harvey from her car, and she allegedly attempted to flee the scene. Once police arrived at the crash, she began Face-Timing with her famous father.
At that point, Harvey was arrested on two counts: misdemeanor hit and run and delaying a police investigation. She was released at the scene.
“She was arrested for the two charges and released on scene, not booked. She identified herself properly and signed a written promise to appear in court,” the watch commander at Beverly Hills Police Department told OK! magazine. Authorities don’t think that Lori was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision. No one was injured in the accident.
“She identified herself properly and signed a written promise to appear in court,” the BHPD added.
Another OK Magazine report also noted that hours before the accident, Lori appeared to be enjoying a night out with friend Amaya Colon at celeb hot spot Nobu.
Dr. Dre’s Wife Wants to Know If He Fathered Children with Other Women During Marriage
However, all three are fighting Nicole’s legal efforts to subpoena them as witnesses in the legal war with Dre. The couple’s nasty fight over Dre’s estimated $1billion empire centers on a pre-marital agreement they both signed in back in 1996.
READ MORE: New Twist! Dr. Dre’s Wife Trying to Force His 3 Mistresses to Testify in Bitter Divorce Case
The ladies have all hired lawyer Kris LeFan to fight for them. He filed a motion to quash the subpoenas, saying none of the women has “information relevant to the enforceability” of the pre-marital agreement.
Young previously filed legal docs demanding Dre turn over the original version of the “ironclad prenup” at the center of the divorce battle.
Here’s more from TMZ:
In the docs, she says Dre’s failed to produce the prenup even though the law is clear he must turn over all relevant financial, business and personal documents.
She says because Dre hasn’t produced it … she doesn’t know which version of the alleged prenup he’s referring to, and calls his refusal to share the info an “intentional abuse” of the divorce process.
Young filed for divorce over the summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on May 25, 1996 and share two adult children, son Truice, 23, and 19-year-old daughter Truly.
