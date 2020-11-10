Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Athlete and the Reality Star
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Interesting statement from the celebrity/reality star who is only famous because of the former A+/A list athlete she once married. I thought the friendship with the family ended because she hooked up with the alliterate athlete when he was on a “break” from the girlfriend he cheats on quite often. The athlete hooks up with a lot of the friends on the “breaks,” and the friends all get sent to the island of misfit toys while the athlete faces no consequences.
Can you guess the reality star and the athlete?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Actor’s Mystery Man
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
In a recent Zoom interview, this A+ list mostly movie actor who is an Oscar winner/nominee abruptly disconnected when the actor was asked about the man he lived with for his first two years in Hollywood.
Can you guess the actor?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Actress Caught Up in Ponzi Scheme
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The one named rapper who is doing the crazy investment scheme to build towns and what not with the rapist party attending/Ponzi scheme supporting Presidential candidate has snared this A list offspring actress of a permanent A+ list singer as an investor. She can kiss all that network money away if she gets involved.
Can you guess the rapper and the actress?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: She Never Called It Rape, But…
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Back when this permanent A+ list singer was just getting some fame, this permanent A+ list mostly move actor who is an Oscar winner suddenly showed an interest in casting her in a movie. Because of who he was, she took the meeting which was dinner. All through dinner she could tell he was more interested in sex with her than any movie. He tried to make a move after dinner, but she turned him down. Fast forward six or nine months and she is a little more famous and he had another great year. Our actor sends a gift to the singer of a car. A very expensive car.
He then asks her out again under the pretense of another casting opportunity. This time, he hosts the dinner at his home and says there will be multiple couples there. Nope. Just him. She knows what is going to happen. She never called it rape or even sexual assault, because she did say yes. She called it the worst night of her life. She never spoke to the actor again. Hated him. He would force her to confront him though by having his publicists leak casting rumors that she was going to be in his next project. So, of course reporters would ask her about it and she would have to relive that night all over again.
Can you guess the singer and the actor?
