Palace Gives Side-eye to Prince Harry’s Request to Honor Servicemen and Women on Remembrance Day
*Buckingham Palace has sent a clear message to war hero Prince Harry by reminding him that he’s no longer part of the British royal family.
The prince reportedly asked to have a wreath of poppies laid at the national memorial in London to servicemen and women who have fallen, but it was turned down, per PEOPLE.
His request received the side eye from courtiers because he no longer represents the family, The Sunday Times reported.
Prince Harry was “saddened and disappointed,” says a source, by the denial of his request for a wreath that was reportedly created by the official organizers of the event, and ready and waiting for him, according to the report
But courtiers and palace officials said Harry’s wreath could not be added to those from senior members of the royal family because he and wife Meghan Markle quit their royal duties earlier this year.
Harry “understands that he doesn’t have the same formal role in the family as he used to,” a source close to him tells PEOPLE. “But he was saddened and disappointed by the decision.”
We previously reported, Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties earlier this year and transitioned to America. In August, they moved to a multimillion-dollar estate in California’s Santa Barbara County.
Meanwhile, Harry’s grandfather Prince Philip allegedly did not understand the challenges that Harry and Meghan faced while living in the U.K., according to Us Weekly.
“He can’t understand what was so awful about being a member of the royal family,” Ingrid Seward, author of “Prince Philip Revealed: A Man of His Century,” told the publication. “They had a beautiful house. They had a huge influence, and Harry was really enjoying helping the military. And Meghan had got the beginnings of a place for herself in the Commonwealth and then they had a beautiful child. So, beautiful house, beautiful child, looked after — what was so awful about that?”
Philip reportedly had no sympathy for Harry and Meghan’s reasoning for stepping back from the royal family.
“I don’t think Philip can understand what he calls Harry’s dereliction of duty. All Harry could say [was], ‘I didn’t want to be a prince,’” Seward explained, noting that the Duke of Edinburgh “just couldn’t fathom it and can’t fathom it.”
Harry served in the British army for ten years and went on two tours of Afghanistan in that time.
‘Braxton Family Values’ Exclusive Clip: Tamar and Toni Try to Fix Wedding Cake Dilemma [WATCH]
*The seventh season of WEtv’s “Braxton Family Values” has kicked off and finds the sisters reuniting after a tumultuous trip to Napa to support Trina before her wedding.
Following a year of love and loss, 2020 has been a year like none other for the Braxton Family.
This season, Trina’s wedding ceremony hits a snag with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Will her walk down the aisle be the fairytale she always wanted?
In our exclusive clip above of this week’s episode, Tamar and Toni attempt to fix the wedding cake issue. Will they be able to help?! Scroll up and watch the moment via the YouTube video above.
This season also finds the Braxton family dealing with Tamar’s mental health struggle. The supertease shows sisters Toni, Traci, Trina and Towanda, and their mother, Evelyn, reacting to the news of the singer’s suidice attempt over the summer.
“No one can know when something like mental illness will loom or will surface,” Trina shared with ET. “This is a real situation that’s happening to our sister. … We definitely touch on how it affected us, individually and collectively as a family. But we do not in any way, shape, form or wise tell Tamar’s story for her. That’s only something she can tell.”
When the Season 7 trailer dropped last month, Tamar slammed it and accused WE tv of “using my pain for their pleasure and ratings,” adding, “I’m not filming for this season! They are doing this while I’m not on the show!!!!”
Watch “Braxton Family Values” Thursdays at 9/8c!
Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose and Newcomer Madalen Mills Star in Netflix’s Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
*Netflix is giving Lifetime and Hallmark a run for their money when it comes to Christmas movies. Their new original movie “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey“ is a Christmas musical delight.
Newcomer Madalen Mills steals the show with her charismatic charm and angelic voice. She plays Journey, the granddaughter of scorn toy inventor Jeronicus Jangle, who falls into depression and lacks inspiration after his apprentice steals all of his inventions. His estranged daughter played by Anika Noni Rose decides it’s time to break their silence and sends her daughter to spend time with her grandfather.
Jeronicus is highly annoyed by her arrival but Journey’s infectious smile and optimistic spirit turn out to be exactly what he needed to find his happiness again. Many times during the holidays some people tend to feel down and have a hard time finding the magic of Christmas. We spoke to the cast about the film and what advice could be given to people going through this.
Phylicia Rashad, who narrates the film said “There’s something really wonderful about being around children.” If you have children in your family, spend some time with them and watch how they lift your spirits.
This film also shows you how your life can change when you let people in to help you. After years of being uninspired Jernonicus let his apprentice steal more than just his inventions. He allowed him to steal his joy and confidence and he was on the verge of losing everything again. Journey’s persistence in getting him to create again led him to once again believe in himself and the spirit of the holidays. He goes from being a scrooge to dancing in the streets with the children in the town.
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is a film for everyone. Even if you don’t care for musicals don’t write this movie off. Seeing Forest Whitaker break out his dance moves and getting chills from Anika Noni Rose’s voice. You will not be disappointed you gave this movie a shot.
Don’t miss “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” streaming on Netflix from November 13.
Beyoncé Partners with Peloton for ‘Homecoming’ Workouts, Free for HBCU Students
*Beyonce has inked a multi-year deal with home-fitness company Peloton to create a “series of themed workout experiences.”
These workouts will reportedly be inspired by the singer’s live performances, starting with the choreography in her Netflix Homecoming concert special, per Complex.
“I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way,” Beyoncé said in a statement.
Check out the company’s video announcement below about its partnership with Queen Bey.
The Beyoncé -themed workouts will be used in Peloton classes, which include running, cycling, yoga, and meditation, according to a press release. The new classes will be available on Peloton’s Bike, Bike+, and Tread+ equipment, as well as its mobile app.
Beyoncé partnered with the company in honor of Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ homecoming season.
The schools include Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University.
Attention Howard Students! To extend the homecoming season, @onepeloton and @Beyonce are bringing you the vital gifts of health & fitness. Stay tuned for an email in the coming weeks with a link to sign up for your free 2-year Peloton Digital Membership. https://t.co/q9fuSo2yfi pic.twitter.com/FiTZ7htnTA
— Howard University (@HowardU) November 10, 2020
Peloton has voweed to “build on its relationships” with each HBCU “to pursue long-term recruiting partnerships at both the internship and undergraduate levels.”
“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” Beyoncé said.
It’s showtime, Peloton. The @Beyonce Artist Series has arrived. Get ready to ride, run, lift, flow, sing, love and celebrate the power of music all week long. Check out the live schedule to elevate your next sweat—Beyoncé style. pic.twitter.com/TZp51AwLbK
— Peloton (@onepeloton) November 10, 2020
In the upcoming months, the singer “will continue to work closely with Peloton on various forms of class curation across all workout disciplines, touching on areas of importance to her, including music, movement, fitness and wellness,” the company added.
“I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens,” Beyoncé added.
