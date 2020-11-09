Today’s Video
VIDEO: Watch NBA Star JR Smith Ride Past Trump Supporters Blasting ‘F*** Donald Trump’
*NBA star JR Smith went viral over the weekend for a little joy ride he took Sunday in celebration of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.
The free-agent guard, fresh off winning a title with the Los Angeles Lakers, is seen in the viral video cruising past what appeared to be Donald Trump supporters in Los Angeles, blasting the YG & Nipsey Hussle anthem, “FDT,” a.k.a. “F*** Donald Trump.”
Watch below:
Smith has never been shy about his feelings for Trump. After his election in 2016, he posted a photo of his daughter on Instagram with the following message:
“How do you explain to this face what happen?” Smith wrote on a photo of his daughter. “You can be an educated woman in your field and not get the job because your [sic] a women or cause your [sic] black? How do you say ‘go try your best’ even though it won’t be good enough. How do I even feel confident sending her on play dates knowing the kids family voted for the racist, sexist person and I don’t know how they will treat her when she’s gone. How? Seriously How? I understand let go and let God! But damn!”
BLIND ITEM: Actor’s Mystery Man
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
In a recent Zoom interview, this A+ list mostly movie actor who is an Oscar winner/nominee abruptly disconnected when the actor was asked about the man he lived with for his first two years in Hollywood.
Can you guess the actor?
Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Thanks Black Women for Joe Biden Win
*Soccer star Megan Rapinoe thanked Black women for turning up and showing out for the 2020 presidential election.
The Associated Press made the call on Saturday morning for Biden over President Trump after more results from swing-state Pennsylvania came in.
Many athletes shared LeBron James’ reaction post to the election results. We previously reported, James posted a meme on Twitter of his Game 7 block against Andre Iguodala during the 2016 NBA Finals, only with Biden and Trump’s faces superimposed.
Rapinoe, who has publicly been critical of Trump, thanked Black women in a tweet immediately after he was projected winner.
“Cannot understate how historic and incredible this is for @KamalaHarris and for Black women and South Asian women everywhere, and for America. Let’s not look back, ever,” she tweeted.
Thank you Black Women. ❤️🙏✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾
— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 7, 2020
Cannot understate how historic and incredible this is for @KamalaHarris and for Black women and South Asian women everywhere, and for America. Let’s not look back, ever. 🇺🇸 ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼
— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 7, 2020
The WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks Candace Parker also tweeted, “This is to everyone who hasn’t seen people that look like them in positions that dictate their life daily….this day is for my 11 year old daughter that doesn’t know “this” isn’t normal. This is for the next generation to see and hear from PEOPLE THAT LOOK DIFFERENT!,” she wrote.
Adding, “Difference is what makes America AMERICA. I’m proud today, and I’m proud because when I show Lailaa (who has had a black President and now female woman of color VP) that she can do and be anything she wants to be…. She wonders why I ever thought she couldn’to.”
President-elect Joe Biden thanked his Black supporters on Saturday during his victory speech, telling them, “You’ve always had my back, and I’ll have yours.”
Now, will Black Biden supporters hold him accountable and demand tangibles during his presidency, or is their vote simply a symbolic gesture? Time will tell.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also acknowledged Black voters — particularly Black women – during her victory speech, calling them “the backbone of our democracy.”
“Tonight I reflect on their struggle, their determination and the strength of their vision to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” Harris said. “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last.”
Harris is the first woman (and first woman of color) in a president or vice presidential role.
Many believe Biden will not serve a full 4 year term and will ultimately hand over the reins to Harris.
Suspense Thriller ‘Disrupted’ Sets Official Release Date for November 17 / Watch Trailer
*Strike Back Studios has acquired the Award Winning indie thriller DISRUPTED from Realization Films.
The film is set for a limited theatrical run in cinemas beginning in Los Angeles along with another five key markets beginning on November 11th, before expanding across North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand for a Digital and Video On Demand launch beginning on November 17, 2020 on the following platforms:
Digital TVOD – Apple TV, Amazon Prime,
Google Play, Vudu, Fandango, Microsoft.
Cable TVOD – Comcast, Verizon, Direct TV,
Dish Network, InDemand, Vubiquity.
Written and directed by Andre Welsh, DISRUPTED follows the story of Jay
(Chioke Jelani Clanton), an Uber driver whom hustles in the streets of Oakland to make ends meet. Meanwhile, a man named Pete (Ron Kaell) is haunted by the murder of his wife decades prior, an event that has cost him his freedom, his sobriety, and his relationship with his daughter. Across town, a well-to-do psychopath, Harold Price (Geoffrey Lower), has an ill fated run in with a small time drug dealer.
When a local murder that has oddly similar circumstances to the slaying of Pete’s wife is reported, the paths of these three characters meet at the intersection of violence, mind-games, and deceit.
The second official trailer for the new movie DISRUPTED was recently released online as a Film Threat Exclusive and can be viewed now by clicking this URL link: https://youtu.be/EPEQ3tp0REg
“Andre Welsh’s wickedly clever film noir homage…is hilarious in spots and gory in others, and keeps you on the edge throughout” – San Jose Mercury News
“DISRUPTED is a gripping street thriller, that is exciting to watch.” – Film Threat
The motion picture DISRUPTED is a singular journey about the weight of one’s past and the impossible challenge to do right by it in the present, bound into a tight-knit psychological suspense crime thriller that festers in the collateral damage of gentrification and race-related tensions rooted in modern day Oakland. The high-intensity film features dynamic visual storytelling, a tantalizing musical score, elements of intrigue, ambition, and power struggles, which make for a compelling picture.
Said Welsh, “I wanted the protagonist and the antagonist to be relatable – themes that tap into both the good and bad side of everyone. Hiding in plain sight and resentment are some of the key themes of the film, and we are excited for audiences everywhere to experience the film.”
DISRUPTED also stars popular actors such as Marie Wilson, Drew Seeley, Amy Paffrath, Daniel Roebuck, Michael X. Sommers, Ahku, and Philip Jeanmarie. Producers are Mark Gogolewski, Steven Siig, and Jared Drake. Co-Producer is Jeff Gadigan.
