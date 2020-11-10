Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Mike Tyson Reveals He Had a Prosthetic Penis and Used Child’s Urine to Pass Drug Tests [VIDEO]
*Mike Tyson has revealed that he used to pass drug tests using the urine of his infant child.
In the latest episode of his Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, the famed boxer dished about the prosthetic penis he used while being tested during the prime of his career.
“I put my baby’s urine in it. And sometimes, one time I was using my wife’s [urine] and my wife was like ‘Baby you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something,’ ” Tyson told guest Jeff Novitzky, the vice president of athlete health and performance for the UFC, in the episode.
He continued, “And I said, ‘Nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid.’ Cuz I got scared that the p— might come back pregnant. … That’s what I was afraid of.”
Hear/watch Tyson tell it via the YouTube video above.
In related news, Tyson is coming out of retirement for an exhibition fight this month with Roy Jones Jr..
The match is set to take place Nov. 28, after it was rescheduled from its initial date in September.
Tyson hasn’t fought since 2005, and Jones Jr.’s last fight was in 2018.
The Sun writes, “Tyson and Jones will both earn themselves a commemorative strap – but won’t fight for a special WBC belt.”
Tyson previously announced the launch of his “Legends Only League,” which supports older athletes hoping to return to their sports.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to create, build, and honor athletes,” he said in a statement. “All athletes live to follow their dreams and fight for excellence. It’s something that is inherent in each of us and that drive never goes away. Legends Only League will support athletes in their individual sports, creating some of the most epic competitions, products and live events in the world.”
Beyoncé Partners with Peloton for ‘Homecoming’ Workouts, Free for HBCU Students
*Beyonce has inked a multi-year deal with home-fitness company Peloton to create a “series of themed workout experiences.”
These workouts will reportedly be inspired by the singer’s live performances, starting with the choreography in her Netflix Homecoming concert special, per Complex.
“I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way,” Beyoncé said in a statement.
Check out the company’s video announcement below about its partnership with Queen Bey.
READ MORE: Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Narrates ‘Hair Love’ Audible Book
The Beyoncé -themed workouts will be used in Peloton classes, which include running, cycling, yoga, and meditation, according to a press release. The new classes will be available on Peloton’s Bike, Bike+, and Tread+ equipment, as well as its mobile app.
Beyoncé partnered with the company in honor of Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ homecoming season.
The schools include Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University.
Attention Howard Students! To extend the homecoming season, @onepeloton and @Beyonce are bringing you the vital gifts of health & fitness. Stay tuned for an email in the coming weeks with a link to sign up for your free 2-year Peloton Digital Membership. https://t.co/q9fuSo2yfi pic.twitter.com/FiTZ7htnTA
— Howard University (@HowardU) November 10, 2020
Peloton has voweed to “build on its relationships” with each HBCU “to pursue long-term recruiting partnerships at both the internship and undergraduate levels.”
“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” Beyoncé said.
It’s showtime, Peloton. The @Beyonce Artist Series has arrived. Get ready to ride, run, lift, flow, sing, love and celebrate the power of music all week long. Check out the live schedule to elevate your next sweat—Beyoncé style. pic.twitter.com/TZp51AwLbK
— Peloton (@onepeloton) November 10, 2020
In the upcoming months, the singer “will continue to work closely with Peloton on various forms of class curation across all workout disciplines, touching on areas of importance to her, including music, movement, fitness and wellness,” the company added.
“I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens,” Beyoncé added.
CBS to Add More Diverse Contestants to ‘Survivor,’ ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Love Island’
*CBS has pledged to add more diverse contestants to its popular unscripted shows.
The network says “Survivor,” “Big Brother” and “Love Island” will have casts that are at least 50 percent Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) beginning with the 2021-22 season.
Here’s more from TMZ:
In addition, CBS vows to commit at least 25 percent of its annual unscripted development budget to projects created or co-created by minorities … and set a target of 40 percent BIPOC representation in the writers’ rooms next year too.
