Oprah’s 2020 ‘Favorite Things’ List Celebrates Black-Owned and Led Businesses (Watch)
*In the spirit of this summer’s racial reckoning, Oprah Winfrey has decided to spotlight Black-owned and led businesses for her annual list of “Favorite Things,” including Telfar, Mented, KaAn’s Designs, and more.
“Because so many people want to support Black lives in any way they can, we’ve found many Black-owned businesses that deserve to be celebrated,” O said in a Facebook post. “It is my hope that this year’s list will inspire you to express your gratitude for the people that matter most.”
Watch Oprah surprise black business owners of their selection below and tap here for the full list.
McDonald’s Hires New Diversity Chief Amid Multiple Racism & Harassment Allegations (Video)
*Mickey Dees has gotten itself a new diversity chief, just in time to deal with the company’s allegations of racism and harassment.
Reginald J. Miller — VF Corporation’s former Vice President of Global Inclusion & Diversity — has now joined McDonald’s as its newly appointed Vice President and Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. He replaces the now-retired Wendy Lewis and is set to begin on Nov. 9.
“I’m proud to be joining McDonald’s at a time where diverse voices and perspectives are not just celebrated, but engaged in accelerating meaningful change,” Miller said in a statement. “As a global brand, McDonald’s has a strong foundation of creating opportunity throughout its value chain. I’m proud to be joining at this pivotal moment where the energy, resources and commitment to values-driven leadership is shared by all.”
Miller arrives as McDonald’s is navigating a multitude of racial discrimination and sexual harassment suits. In November of 2019, a Chicago-based McDonald’s fired its former CEO Steve Easterbrook after he admittedly sent explicit text messages to an employee, CNBC reports. The company’s former human resources chief, David Fairhurst, was also fired and replaced with Heidi Capozzi in March.
Additionally, three current and former McDonald’s workers filed a lawsuit last month against managers at a local McDonald’s who were accused of subjecting Black workers to racially derogatory terms and unfair treatment that resulted in them receiving harsher consequences and fewer hours than their white counterparts.
That lawsuit followed one from September in which more than 50 Black former franchisees alleged in federal court that the fast-food chain committed racial discrimination against them and denied them the same opportunities offered to its white franchisees.
Below, watch a news report about the last lawsuit against McDonalds filed in July:
JeffCars.com’s Review: 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S
Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $133,075 (Base Model: $114,000)
Seating Capacity: 5
Standard Safety Features: airbags; ABS; an electronic stability control system; a traction control system; a brake hold feature; a rearview camera; an active brake assist system; and a blind spot assist system
Options: 22-inch spoke wheels; optional paint color; a carbon fiber engine cover; an augmented video; rear side airbags; a panoramic sunroof; a four zone automatic climate control system; a black headliner; and heated rear seats
MORE NEWS: Vivica A. Fox Recalls Making ‘History’ with 1996 Film ‘Set It Off’
Other AMG Trims:
AMG GLE53
AMG GLE63
Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: AM/FM/HD with SiriusXM, Burmester surround system
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto: Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes
USB Connectivity: Yes
Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 4 years or 50,000 miles
Powertrain Warranty: 4 years or 50,000 miles
Standard Engine/Horsepower: 4.0-liter, 8-cylinder/603-hp
Recommended Fuel: Premium
Standard Fuel Mileage: 15-city/19-hwy
What’s New: The high-performance GLE 63 S is all new for the 2021 model year. Its the latest addition to the GLE line.
For the full review, click here.
About The Reviewer: Jeff Fortson is the host of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive radio show on the airwaves. The 30-minute weekly program, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers. The engaging show, which goes beyond traditional car talk, can be heard via all mobile and stationary infotainment devices, clicking here.
Morehouse College Partners With Points of Light in Social Justice Initiative to Fight Systemic Racism (Video)
*Global nonprofit Points of Light is partnering with Morehouse College, the nation’s only historically black college focused on educating men, to launch “Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism,” a new initiative designed to empower businesses, nonprofits and individuals to use their influence to fight against systemic racism.
In cooperation with leading experts, Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism will host a series of virtual and in-person community forums that will feature leaders in the racial equity movement, partnering organizations, grassroots organizers and everyday people who have experienced racism and are fighting against injustice.
Each community conversation will provide strategies for taking action and resources for deeper learning so that participants can have the tools necessary to launch effective social issue campaigns in their communities.
The first conversation titled, “Moving Forward: Taking Action on Race and Equity,” will take place on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. ET. This discussion will be moderated by Points of Light president and CEO Natalye Paquin with special guests, Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center; Michael Smith, executive director of My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and Frederick J. Riley, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Weave: The Social Fabric Project. This event will serve as the official kick off for the monthly forums.
For more information about Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism, check out the fundraising videos below. To learn about upcoming events, resources and ways to get engaged, visit www.pointsoflight.org/listen-learn-act-to-end-racism/.
