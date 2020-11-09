Sparks Fly in India For Kamala Harris: Watch How VP-Elect’s Ancestral Home Celebrated Her Victory (Watch)

*Yesterday (11-07-20), former Vice-President Joe Biden was named President-elect after securing the most ballots in his home state of Pennsylvania.

In picking up the Keystone State, Biden earned 20 electoral college votes to add to his already acquired 253. Thus, moving the former VP past the 270-vote threshold needed to claim the Presidency, while eliminating all pathways for a Trump reelection. The candidates’ electoral vote numbers now stand at 290 for Biden and 214 for Trump.

By winning this year’s election, Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris now Vice President-elect have racked up a list of historic achievements.

President-elect Biden is the:

First president to be elected from the State of Delaware

First presidential candidate in 28 years to deny an incumbent president a second term in office (Last accomplished in 1992, when Democrat Bill Clinton defeated Republican George H.W. Bush)

Second Catholic elected to the Office of the President (The first being John F. Kennedy)

Oldest person to be elected President at the age of 77 (Taking the title away from Trump who was 70 at the time of his inauguration)

Oldest sitting President as he will assume office at age 78 (Ronald Reagan previously held the title with the age of 77)

Vice President-elect Harris is the:

First woman to assume the title of U.S. Vice President

First Person-of Color to assume the title of U.S. Vice President

Upon Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania and the realization that Trump would not be receiving a second term, celebrations broke out across the United States as Biden supporters went to the streets to showcase their delight in there being a new Commander-in-Chief. Of course, everyone was not happy as Trump supporters also took to the streets; protesting the victory of Biden in some battleground states and parroting the rhetoric of Trump being that the election was manipulated due to voter fraud. An accusation that has yet to be proven.

However, in spite of this baseless allegation made with the intent of de-legitimizing Biden’s narrowing of the gap or even seizing of the lead in States such as North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania where Trump initially led, yesterday was a well-deserved and joyous night for the newly named President-elect and Vice President-elect to bask in.

After learning of Biden and Harris’s victory over Trump and their ascension to the White House, former President Barack Obama released a statement congratulating the democratic duo. His congratulatory message to his former Vice President can be read below.

Statement Congratulating President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris

I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President. In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory. We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril. I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support. The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part – to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God. Finally, I want to thank everyone who worked, organized, and volunteered for the Biden campaign, every American who got involved in their own way, and everybody who voted for the first time. Your efforts made a difference. Enjoy this moment. Then stay engaged. I know it can be exhausting. But for this democracy to endure, it requires our active citizenship and sustained focus on the issues – not just in an election season, but all the days in between. Our democracy needs all of us more than ever. And Michelle and I look forward to supporting our next President and First Lady however we can. Source: The Office of Barack Obama

EURweb.com, Everything Urban & Radioscope (formerly The Electronic Urban Report) Covering the Culture since 1997

David Anthony is a new graduate of Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government. A self-designated history buff and random fact finder, David could rattle your ear for hours with information. Born and raised in the City of Angels he is a huge fan of the city’s culture and hometown NBA team, the L.A. Clippers. A future attorney, businessman, and civil servant, he hopes to be an impactful individual in life. Contact David: [email protected]