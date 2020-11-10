‘Braxton Family Values’ Exclusive Clip: Tamar and Toni Try to Fix Wedding Cake Dilemma [WATCH]

*The seventh season of WEtv’s “Braxton Family Values” has kicked off and finds the sisters reuniting after a tumultuous trip to Napa to support Trina before her wedding.

Following a year of love and loss, 2020 has been a year like none other for the Braxton Family.

This season, Trina’s wedding ceremony hits a snag with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Will her walk down the aisle be the fairytale she always wanted?

In our exclusive clip above of this week’s episode, Tamar and Toni attempt to fix the wedding cake issue. Will they be able to help?! Scroll up and watch the moment via the YouTube video above.

This season also finds the Braxton family dealing with Tamar’s mental health struggle. The supertease shows sisters Toni, Traci, Trina and Towanda, and their mother, Evelyn, reacting to the news of the singer’s suidice attempt over the summer.

“No one can know when something like mental illness will loom or will surface,” Trina shared with ET. “This is a real situation that’s happening to our sister. … We definitely touch on how it affected us, individually and collectively as a family. But we do not in any way, shape, form or wise tell Tamar’s story for her. That’s only something she can tell.”

When the Season 7 trailer dropped last month, Tamar slammed it and accused WE tv of “using my pain for their pleasure and ratings,” adding, “I’m not filming for this season! They are doing this while I’m not on the show!!!!”

Watch “Braxton Family Values” Thursdays at 9/8c!