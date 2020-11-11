Politics
Election Officials in Every State Say No Evidence of Voter Fraud
*A recent New York Times report revealed findings of its investigation into voter fraud — with Republican and Democratic election officials in every state reporting zero evidence of illegal voting.
The NYT made calls to secretaries of state, and they responded either directly or through comments from state election officials, with all 50 indicating nothing suspicious in their election processes.
Ohio Secretary of State Republican Frank Rose told NYT, “There’s a great human capacity for inventing things that aren’t true about elections. The conspiracy theories and rumors and all those things run rampant. For some reason, elections breed that type of mythology.”
Today, the news media projected that Trump will win the state of Alaska. Why hasn’t Trump attacked the news media for that call? Why aren’t Republicans outraged that Alaska ballots were counted after Election Day?
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 11, 2020
Kansas Sec. of the State Republican Scott Schwab said: “Kansas did not experience any widespread, systematic issues with voter fraud, intimidation, irregularities or voting problems. We are very pleased with how the election has gone up to this point.”
The newspaper’s investigation comes a week after Trump’s claims of voter fraud.
Many Republicans, GOP influencers and Trump supporters are not convinced that an overwhelming number of Americans voted for challenger Joe Biden.
“I don’t know of a single case where someone argued that a vote counted when it shouldn’t have or didn’t count when it should,” said Democrat Steve Simon. “There was no fraud.”
The Times reportedly did not receive a response from a statewide election official in Texas. However, Harris County — the largest in the state — reported no fraud.
As of Wednesday, Biden has 279 Electoral votes to Trump’s 217, CNN reported. Biden also received 77.3 million popular votes compared to Trump’s 72.2 million.
News
Jenna Bush Hager Shares #Throwback Photo of Sasha and Malia Obama Touring White House
*Jenna Bush Hager has shared a few throwback photos on Instagram of her giving Malia and Sasha Obama a tour of the White House for the first time more than 10 years ago.
“Twelve years ago (!!!) today—I drove from my job teaching in Baltimore to meet my mom and sister in DC to show the next residents of this house their new home,” Hager wrote in the caption.
“Barbara and I taught the girls how to slide down the banister and all the secrets of the White House we loved as little girls—the best hiding spots, the movie theatre, and bowling alley,” she wrote. “We showed them our rooms that would soon be theirs. Twelve years! PS I love my ‘teacher outfit’ it makes me nostalgic for that time.”
Check out her IG post below and SWIPE to see the series of images.
View this post on Instagram
Twelve years ago (!!!) today—I drove from my job teaching in Baltimore to meet my mom and sister in DC to show the next residents of this house their new home. Barbara and I taught the girls how to slide down the banister and all the secrets of the White House we loved as little girls—the best hiding spots, the movie theatre, and bowling alley. We showed them our rooms that would soon be theirs. Twelve years! PS I love my “teacher outfit” it makes me nostalgic for that time.
Hager and her sister were the same age as Sasha and Malia when their grandfather, George H. W. Bush became president.
“We saw ourselves in those precious little girls because when our grandfather became president, we were their age,” she previously said on Dr. Oz, PEOPLE reports. “So we knew what was magical about the White House.”
Adding, “We taught them how to slide down the banister, which I’m sure Mrs. Obama loved,” Hager joked. “We’re so proud of those girls.”
Hager still keeps in touch with Sasha, 19, and Malia Obama, 22, as well as Chelsea Clinton (Bill and Hillary’s daughter).
“We reach out to each other,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “Chelsea and I see each other around — well, we used to. Now I don’t see anybody. We used to see each other around New York City. And I reach out to the Obama girls, and vice versa,” she explained.
“There is a sisterhood because it’s so few of us, that we know what it’s like and the beauty of it and living history, and also some of the difficulties,” Hager added.
News
Officials Worry Trump Will Spill Government Secrets After White House Exit [VIDEO]
*Political analysts as well as former and current White House officials fear Donald Trump is a “counterintelligence risk,” and there is concern that he will spill national security secrets.
The Washington Post spoke to a number of these officials who point to Trump’s bitterness and frequent attacks on federal agencies and the “deep state.”
“Anyone who is disgruntled, dissatisfied or aggrieved is a risk of disclosing classified information, whether as a current or former officeholder,” David Priess, a former CIA officer and author of The President’s Book of Secrets, told the Post. “Trump certainly fits that profile.”
Some officials say there’s a possibility that Trump could sell government secrets for financial gain, as valuable U.S. classified information could be traded “in exchange for favors … or to get back at his perceived enemies.”
The @shaneharris lays out the dangers of Trump disclosing state secrets after leaving office — especially because Trump’s a classic counterintelligence risk, considering he is so deeply in debt and angry at the U.S. government. https://t.co/cyqvvwr1rK
— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) November 10, 2020
Experts worry that Trump’s ego may trigger him to spill secrets at a rally or in a private conversation with a foreign adversary.
“A knowledgeable and informed president with Trump’s personality characteristics, including lack of self-discipline, would be a disaster. The only saving grace here is that he hasn’t been paying attention,” said Jack Goldsmith, who ran the Office of Legal Counsel at the Justice Department in the George W. Bush administration and is the co-author of “After Trump: Reconstructing the Presidency.”
When he exits the White House, Trump will be shrouded in millions of dollars worth of debt.
“People with significant debt are always of grave concern to security professionals,” said Larry Pfeiffer, a veteran intelligence officer and former chief of staff to CIA Director Michael V. Hayden. “The human condition is a frail one. And people in dire situations make dire decisions. Many of the individuals who’ve committed espionage against our country are people who are financially vulnerable.”
News
Patti LaBelle’s Son Caught Up in Bizarre ‘Black Gay Guy’ Tweets from Former Congressional Candidate
*Pattie LaBelle’s son William Holte appears to be caught up in some bizarre controversy with a former Pennsylvania Republican congressional candidate.
Dean Browning, a white man who just lost his election bid, took to his Twitter account on Tuesday to share a pro-Donald Trump message. However, in the post, he described himself as a gay Black man.
“I’m a black gay guy and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me, my life only changed a little bit and it was for the worse,” the since-deleted post read. “Everything is so much better under Trump though. I feel respected – which I never do when democrats are involved.”
And with that, Twitter users immediately concluded that Browning posted the anti-Obama message to his main account by mistake, after forgetting to switch to his faux page.
Twitter sleuths uncovered what they believe is his fake account, where Browning poses in digital blackface as a Trump-loving gay Black man named Dan Purdy under user name @DanPurdy322. The account was created last month and follows Browning, the president and GOP politicians.
Browning apologized for not making clear that he simply quoted a message he received from Purdy, but people weren’t buying it.
it seems Dean Browning not only has an alt account where he argues for Trump “as a black man”, but where he also just says outwardly racist things “as a black man” pic.twitter.com/jZoKCY9fVD
— Quinton Reviews 🎬 (@Q_Review) November 10, 2020
It wasn’t long before a man claiming to be Dan Purdy posted a video defending Browning. But the sleuths noted that Purdy appears to be William Holte, who happens to be the son of Patti LaBelle.
william holte aka the son of patti labelle aka dan purdy aka dean browning who works at boutique landscape design aka four seasons total landscaping aka this shit is so fucking funny lmaaaooo pic.twitter.com/YSUJ3uDwqV
— abs 🙂 (@tropicanapussy) November 10, 2020
Holte apparently works at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the Philadelphia family business that served as the unlikely backdrop for a Trump campaign press conference this week.
A hot mess all around.
