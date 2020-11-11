Election Officials in Every State Say No Evidence of Voter Fraud

*A recent New York Times report revealed findings of its investigation into voter fraud — with Republican and Democratic election officials in every state reporting zero evidence of illegal voting.

The NYT made calls to secretaries of state, and they responded either directly or through comments from state election officials, with all 50 indicating nothing suspicious in their election processes.

Ohio Secretary of State Republican Frank Rose told NYT, “There’s a great human capacity for inventing things that aren’t true about elections. The conspiracy theories and rumors and all those things run rampant. For some reason, elections breed that type of mythology.”

Today, the news media projected that Trump will win the state of Alaska. Why hasn't Trump attacked the news media for that call? Why aren't Republicans outraged that Alaska ballots were counted after Election Day?

Kansas Sec. of the State Republican Scott Schwab said: “Kansas did not experience any widespread, systematic issues with voter fraud, intimidation, irregularities or voting problems. We are very pleased with how the election has gone up to this point.”

The newspaper’s investigation comes a week after Trump’s claims of voter fraud.

Many Republicans, GOP influencers and Trump supporters are not convinced that an overwhelming number of Americans voted for challenger Joe Biden.

“I don’t know of a single case where someone argued that a vote counted when it shouldn’t have or didn’t count when it should,” said Democrat Steve Simon. “There was no fraud.”

The Times reportedly did not receive a response from a statewide election official in Texas. However, Harris County — the largest in the state — reported no fraud.

As of Wednesday, Biden has 279 Electoral votes to Trump’s 217, CNN reported. Biden also received 77.3 million popular votes compared to Trump’s 72.2 million.