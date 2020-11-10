Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Beyoncé Partners with Peloton for ‘Homecoming’ Workouts, Free for HBCU Students
*Beyonce has inked a multi-year deal with home-fitness company Peloton to create a “series of themed workout experiences.”
These workouts will reportedly be inspired by the singer’s live performances, starting with the choreography in her Netflix Homecoming concert special, per Complex.
“I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way,” Beyoncé said in a statement.
Check out the company’s video announcement below about its partnership with Queen Bey.
READ MORE: Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Narrates ‘Hair Love’ Audible Book
The Beyoncé -themed workouts will be used in Peloton classes, which include running, cycling, yoga, and meditation, according to a press release. The new classes will be available on Peloton’s Bike, Bike+, and Tread+ equipment, as well as its mobile app.
Beyoncé partnered with the company in honor of Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ homecoming season.
The schools include Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University.
Attention Howard Students! To extend the homecoming season, @onepeloton and @Beyonce are bringing you the vital gifts of health & fitness. Stay tuned for an email in the coming weeks with a link to sign up for your free 2-year Peloton Digital Membership. https://t.co/q9fuSo2yfi pic.twitter.com/FiTZ7htnTA
— Howard University (@HowardU) November 10, 2020
Peloton has voweed to “build on its relationships” with each HBCU “to pursue long-term recruiting partnerships at both the internship and undergraduate levels.”
“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” Beyoncé said.
It’s showtime, Peloton. The @Beyonce Artist Series has arrived. Get ready to ride, run, lift, flow, sing, love and celebrate the power of music all week long. Check out the live schedule to elevate your next sweat—Beyoncé style. pic.twitter.com/TZp51AwLbK
— Peloton (@onepeloton) November 10, 2020
In the upcoming months, the singer “will continue to work closely with Peloton on various forms of class curation across all workout disciplines, touching on areas of importance to her, including music, movement, fitness and wellness,” the company added.
“I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens,” Beyoncé added.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
CBS to Add More Diverse Contestants to ‘Survivor,’ ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Love Island’
*CBS has pledged to add more diverse contestants to its popular unscripted shows.
The network says “Survivor,” “Big Brother” and “Love Island” will have casts that are at least 50 percent Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) beginning with the 2021-22 season.
Here’s more from TMZ:
In addition, CBS vows to commit at least 25 percent of its annual unscripted development budget to projects created or co-created by minorities … and set a target of 40 percent BIPOC representation in the writers’ rooms next year too.
“The reality TV genre is an area that’s especially underrepresented, and needs to be more inclusive across development, casting, production and all phases of storytelling,” said George Cheeks, President and Chief Executive Officer for the CBS Entertainment Group in a statement. “As we strive to improve all of these creative aspects, the commitments announced today are important first steps in sourcing new voices to create content and further expanding the diversity in our unscripted programming, as well as on our network.”
READ MORE: ‘Survivor’ Contestants Say Racist Whites Were Protected While Blacks Were ‘Edited Into Stereotypes’ [VIDEO]
Join CBS and @Sia in sounding your support to be the voice of change. pic.twitter.com/T3Af3AkSzu
— CBS (@CBS) September 24, 2020
These changes come on the heels of the new CBS guidelines, which call for a minimum of 25 percent of the future script development budget allocated to projects created by people of color, and writers rooms staffed with a minimum of 40 percent BIPOC for the 2021-2022 season, per the TMZ report.
The network’s diversity pledge is also in response to the racial controversies on its reality programs in recent years, especially with “Big Brother” and “Survivor.”
We previously reported, Black contestants of “Survivor” have spilled how they were edited into stereotypes while racist white contestants were protected from scrutiny.
Ramona Gray Amaro, the first Black woman to compete on the show, told NPR, that the predominantly white producers created scenarios that forced Black contestants into stereotypes. They also cut out the racial slurs and discriminatory actions of other contestants.
“We can’t swim … we butt heads, we’re athletic, but maybe not smart and strategic,” she said. “I’m just saying, ‘Do right by us.’”
Amaro added her voice to the chorus of Black “Survivor” contestants who are calling on the production to hire more people of color to work behind the scenes. They also want the network to enforce a zero tolerance policy on racism and cease crafting storylines built around anti-Black stereotypes.
Hear them tell is via the YouTube video above.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Keke Palmer Reacts to Backlash Over Her Comments About EBT Cards and Healthy Food
*Keke Palmer is catching heat for suggesting EBT cards should only be used to purchase healthy foods.
The actress/singer shared her take on the matter on Twitter on Monday, writing: “Imagine if your EBT card could only work on healthy items.”
As expected, several fans flooded her comments to note that “healthy items” are not always affordable and accessible to everyone in America.
Palmer went on to tag Kamala Harris and Joe Biden in a tweet stating that “EBT cards should swipe free on all items considered healthy.”
The food fight started when Palmer shared her thoughts about pricey healthy food. She stated, “You never realize what healthy food is actually worth until you decide to eat extremely healthy and notice that everything is a million dollars .. !!! I see corporations know the nutritious valuable off top.”
READ MORE: Keke Palmer Drops New Music Video Urging Americans to Vote in 2020 Election [WATCH]
Hey @KamalaHarris I know you just started but me and my friends were talking about it and we think EBT cards should swipe free on all items considered HEALTHY. Xoxo
— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 9, 2020
In a follow-up tweet, Palmer attempted to clarify her message, writing “my tweet was pertaining to issues w/ healthy foods being 2 expensive & thinking it should be free for those w/ EBT cards,” she wrote.
“This was not a suggestion for solving all low income issues. Solely a hopeful solution 4 those with EBT that want to run it up w/ meat & produce,” she added.
To clarify my tweet was pertaining to issues w/ healthy foods being 2 expensive & thinking it should be free for those w/ EBT cards.
This was not a suggestion for solving all low income issues. Solely a hopeful solution 4 those with EBT that want to run it up w/ meat & produce.
— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 9, 2020
One follower tweeted in response, “The first issue that needs to be addressed is the lack of access to these healthier foods in poor communities and communities of color. Your original idea of EBT only working on “healthy” foods completely overlooks this problem.”
Another commented, “Food deserts make it hard to get healthy food for many poor people. Rather than putting the blame on poor people for eating unhealthily, we should instead ask why capitalism creates situations where unhealthy, over-processed foods are all that many families can afford.”
Do you agree?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
NBA Star Sterling Brown Reaches $750K Settlement in Civil Rights Lawsuit with City of Milwaukee
*Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown has reached a $750,000 settlement with the city of Milwaukee, over his 2018 run-in with police over a parking violation.
We previously reported, Brown slapped the city of Milwaukee and its police department with a lawsuit, claiming officers’ use of a stun gun during his arrest for a mere parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is Black.
Brown’s attorney Mark Thomsen filed the lawsuit in federal court, accusing police of “discriminating against Mr. Brown on the basis of his race.” The lawsuit alleged that officers involved in his arrest used their incident report to try to reframe what happened to give the impression Brown resisted and obstructed them.
Officers’ bodycam footage was ultimately released, confirming Brown’s account of what went down that night. In one video, the NBA star is on the ground and handcuffed when an officer puts one of his boots on the athlete’s ankle, holding it there.
READ MORE: New Body Cam Video Shows Milwaukee Police Using Stun Gun on Sterling Brown
Along with financial settlement in Sterling Brown’s lawsuit stating officers used excessive force with Taser/racially profiled him, the city of Milwaukee would admit to constitutional violation and commitment to incorporate changes to the Police Department operating procedures. https://t.co/H9uiJlPLbE
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 9, 2020
The officers talked about “trying to protect” themselves from possible public backlash and synchronized “their stories concerning what took place in the parking lot,” the lawsuit said.
Police video also showed one of the officers drawing his gun for a brief moment.
“That gun could have gone off, and it would be a whole different story,” Thomsen said.
The settlement will require the city to admit that Brown’s constitutional rights were violated and to commit to implementing changes to the police department, CBS reports.
“We are pleased that Sterling’s lawsuit has been mutually resolved and that there’s been an important commitment by the City of Milwaukee and its Police Department to make changes to the MPD’s standard operating procedures,” the Milwaukee Bucks issued a statement on Monday. “No one should ever have to go through the horrifying abuse and injustice that Sterling experienced. We commend Sterling for his courageous response to this terrible situation by repeatedly sharing his story and working tirelessly with countless local groups and organizations to help make change in our community. And we also commend the City’s leadership for its commitment to implement these important changes to better Milwaukee.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]