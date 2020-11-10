Palace Gives Side-eye to Prince Harry’s Request to Honor Servicemen and Women on Remembrance Day

*Buckingham Palace has sent a clear message to war hero Prince Harry by reminding him that he’s no longer part of the British royal family.

The prince reportedly asked to have a wreath of poppies laid at the national memorial in London to servicemen and women who have fallen, but it was turned down, per PEOPLE.

His request received the side eye from courtiers because he no longer represents the family, The Sunday Times reported.

Prince Harry was “saddened and disappointed,” says a source, by the denial of his request for a wreath that was reportedly created by the official organizers of the event, and ready and waiting for him, according to the report

But courtiers and palace officials said Harry’s wreath could not be added to those from senior members of the royal family because he and wife Meghan Markle quit their royal duties earlier this year.

Harry “understands that he doesn’t have the same formal role in the family as he used to,” a source close to him tells PEOPLE. “But he was saddened and disappointed by the decision.”

We previously reported, Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties earlier this year and transitioned to America. In August, they moved to a multimillion-dollar estate in California’s Santa Barbara County.

Meanwhile, Harry’s grandfather Prince Philip allegedly did not understand the challenges that Harry and Meghan faced while living in the U.K., according to Us Weekly.

“He can’t understand what was so awful about being a member of the royal family,” Ingrid Seward, author of “Prince Philip Revealed: A Man of His Century,” told the publication. “They had a beautiful house. They had a huge influence, and Harry was really enjoying helping the military. And Meghan had got the beginnings of a place for herself in the Commonwealth and then they had a beautiful child. So, beautiful house, beautiful child, looked after — what was so awful about that?”

Philip reportedly had no sympathy for Harry and Meghan’s reasoning for stepping back from the royal family.

“I don’t think Philip can understand what he calls Harry’s dereliction of duty. All Harry could say [was], ‘I didn’t want to be a prince,’” Seward explained, noting that the Duke of Edinburgh “just couldn’t fathom it and can’t fathom it.”

Harry served in the British army for ten years and went on two tours of Afghanistan in that time.