“The reality TV genre is an area that’s especially underrepresented, and needs to be more inclusive across development, casting, production and all phases of storytelling,” said George Cheeks, President and Chief Executive Officer for the CBS Entertainment Group in a statement. “As we strive to improve all of these creative aspects, the commitments announced today are important first steps in sourcing new voices to create content and further expanding the diversity in our unscripted programming, as well as on our network.”
READ MORE: ‘Survivor’ Contestants Say Racist Whites Were Protected While Blacks Were ‘Edited Into Stereotypes’ [VIDEO]
Join CBS and @Sia in sounding your support to be the voice of change. pic.twitter.com/T3Af3AkSzu
— CBS (@CBS) September 24, 2020
These changes come on the heels of the new CBS guidelines, which call for a minimum of 25 percent of the future script development budget allocated to projects created by people of color, and writers rooms staffed with a minimum of 40 percent BIPOC for the 2021-2022 season, per the TMZ report.
The network’s diversity pledge is also in response to the racial controversies on its reality programs in recent years, especially with “Big Brother” and “Survivor.”
We previously reported, Black contestants of “Survivor” have spilled how they were edited into stereotypes while racist white contestants were protected from scrutiny.
Ramona Gray Amaro, the first Black woman to compete on the show, told NPR, that the predominantly white producers created scenarios that forced Black contestants into stereotypes. They also cut out the racial slurs and discriminatory actions of other contestants.
“We can’t swim … we butt heads, we’re athletic, but maybe not smart and strategic,” she said. “I’m just saying, ‘Do right by us.’”
Amaro added her voice to the chorus of Black “Survivor” contestants who are calling on the production to hire more people of color to work behind the scenes. They also want the network to enforce a zero tolerance policy on racism and cease crafting storylines built around anti-Black stereotypes.
Hear them tell is via the YouTube video above.
Keke Palmer Reacts to Backlash Over Her Comments About EBT Cards and Healthy Food
*Keke Palmer is catching heat for suggesting EBT cards should only be used to purchase healthy foods.
The actress/singer shared her take on the matter on Twitter on Monday, writing: “Imagine if your EBT card could only work on healthy items.”
As expected, several fans flooded her comments to note that “healthy items” are not always affordable and accessible to everyone in America.
Palmer went on to tag Kamala Harris and Joe Biden in a tweet stating that “EBT cards should swipe free on all items considered healthy.”
The food fight started when Palmer shared her thoughts about pricey healthy food. She stated, “You never realize what healthy food is actually worth until you decide to eat extremely healthy and notice that everything is a million dollars .. !!! I see corporations know the nutritious valuable off top.”
READ MORE: Keke Palmer Drops New Music Video Urging Americans to Vote in 2020 Election [WATCH]
Hey @KamalaHarris I know you just started but me and my friends were talking about it and we think EBT cards should swipe free on all items considered HEALTHY. Xoxo
— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 9, 2020
In a follow-up tweet, Palmer attempted to clarify her message, writing “my tweet was pertaining to issues w/ healthy foods being 2 expensive & thinking it should be free for those w/ EBT cards,” she wrote.
“This was not a suggestion for solving all low income issues. Solely a hopeful solution 4 those with EBT that want to run it up w/ meat & produce,” she added.
To clarify my tweet was pertaining to issues w/ healthy foods being 2 expensive & thinking it should be free for those w/ EBT cards.
This was not a suggestion for solving all low income issues. Solely a hopeful solution 4 those with EBT that want to run it up w/ meat & produce.
— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 9, 2020
One follower tweeted in response, “The first issue that needs to be addressed is the lack of access to these healthier foods in poor communities and communities of color. Your original idea of EBT only working on “healthy” foods completely overlooks this problem.”
Another commented, “Food deserts make it hard to get healthy food for many poor people. Rather than putting the blame on poor people for eating unhealthily, we should instead ask why capitalism creates situations where unhealthy, over-processed foods are all that many families can afford.”
Do you agree?
