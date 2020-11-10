Beyoncé Partners with Peloton for ‘Homecoming’ Workouts, Free for HBCU Students

*Beyonce has inked a multi-year deal with home-fitness company Peloton to create a “series of themed workout experiences.”

These workouts will reportedly be inspired by the singer’s live performances, starting with the choreography in her Netflix Homecoming concert special, per Complex.

“I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way,” Beyoncé said in a statement.

Check out the company’s video announcement below about its partnership with Queen Bey.

The Beyoncé -themed workouts will be used in Peloton classes, which include running, cycling, yoga, and meditation, according to a press release. The new classes will be available on Peloton’s Bike, Bike+, and Tread+ equipment, as well as its mobile app.

Beyoncé partnered with the company in honor of Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ homecoming season.

The schools include Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University.

Attention Howard Students! To extend the homecoming season, @onepeloton and @Beyonce are bringing you the vital gifts of health & fitness. Stay tuned for an email in the coming weeks with a link to sign up for your free 2-year Peloton Digital Membership. https://t.co/q9fuSo2yfi pic.twitter.com/FiTZ7htnTA — Howard University (@HowardU) November 10, 2020

Peloton has voweed to “build on its relationships” with each HBCU “to pursue long-term recruiting partnerships at both the internship and undergraduate levels.”

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” Beyoncé said.

It’s showtime, Peloton. The @Beyonce Artist Series has arrived. Get ready to ride, run, lift, flow, sing, love and celebrate the power of music all week long. Check out the live schedule to elevate your next sweat—Beyoncé style. pic.twitter.com/TZp51AwLbK — Peloton (@onepeloton) November 10, 2020

In the upcoming months, the singer “will continue to work closely with Peloton on various forms of class curation across all workout disciplines, touching on areas of importance to her, including music, movement, fitness and wellness,” the company added.

“I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens,” Beyoncé added.