Mike Tyson Reveals He Had a Prosthetic Penis and Used Child’s Urine to Pass Drug Tests [VIDEO]

*Mike Tyson has revealed that he used to pass drug tests using the urine of his infant child.

In the latest episode of his Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, the famed boxer dished about the prosthetic penis he used while being tested during the prime of his career.

“I put my baby’s urine in it. And sometimes, one time I was using my wife’s [urine] and my wife was like ‘Baby you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something,’ ” Tyson told guest Jeff Novitzky, the vice president of athlete health and performance for the UFC, in the episode.

He continued, “And I said, ‘Nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid.’ Cuz I got scared that the p— might come back pregnant. … That’s what I was afraid of.” Hear/watch Tyson tell it via the YouTube video above.

In related news, Tyson is coming out of retirement for an exhibition fight this month with Roy Jones Jr..

The match is set to take place Nov. 28, after it was rescheduled from its initial date in September.

Tyson hasn’t fought since 2005, and Jones Jr.’s last fight was in 2018.

The Sun writes, “Tyson and Jones will both earn themselves a commemorative strap – but won’t fight for a special WBC belt.”

Tyson previously announced the launch of his “Legends Only League,” which supports older athletes hoping to return to their sports.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to create, build, and honor athletes,” he said in a statement. “All athletes live to follow their dreams and fight for excellence. It’s something that is inherent in each of us and that drive never goes away. Legends Only League will support athletes in their individual sports, creating some of the most epic competitions, products and live events in the world.”