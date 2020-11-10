Press Release
Lifetime Announces Four New Movies to It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Slate
*Los Angeles, CA – Lifetime keeps the gifts coming this season, adding four new holiday movies to its already impressive lineup for It’s a Wonderful Lifetime slate. As the #1 holiday destination, Lifetime now totals a remarkable 34 movies and includes Too Close for Christmas starring Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes; The Christmas High Note; Christmas at the Castle; and My Sweet Holiday. Additionally, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Lifetime will run a “Best of It’s a Wonderful Lifetime,” with repeats of the best movies from this year’s slate.
When Hayley (Jessica Lowndes) accepts an invitation to spend Christmas with her sister’s new in-laws, her seemingly perfect holiday takes a turn when Luke (Chad Michael Murray), Hayley’s brother-in-law’s brother, unexpectedly shows up. Still harboring a grudge against Luke for ending her last relationship, Hayley reluctantly spends time with Luke and slowly realizes she may have been too quick a judge on Luke. Too Close for Christmas is directed by Ernie Barbarash from a script by Nicole Baxter. Produced by HP Christmas Magic Productions Inc., and is executive produced by Brad Krevoy, Amy Krell, Amanda Phillips Atkins, Eric Jarboe, Ernie Barbarash, Nicole Baxter, Micheline Blais, Susie Belzberg Krevoy, Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes.
Spotlight on Christmas which was previously scheduled for this date will now debut Monday, December 21 at 8pm ET/PT.
After being stood up by her partner Brad (William McNamara), Rachel (Jamie Luner) soon meets Michael (Johnny Messner) and his teenage daughter, Sophia. During Christmas Eve pageant rehearsals, Sophia finds herself challenged to hit the high note in her solo of Hark! The Herald Angels Sing. Rachel offers to coach Sophia’s performance and discovers a new interest in Michael. The Christmas High Note is produced by Copper Beeches. Ned Nalle, Fiorenza Cella, Evan Setyawan, Mike Lischke and Stu Kosh serve as executive producers. Brian Skiba directs from a script written by Clifford McGhee and Courtney Miller.
This Christmas, Blaire Henderson (Brooke Burfitt), a perfume expert from New York, is sent to remote Scotland to find a rare fragrance, The Heart of the Highlands. But when she arrives, she finds the dashing license owner, Alistair McGregor (Dan Jeannotte) is a stubborn aristocrat who won’t sell. Thinking on her feet, she poses as a documentary filmmaker to learn the secret formula. The more time they spend together, the more sparks fly. With the scent of romance in the air, will Blaire find love where she least expected? Christmas at the Castle is produced by Reel One Entertainment with Rory Gorman, John Johnston, Lars Knudsen, Scott Lines, Rhys Williams, Tom Berry, Louisa Cadywould and Sebastian Battro serving as executive producers. Ryan Alexander Dewar directs from a script by Louise Burfitt-Dons.
When Sadie’s (Malone Thomas) boyfriend cancels their holiday plans, she decides to spend Christmas with her parents back in her hometown, only to find out they’ve sold the family’s beloved chocolate store to a stranger who knows nothing about chocolate. Begrudgingly, her father convinces her that she’d be the obvious choice to help teach the new owner everything she knows about chocolate. In the middle of planning the perfect retirement party for her parents, she discovers that not everything has to be perfect. And sometimes, when you least expect it, you find love. My Sweet Holiday is produced by American Cinema Inspires; written, directed and executive produced by Sandra L. Martin. Isaac Alongi also serves as executive producer.
