Even Fox News Cut Away from Trump Campaign’s Lies: ‘I Can’t … Continue Showing You This’ (Watch)
*Fox News host Neil Cavuto went viral Monday shortly after he was shown cutting away from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany mid-speech as she continued claiming, without any proof, that Democrats have rigged the election.
As she was spewing, Cavuto cut away saying, “Whoa, whoa, whoa. She is charging that the other side is welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this.”
When your state run news station is cutting away from your propaganda, you know it’s a wrap.
Watch MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and her panel – including Trump’s most entertaining critic Steve Schmidt of the Lincoln Project – react to the cutaway below:
‘I Will Be Informed By Science and By Experts’: Meet President-Elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Task Force (Video)
*He is wasting no time. President-elect Biden on Monday named several health experts who will serve on his coronavirus task force when he takes office.
The experts include Rick Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) who said he was forced out of his position earlier this year after opposing the Trump administration’s pressure to promote unproven treatments.
Also appointed is bioethicist and oncologist Zeke Emanuel, who served as former adviser to the Obama administration on the Affordable Care Act and is the brother of former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel.
Atul Gawande, a surgeon who served as advisor to the Clinton and Obama administrations, will also serve on the panel.
Other experts who will serve as co-chairs include Vivek Murthy, a former surgeon general who served under the Obama administration; David Kessler, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration; and Marcella Nunez-Smith, an associate professor of internal medicine, public health and management and the founding director of the Equity Research and Innovation Center, reports The Hill. The three also served as advisers on Biden’s campaign.
“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” the president-elect said in a statement.
Former Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius told The Hill last week that she expected the task force could begin holding briefings before Biden takes office in January.
“I think that’s quite likely that would occur right away,” she said Friday.
Get This Dance: Crowd Shouts Viral ‘You About to Lose Yo’ Job’ Chant to Trump Outside White House (Watch)
*The viral video that became a protest anthem this year for everything from police brutality to folks in government has been applied again – this time to the outgoing President of the United States.
A crowd of Biden-Harris revelers outside the White House began chanting “You about to lose yo’ job!” to Donald Trump, invoking the words of Johnniqua Charles earlier this year in a video of her arrest.
The South Carolina resident was homeless, dealing with an addiction, and estranged from her family when she had a run-in with a security officer outside a strip club. While being detained, she broke out in song. “You about to lose your job,” she sang, while doing a little dance. The security guard who detained her posted the video and the rest is history.
Watch its latest use outside the White House below:
Sparks Fly in India For Kamala Harris: Watch How VP-Elect’s Ancestral Home Celebrated Her Victory (Watch)
*Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in southern India was lit on Sunday, literally, after she and President-elect Joe Biden were projected to win the presidency.
Firecrackers and sparklers were set off, and prayers were held in Thulasendrapuram, the village where Harris’ maternal grandfather was born and raised, after she made history by becoming the first woman, the first Indian American and the first Black woman to win the second-highest U.S. office.
Residents wrote “Congratulations Kamala Harris. Pride of our village” in colorful powder in front of their homes. Also in celebration, residents handed out buckets of freshly made traditional sweets and played music, according to Reuters. At the village temple, a priest performed a special prayer Harris’ honor, and residents waved posters featuring a photo of Harris.
“A woman hailing from this small village now holds one of the highest positions in U.S. It’s a proud moment,” R Kamaraj, a government minister in the southern state of Tamil Nadu who joined the celebrations, told Reuters.
See all of the celebrations in the two videos below:
