Today’s Video
Naval Academy Names First Black Female Brigade Commander (Video)
Another black woman has made U.S. history this week.
As the country’s first Black Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris begins her new position in January, so will the U.S. Naval Academy’s first ever black female brigade commander. Officials announced Monday that Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber will hold the highest leadership position within the brigade for the spring semester. While she’ll be the first Black woman to serve in the position, she’ll be the 16th female to hold the rank since women were allowed to attend the Naval Academy beginning in 1976.
“Earning the title of brigade commander speaks volumes, but the title itself is not nearly as significant as the opportunity it brings to lead a team in doing something I believe will be truly special,” Barber said in a statement. “I am humbled to play a small role in this momentous season of American history.”
Barber, of Lake Forest, Illinois, is studying mechanical engineering and hopes to become a Marine Corps ground officer. She created a STEM mentorship program for young girls of color and organized a networking breakfast to connect current Black midshipmen with alumni.
Other News
Black Women’s Pilot Group Aims to Increase Diversity Through Mentorship (Watch)
*There are less than 150 Black women pilots in the United States. That equates to less than one percent representation in the entire career field.
Sisters of the Skies aims to change that. The professional group of Black women pilots formed with the goal of boosting their numbers through mentorship, professional development, STEM, outreach and scholarships. They’re hoping that through their programs, more Black women will get their licenses to become airline transport pilots, military pilots, commercial pilots, or certified flight instructors.
“Young ladies don’t know what they can accomplish because sometimes in order for us to be something, you have to see something,” an SOS member told Good Morning America. “I have been mistaken more times than I care to count for someone other than a pilot.”
“Most people they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re the actual pilot?… You do the takeoff and the landing?’… I’m like ‘Yeah, it was us,’” said another member.
Watch a GMA digital spotlight on the group’s mentorship efforts below:
Business
McDonald’s Hires New Diversity Chief Amid Multiple Racism & Harassment Allegations (Video)
*Mickey Dees has gotten itself a new diversity chief, just in time to deal with the company’s allegations of racism and harassment.
Reginald J. Miller — VF Corporation’s former Vice President of Global Inclusion & Diversity — has now joined McDonald’s as its newly appointed Vice President and Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. He replaces the now-retired Wendy Lewis and is set to begin on Nov. 9.
“I’m proud to be joining McDonald’s at a time where diverse voices and perspectives are not just celebrated, but engaged in accelerating meaningful change,” Miller said in a statement. “As a global brand, McDonald’s has a strong foundation of creating opportunity throughout its value chain. I’m proud to be joining at this pivotal moment where the energy, resources and commitment to values-driven leadership is shared by all.”
Miller arrives as McDonald’s is navigating a multitude of racial discrimination and sexual harassment suits. In November of 2019, a Chicago-based McDonald’s fired its former CEO Steve Easterbrook after he admittedly sent explicit text messages to an employee, CNBC reports. The company’s former human resources chief, David Fairhurst, was also fired and replaced with Heidi Capozzi in March.
Additionally, three current and former McDonald’s workers filed a lawsuit last month against managers at a local McDonald’s who were accused of subjecting Black workers to racially derogatory terms and unfair treatment that resulted in them receiving harsher consequences and fewer hours than their white counterparts.
That lawsuit followed one from September in which more than 50 Black former franchisees alleged in federal court that the fast-food chain committed racial discrimination against them and denied them the same opportunities offered to its white franchisees.
Below, watch a news report about the last lawsuit against McDonalds filed in July:
Entertainment
Sneak Peek: Tayshia Adams is ABC’s Second Black ‘Bachelorette’ (Watch)
*Tayshia Adams made her debut this week as “The Bachelorette,” taking over for Clare Crawley on week 4 of the show’s current 16th season.
Bachelor Nation first welcomed Tayshia on the 23rd season of “The Bachelor,” where a sudden turn of events ended her relationship with a tearful and unexpected goodbye. However, she was no stranger to dealing with heartbreak, after having experienced it in her past marriage. So, a hopeful and determined Tayshia returned to find love in a romantic oasis during the sixth season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” where the match she made was not her forever love.
Now with the support of her family and friends, the native of Orange County, California is ready to give love another chance. With her parents’ 32-year marriage as her example, she is ready to find that forever love she has been waiting for – the kind her parents have shown her is possible.
After stepping out of the limo for the first time on Tuesday’s episode, her unexpected journey to find love continues next week on an all-new episode, TUESDAY, NOV. 10 (8:00-10:01p.m. EST), on ABC.
Watch a promo below, followed by her arrival this week, in case you missed it:
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