The full slate of new movie premieres at 8pm ET/PT includes:
11/11 A Welcome Home Christmas – Repeat for Veteran’s Day (Jana Kramer, Brandon Quinn, Craig Morgan, Tim Reid, Charlene Tilton)
11/13 Christmas on the Vine (Julianna Guill, Meredith Baxter)
11/14 Christmas on Wheels (Tiya Sircar, Michael Xavier)
11/15 The Christmas Edition (Carly Hughes, Rob Mayes, Marie Osmond)
11/20 A Taste of Christmas (Anni Kreuger, Giles Marini, Nia Vardalos)
11/21 Feliz NaviDAD (Mario Lopez, AnnaLynn McCord, Paulina Chavez)
11/22 Homemade Christmas (Michelle Argyris, Travis Nelson)
11/27 Dear Christmas (Melissa Joan Hart, Jason Priestley, Robin Givens, Ed Begley Jr., Faith Prince, Hilarie Burton, Antwon Tanner)
11/28 Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding (Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot, Debbi Morgan, Bresha Webb)
11/29 People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street (Vanessa Lachey, Ryan McPartlin, Patrick Duffy, Polly Draper)
11/30 The Christmas Listing (Lexi Giovagnoli, Travis Burns)
12/4 Too Close for Christmas (Chad Michael Murray, Jessica Lowndes)
12/5 Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve (Kyla Pratt, Brooks Darnell)
12/6 Christmas Ever After (Ali Stroker, Daniel di Tomasso)
12/7 The Santa Squad (Rebecca Dalton, Aaron Ashmore)
12/11 Inn Love By Christmas (Jonna Walsh, Jesse Hutch)
12/12 The Christmas Setup (Ben Lewis, Blake Lee, Fran Drescher, Ellen Wong, Chad Connell)
12/13 A Sugar & Spice Holiday (Jacky Lai, Tony Giroux, Tzi Ma, Lillian Lim)
12/14 Lonestar Christmas (Stephanie Bennett, Marco Grazzini)
12/18 Christmas on the Menu (Kim Shaw, Clayton James)
12/19 A Christmas Exchange (Laura Vandervoort, Rainbow Sun Francks)
12/20 A Christmas Break (Cindy Sampson, Steve Byers)
12/21 Spotlight on Christmas (Tori Anderson, Victor Zinck)
12/22 The Christmas High Note (Jamie Luner, Johnny Messner)
12/23 Christmas at the Castle (Brooke Burfitt, Dan Jeannotte)
12/24 The “Best of” It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Slate marathon
12/25 My Sweet Holiday (Malone Thomas, Jason Burkey)
Celebrating over 35 years of entertaining audiences, Lifetime is a premier entertainment destination for women dedicated to offering the highest quality original programming spanning award-winning movies, high-quality scripted series and breakout non-fiction series. Lifetime has an impressive legacy in public affairs, bringing attention to social issues that women care about with initiatives such as the long running Stop Breast Cancer for Life, Stop Violence Against Women, and Broader Focus, a major global initiative dedicated to supporting and hiring female directors, writers and producers, including women of color, to make its content. Lifetime Television®, LMN®, Lifetime Movie Club®, Lifetime Real Women® and Lifetime Digital™ are part of Lifetime Entertainment Services, LLC, a subsidiary of A+E Networks. A+E Networks is a joint venture of the Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst Corporation.
‘Uncensored’ Highlights the Best of Hollywood This Sunday (11-15-20) At 10pm/9c
*TV One’s edgy docu-series UNCENSORED, which explores the private lives of some of today’s most notable personalities, continues with UNCENSORED: Best of Black Hollywood this Sunday, November 15 at 10 P.M. ET/9C followed by an encore presentation at 11 P.M. ET/10C.
The episode will re-air on Wednesday, November 18 at 10 PM/9C. This episode of UNCENSORED highlights some of Black Hollywood’s most elite talent including Paula Patton, Nia Long, Tichina Arnold, Tisha Campbell, Tyra Banks and Nick Cannon who reflect on their personal and professional lives.
The auto-biographical series delves into the lives of luminaries as they reveal secrets to their success, obstacles they faced and how they’ve navigated the perils of social media that helped – and sometimes
haunted – their careers. The finale of the bonus episodes continues with UNCENSORED: Big Break. Each week viewers get a glimpse into the lives of high-profile celebrities as they reveal their stories — in their own words.
“We’re excited for the return and talent line-up for this season of Uncensored, which is one of the network’s top-rated series,” said Executive Producer in Charge of Production Jason Ryan. “Viewers will get to experience the intimate revelations of some of their favorite celebrities.”
TV One launched a weekly digital series, Bossip Uncensored, featuring informative and humorous commentary from Danielle Canada and Janeé Bolden, two voices behind the popular Bossip.com headlines. Each Thursday, the hosts discuss the featured celebrity and provide sneak previews of the upcoming UNCENSORED episode. Each pre-show will be available on TV One’s YouTube channel.
UNCENSORED is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas (Executive Producer), Keith Neal (Executive Producer), Jay Allen (Co-Executive Producer) Paul Hall (Showrunner), and James Seppelfrick of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive Producer in Charge of Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production.
For more information on UNCENSORED, visit TV One’s YouTube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.tvone.tv. Viewers can also join the conversations by connecting via social media on TV One’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) and the UNCENSOREDFacebook and Instagram (@UncensoredTVOne) using the hashtag #UNCENSORED.
Entertainment
‘Braxton Family Values’ Exclusive Clip: Tamar and Toni Try to Fix Wedding Cake Dilemma [WATCH]
*The seventh season of WEtv’s “Braxton Family Values” has kicked off and finds the sisters reuniting after a tumultuous trip to Napa to support Trina before her wedding.
Following a year of love and loss, 2020 has been a year like none other for the Braxton Family.
This season, Trina’s wedding ceremony hits a snag with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Will her walk down the aisle be the fairytale she always wanted?
In our exclusive clip above of this week’s episode, Tamar and Toni attempt to fix the wedding cake issue. Will they be able to help?! Scroll up and watch the moment via the YouTube video above.
This season also finds the Braxton family dealing with Tamar’s mental health struggle. The supertease shows sisters Toni, Traci, Trina and Towanda, and their mother, Evelyn, reacting to the news of the singer’s suidice attempt over the summer.
“No one can know when something like mental illness will loom or will surface,” Trina shared with ET. “This is a real situation that’s happening to our sister. … We definitely touch on how it affected us, individually and collectively as a family. But we do not in any way, shape, form or wise tell Tamar’s story for her. That’s only something she can tell.”
When the Season 7 trailer dropped last month, Tamar slammed it and accused WE tv of “using my pain for their pleasure and ratings,” adding, “I’m not filming for this season! They are doing this while I’m not on the show!!!!”
Watch “Braxton Family Values” Thursdays at 9/8c!
National Charity Needs Your Assistance This Coming Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
*TROY, NEW YORK — Time For Homes recognizes National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week (November 15 through 22nd) to promote education, action, and awareness about hunger and homelessness.
Though we are reminded of the ongoing humanitarian crisis this week, we need to act throughout the year to remedy these gross injustices. Hundreds of thousands, if not more, individuals and families are homeless, and many millions face food insecurity.
The ongoing pandemic is devastating communities that could scarcely function before—the rates of housing insecurity and food insecurity are rising with every passing day. Almost seventeen million more Americans are going hungry this year than last. In California, the projected rate of food insecurity has risen dramatically. Due to COVID-19, between sixteen and seventeen percent of California residents face food insecurity this year, according to the latest data from Feeding America.
Poverty, homelessness, and hunger are not merely matters of personal responsibility—more than twenty percent of children live in poverty.
Historic injustices need to be remedied because their effects are making things worse. People of color are nearly three times more likely to live in poverty than white people.
As a society, we have the resources and knowledge to end hunger and homelessness—we need the collective will to make these ideas a reality. That’s where Time For Homes comes in.
Time For Homes is a national charity working on a systemic solution to the issues surrounding homelessness and poverty—providing life-saving support to our most vulnerable.
What sets Time For Homes apart from other charities providing services to the homeless and those at-risk of becoming homeless is that we go far beyond the surface symptoms to address the root causes of these issues—enabling us to end homelessness once and for all.
You can help us ensure that the millions of Americans facing life without a home or enough food to eat to get the help they need to flourish—instead of merely surviving.
We have many dozen PhDs working with us to solve these issues; together, they have centuries worth of experience. Additionally, we have an extensive network of partner organizations from California and across the country to provide much-needed resources to people in crisis.
As a society, we owe these people more. They are our neighbors. Our friends. Our relatives. Our coworkers. In California and beyond, housing is a human right, and a just society does more.
You can help us to ensure we have help available for those society leaves behind—every hour of every day. Your support, I assure you, will save lives. Please join us by volunteering or making a gift to support year-round work fostering systemic change to end hunger and homelessness in California and throughout the United States.
For more information, go to Time4Homes.org/HHWeek.
Time For Homes Inc. believes adequate housing is a human right. Time For Homes operates with an inclusive, housing-first philosophy, providing permanent housing, trauma-informed supportive resources, and advocates for a holistic, systemic approach to homeless policy.
