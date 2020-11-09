Columns
The Journal Of Steffanie Rivers: The Scheme Behind the Defense Of George Floyd’s Killers
The four killers of George Floyd are scheming to get away with murder already. Defense attorneys for the ex-cops who killed Floyd requested their trials be moved outside Hennepin County. But last week a judge denied their requests and ruled all four defendants will stand trial together. Defendant attorneys claim jurors in Minneapolis proper will feel pressured to convict. They also wanted to be tried separately. The judge said no to that too.
The trial should be held in the jurisdiction where the crime happened for a number of reasons: First, regardless of where this trial is held it will be hard to find jurors who haven’t already formed opinions, seeing as video of this modern-day lynching has been viewed by millions and sparked worldwide protests. There is no place for these killers to hide from their senseless and egregious act. That leads me to my second point:
These defendants, Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, are seeking a sympathetic panel of jurors which isn’t likely in Minneapolis. So they want the trial(s) moved to the suburbs for a better chance of getting more White jurors.
As impartial as some people claim to be – and jurors are supposed to be – past trials have proven when it comes to killer cops White people are prone to exonerate them for killing unarmed Black people who posed no threat. History shows White people find a way to excuse racist behavior by other White people.
Why else would the 2020 Presidential election have been decided by just four million votes? Why else would mostly White people still vote for the obvious racist, sexist, liar, elitist, scamming, morally bankrupt Donald Trump (who knew how deadly COVID-19 was but kept it hidden to avoid negative publicity allowing more than 225k Americans to die as a result), even after they no longer could hide behind the ‘economy’ excuse as their reason to support him? Because he is a White man, plain and simple.
Even though President-elect Joe Biden won Minnesota in last week’s election, it was Minneapolis residents who made it happen. It’s the largest city in that state. Most registered Democrats in that state reside in Hennepin County. Of the 437k people who live in Minneapolis proper 43k are Somali born immigrants, the largest population of Somalians in the United States. That’s in addition to other Black and Brown people who call Minneapolis home.
Other than a few adjacent counties, the rest of Minnesota supported Trump. So if it wasn’t for voters in Minneapolis and two other nearby counties Trump would have won Minnesota. I’m in no way saying Biden was a flawless candidate when it comes to race relations. My point is these killer cops have a better chance at acquittal outside of the city regardless of the facts or the video.
Just like Trump in his failed bid for re-election catered to his base, these cops are searching for their White approval base that’s more likely found in the suburbs. That’s where the cop who killed Philando Castile got away with murder.
Another part of this equation is the prosecutor in charge. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took over the case from local prosecutors who refused to bring charges against these killer cops until nationwide protests forced them to do so. Had local county prosecutors been in charge of this prosecution this case could be another Breonna Taylor verdict. But Ellison is no Dan Cameron.
Ellison upgraded the charges from 3rd to second degree murder against Chauvin. And he put aiding and abetting charges on the other three who were free for nearly a month.
Ellis is the former Director of the Civil Rights Center specializing in defense law. He served for at least a decade as a U.S. congressman before he was elected to the AG position. He is the first Black and first Muslim elected to statewide office in Minnesota. If he doesn’t get convictions and justice for George Floyd and his family I don’t know who could.
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @TCBStef on Twitter and Instagram.
TAYO Fatunla: Africa Concern – Who’s Concern?
*In the last four years lack of world leadership from the US has allowed for disturbing incidences in Africa which leaders are getting away with.
In these trying and extraordinary times and away from the build up and aftermath of the US elections, Tanzanian, after its concluded shambolic elections has nose dived into tension with opposition leaders arrested and black out on social media.
Police have since arrested Freeman Mbowe, the chairman of the main opposition party in the wake of a disputed election. This matter is of grave concern to democracy in Tanzania.
This is not how the founding Fathers of democracy especially Julius Nyerere the first president of independent Tanzania would love to have this happen. Concerned Kenyan cartoonist GADO who started his cartooning career in Tanzania drew his cartoon to express how he feels about the whole matter and calls on the rest of the world to pay attention.
Then there is the Anglophone crisis in Cameroon. Around the time of protests and killings in Nigeria also in October, The Kumba school massacre took place at Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in Kumba. Armed separatist fighters shot dead seven children on the spot and tens of others who were left in critical condition were rushed to the hospital. And at least 54 people were killed in a rebel attack in a school yard in Ethiopia’s restive Oromia region. So who is paying attention? It should not take foreigners from the West in these nations to be caught up in these incidences before the West, wakes up to these ongoing issues escalating in Africa. Four years of “America first” looking inward leadership has failed Africa.
TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He is one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition marking 60 years of Nigeria. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival –– www.tayofatunla.com/[email protected]
Election Night: A Battle for the Soul of the Nation
*When I woke up on Tuesday morning, I could not help but think about who voters would cast their ballots for in the final hours of this year’s Presidential Election. An election that should be considered one of the most important of this generation’s lifetime. It is arguably more significant than the history-making victory of President Barack Obama in 2008 and the shocking landslide loss of Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The results of this year’s election will reveal a great many things about our nation. For one, it will solidify what our identity is as a country in terms of progressivism and conservatism. Second, it will show if we “truly” believe and embody the values of equality, truth, justice and progress that is often our criticism for countries that lack them. Lastly, it will prove if President Trump genuinely has the support of a “silent majority” of Americans who unequivocally believe in his platform and refuse to let his abrasive personality and constant flow of lies prevent his reelection.
In all honesty this election is a battle of our nation’s soul that asks the question; “Will we choose to be better?” In other words, do we continue with the Trump train of mediocrity and division or do we get on the Biden wagon and assist him in mending the wounds of racism and selfishness that has plagued our country since inception.
Currently, as of the time of this publishing, Biden is winning in the national polls. CNN lists Biden as having 237 electoral votes and Trump as having 213. But, their roads to the White House depend on picking up several swing states. This list of swing states changed over the course of election night with the current states needing to be claimed by the two opposing candidates being: Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. Biden has picked up Wisconsin, gaining 10 electoral votes and is leading in close percentages in Nevada, Michigan, and Arizona. While, Trump leads in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.
The major news networks believe that Pennsylvania is especially a key battleground state and consensus is that it is vital if either candidate wants a real chance at capturing the White House. Trump has a comfortable lead in the state and it looks like he could very well see another four years in the Oval Office. However, Biden could do without the Keystone State if he secures Nevada, Arizona, and Michigan.
Even with that said, this election is too close to call. The fact still remains that Trump is popular amongst his base and a few key groups of people such as Black males and Latinos, specifically of Cuban and Venezuelan ancestry. I personally hope for a Biden and Harris victory this election, but we will have to wait for the “Trump, you’re fired!” celebration.
Frankly, if Biden does come out of this dogfight victorious, his victory should not be seen as a culmination of America’s dearth of racial animosity and economic inequality. To accept this thinking would be utterly ignorant; such as when people equated President Obama’s 2008 election with America being post-racial. To be honest, I’m not sure what a Biden victory would mean for Americans who select him over Trump.
Personally, a Biden win for me would mean gaining a President that can put a sentence together and have coherent thoughts, while espousing unity amongst a divided nation. But for others it could mean choosing to no longer be a spectator to the reality show that is Washington and a return to normalcy in the sense of a traditional President. Or perhaps, some Americans just defected from their usual political affiliation in order to save its image (cough, cough…The Lincoln Project). Whatever the reason is, a Joe Biden White House will undoubtedly be a considerable improvement over the current Administration.
David Anthony is a new graduate of Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government. A self-designated history buff and random fact finder, David could rattle your ear for hours with information. Born and raised in the City of Angels he is a huge fan of the city’s culture and hometown NBA team, the L.A. Clippers. A future attorney, businessman, and civil servant, he hopes to be an impactful individual in life. Contact David: [email protected]
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: Ready to Love Review Episode 2
*Even in the middle of a pandemic some people are still searching for love.
Perhaps because of social distancing rules, a limited social calendar or strict work schedules it’s harder to find that significant ‘other.’
That’s why reality TV shows such as Ready To Love have become popular among single, educated, Black professionals. And that’s why I plan to provide reviews of season 3 episodes in the coming weeks.
I was drawn to this program, because it helps me to compare my dating requirements to those of other women. And, like most people, I want to see what the competition has to offer. How can I step up my game? Although I’m older than most cast members on this show, I still find it helpful to see what dating in 2020 looks like. And I think you will too.
The first episode of this new season was an introduction of the cast to viewers and to set the tone for the coming weeks. The first two seasons were produced in Atlanta. Cast members were allowed to keep their day jobs, live at home and show up to produce their scenes, according to the production schedule. This season is produced in Houston. Cast members are sequestered at a private resort where everybody lives together unable to leave unless they are booted off the resort. It’s true you really don’t know people until you live with them. This season’s drama will be taken to the next level because they’re stuck on this resort and forced to deal with their emotions all while trying to find ‘the one.’
I foresee major personality clashes, especially between female cast members. Guys tend to be less emotional and more cerebral about their interaction, at least in front of onlookers. This will make for great television, but for finding unconditional love, not so much. Review my video to find out what I think about the cast members of season 3.
Steffanie is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @TCBStef.
