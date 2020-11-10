CBS to Add More Diverse Contestants to ‘Survivor,’ ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Love Island’

*CBS has pledged to add more diverse contestants to its popular unscripted shows.

The network says “Survivor,” “Big Brother” and “Love Island” will have casts that are at least 50 percent Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) beginning with the 2021-22 season.

In addition, CBS vows to commit at least 25 percent of its annual unscripted development budget to projects created or co-created by minorities … and set a target of 40 percent BIPOC representation in the writers’ rooms next year too.

“The reality TV genre is an area that’s especially underrepresented, and needs to be more inclusive across development, casting, production and all phases of storytelling,” said George Cheeks, President and Chief Executive Officer for the CBS Entertainment Group in a statement. “As we strive to improve all of these creative aspects, the commitments announced today are important first steps in sourcing new voices to create content and further expanding the diversity in our unscripted programming, as well as on our network.”

These changes come on the heels of the new CBS guidelines, which call for a minimum of 25 percent of the future script development budget allocated to projects created by people of color, and writers rooms staffed with a minimum of 40 percent BIPOC for the 2021-2022 season, per the TMZ report.

The network’s diversity pledge is also in response to the racial controversies on its reality programs in recent years, especially with “Big Brother” and “Survivor.”

We previously reported, Black contestants of “Survivor” have spilled how they were edited into stereotypes while racist white contestants were protected from scrutiny.

Ramona Gray Amaro, the first Black woman to compete on the show, told NPR, that the predominantly white producers created scenarios that forced Black contestants into stereotypes. They also cut out the racial slurs and discriminatory actions of other contestants.

“We can’t swim … we butt heads, we’re athletic, but maybe not smart and strategic,” she said. “I’m just saying, ‘Do right by us.’”

Amaro added her voice to the chorus of Black “Survivor” contestants who are calling on the production to hire more people of color to work behind the scenes. They also want the network to enforce a zero tolerance policy on racism and cease crafting storylines built around anti-Black stereotypes.

