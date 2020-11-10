Arkansas Police Chief Resigns After Wishing ‘Death to All’ Democrats [VIDEO]

*A Marshall, Arkansas police chief has resigned after wishing death on all Democrats amid Joe Biden’s election win.

Police Chief Lang Holland took to Parler—a website described as a “free speech social media focused on protecting user’s rights”—to call for violence against people that don’t share his extremist political views.

“Death to all Marxist Democrats,” he wrote before adding: “Take no prisoners leave no survivors! Throw water on them in restaurants. Push them off sidewalks.”

Screenshots of his posts have been shared across social media platforms.

In one post, Holland wrote: “Do not forget what these Marxist Democrat b* have tried to do. When you see one in public get in their face do not give them peace. Throw water on them at restaurants. Push them off sidewalks. Never let them forget they are traitors and have no right to live in this Republic after what they have done.”

Arkansas police chief is forced to resign after he threatened to ‘shoot BLM and Antifa protesters’ https://t.co/Vn0oEBEqFK — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 9, 2020

In another post Holland shared an illustration of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wearing orange prison-style jumpsuits.

“I pray all those in that picture hang on the gallows and are drawn and quartered!!!!” he captioned the image. “Anything less is not acceptable.”

The city’s mayor condemned the hateful messages.

“The City of Marshall strongly condemns the actions of Mr. Holland in his posts to social media,” a statement from the city’s mayor, Kevin Elliot, reads. “His remarks in no way reflect City Government or the people of Marshall Arkansas.”

Holland allegedly belongs to several far-right Facebook groups including “The Patriots” and “The Ozark Proud Boys,” per Complex.

“In response to Mr. Holland’s remarks, I, Kevin Elliot as the Mayor of the City of Marshall consulted with the attorneys for legal advice concerning these social media posts,” the statement continued. “Upon my meeting with Mr. Holland he resigned as Police Chief for the City of Marshall effective immediately.”

In response to the controversy, the Marshall’s Police Department has reportedly deactivated its Facebook page.