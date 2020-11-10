‘Uncensored’ Highlights the Best of Hollywood This Sunday (11-15-20) At 10pm/9c

*Los Angeles, CA – Lifetime keeps the gifts coming this season, adding four new holiday movies to its already impressive lineup for It’s a Wonderful Lifetime slate. As the #1 holiday destination, Lifetime now totals a remarkable 34 movies and includes Too Close for Christmas starring Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes; The Christmas High Note; Christmas at the Castle; and My Sweet Holiday. Additionally, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Lifetime will run a “Best of It’s a Wonderful Lifetime,” with repeats of the best movies from this year’s slate.

When Hayley (Jessica Lowndes) accepts an invitation to spend Christmas with her sister’s new in-laws, her seemingly perfect holiday takes a turn when Luke (Chad Michael Murray), Hayley’s brother-in-law’s brother, unexpectedly shows up. Still harboring a grudge against Luke for ending her last relationship, Hayley reluctantly spends time with Luke and slowly realizes she may have been too quick a judge on Luke. Too Close for Christmas is directed by Ernie Barbarash from a script by Nicole Baxter. Produced by HP Christmas Magic Productions Inc., and is executive produced by Brad Krevoy, Amy Krell, Amanda Phillips Atkins, Eric Jarboe, Ernie Barbarash, Nicole Baxter, Micheline Blais, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes.

Spotlight on Christmas which was previously scheduled for this date will now debut Monday, December 21 at 8pm ET/PT.

After being stood up by her partner Brad (William McNamara), Rachel (Jamie Luner) soon meets Michael (Johnny Messner) and his teenage daughter, Sophia. During Christmas Eve pageant rehearsals, Sophia finds herself challenged to hit the high note in her solo of Hark! The Herald Angels Sing. Rachel offers to coach Sophia’s performance and discovers a new interest in Michael. The Christmas High Note is produced by Copper Beeches. Ned Nalle, Fiorenza Cella, Evan Setyawan, Mike Lischke and Stu Kosh serve as executive producers. Brian Skiba directs from a script written by Clifford McGhee and Courtney Miller.

This Christmas, Blaire Henderson (Brooke Burfitt), a perfume expert from New York, is sent to remote Scotland to find a rare fragrance, The Heart of the Highlands. But when she arrives, she finds the dashing license owner, Alistair McGregor (Dan Jeannotte) is a stubborn aristocrat who won’t sell. Thinking on her feet, she poses as a documentary filmmaker to learn the secret formula. The more time they spend together, the more sparks fly. With the scent of romance in the air, will Blaire find love where she least expected? Christmas at the Castle is produced by Reel One Entertainment with Rory Gorman, John Johnston, Lars Knudsen, Scott Lines, Rhys Williams, Tom Berry, Louisa Cadywould and Sebastian Battro serving as executive producers. Ryan Alexander Dewar directs from a script by Louise Burfitt-Dons.

When Sadie’s (Malone Thomas) boyfriend cancels their holiday plans, she decides to spend Christmas with her parents back in her hometown, only to find out they’ve sold the family’s beloved chocolate store to a stranger who knows nothing about chocolate. Begrudgingly, her father convinces her that she’d be the obvious choice to help teach the new owner everything she knows about chocolate. In the middle of planning the perfect retirement party for her parents, she discovers that not everything has to be perfect. And sometimes, when you least expect it, you find love. My Sweet Holiday is produced by American Cinema Inspires; written, directed and executive produced by Sandra L. Martin. Isaac Alongi also serves as executive producer.

The full slate of new movie premieres at 8pm ET/PT includes:

11/11 A Welcome Home Christmas – Repeat for Veteran’s Day (Jana Kramer, Brandon Quinn, Craig Morgan, Tim Reid, Charlene Tilton)

11/13 Christmas on the Vine (Julianna Guill, Meredith Baxter)

11/14 Christmas on Wheels (Tiya Sircar, Michael Xavier)

11/15 The Christmas Edition (Carly Hughes, Rob Mayes, Marie Osmond)

11/20 A Taste of Christmas (Anni Kreuger, Giles Marini, Nia Vardalos)

11/21 Feliz NaviDAD (Mario Lopez, AnnaLynn McCord, Paulina Chavez)

11/22 Homemade Christmas (Michelle Argyris, Travis Nelson)

11/27 Dear Christmas (Melissa Joan Hart, Jason Priestley, Robin Givens, Ed Begley Jr., Faith Prince, Hilarie Burton, Antwon Tanner)

11/28 Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding (Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot, Debbi Morgan, Bresha Webb)

11/29 People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street (Vanessa Lachey, Ryan McPartlin, Patrick Duffy, Polly Draper)

11/30 The Christmas Listing (Lexi Giovagnoli, Travis Burns)

12/4 Too Close for Christmas (Chad Michael Murray, Jessica Lowndes)

12/5 Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve (Kyla Pratt, Brooks Darnell)

12/6 Christmas Ever After (Ali Stroker, Daniel di Tomasso)

12/7 The Santa Squad (Rebecca Dalton, Aaron Ashmore)

12/11 Inn Love By Christmas (Jonna Walsh, Jesse Hutch)

12/12 The Christmas Setup (Ben Lewis, Blake Lee, Fran Drescher, Ellen Wong, Chad Connell)

12/13 A Sugar & Spice Holiday (Jacky Lai, Tony Giroux, Tzi Ma, Lillian Lim)

12/14 Lonestar Christmas (Stephanie Bennett, Marco Grazzini)

12/18 Christmas on the Menu (Kim Shaw, Clayton James)

12/19 A Christmas Exchange (Laura Vandervoort, Rainbow Sun Francks)

12/20 A Christmas Break (Cindy Sampson, Steve Byers)

12/21 Spotlight on Christmas (Tori Anderson, Victor Zinck)

12/22 The Christmas High Note (Jamie Luner, Johnny Messner)

12/23 Christmas at the Castle (Brooke Burfitt, Dan Jeannotte)

12/24 The “Best of” It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Slate marathon

12/25 My Sweet Holiday (Malone Thomas, Jason Burkey)

