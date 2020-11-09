Today’s Video
Sparks Fly in India For Kamala Harris: Watch How VP-Elect’s Ancestral Home Celebrated Her Victory (Watch)
*Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in southern India was lit on Sunday, literally, after she and President-elect Joe Biden were projected to win the presidency.
Firecrackers and sparklers were set off, and prayers were held in Thulasendrapuram, the village where Harris’ maternal grandfather was born and raised, after she made history by becoming the first woman, the first Indian American and the first Black woman to win the second-highest U.S. office.
Residents wrote “Congratulations Kamala Harris. Pride of our village” in colorful powder in front of their homes. Also in celebration, residents handed out buckets of freshly made traditional sweets and played music, according to Reuters. At the village temple, a priest performed a special prayer Harris’ honor, and residents waved posters featuring a photo of Harris.
“A woman hailing from this small village now holds one of the highest positions in U.S. It’s a proud moment,” R Kamaraj, a government minister in the southern state of Tamil Nadu who joined the celebrations, told Reuters.
See all of the celebrations in the two videos below:
Produced Video:
Raw Footage:
#BlackLivesMatter
Get This Dance: Crowd Shouts Viral ‘You About to Lose Yo’ Job’ Chant to Trump Outside White House (Watch)
*The viral video that became a protest anthem this year for everything from police brutality to folks in government has been applied again – this time to the outgoing President of the United States.
A crowd of Biden-Harris revelers outside the White House began chanting “You about to lose yo’ job!” to Donald Trump, invoking the words of Johnniqua Charles earlier this year in a video of her arrest.
The South Carolina resident was homeless, dealing with an addiction, and estranged from her family when she had a run-in with a security officer outside a strip club. While being detained, she broke out in song. “You about to lose your job,” she sang, while doing a little dance. The security guard who detained her posted the video and the rest is history.
Watch its latest use outside the White House below:
Entertainment
VIDEO: Watch NBA Star JR Smith Ride Past Trump Supporters Blasting ‘F*** Donald Trump’
*NBA star JR Smith went viral over the weekend for a little joy ride he took Sunday in celebration of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.
The free-agent guard, fresh off winning a title with the Los Angeles Lakers, is seen in the viral video cruising past what appeared to be Donald Trump supporters in Los Angeles, blasting the YG & Nipsey Hussle anthem, “FDT,” a.k.a. “F*** Donald Trump.”
Watch below:
Smith has never been shy about his feelings for Trump. After his election in 2016, he posted a photo of his daughter on Instagram with the following message:
“How do you explain to this face what happen?” Smith wrote on a photo of his daughter. “You can be an educated woman in your field and not get the job because your [sic] a women or cause your [sic] black? How do you say ‘go try your best’ even though it won’t be good enough. How do I even feel confident sending her on play dates knowing the kids family voted for the racist, sexist person and I don’t know how they will treat her when she’s gone. How? Seriously How? I understand let go and let God! But damn!”
** FEATURED STORY **
Former President Barack Obama Praises Biden and Harris For Historic Presidential Victory
*Yesterday (11-07-20), former Vice-President Joe Biden was named President-elect after securing the most ballots in his home state of Pennsylvania.
In picking up the Keystone State, Biden earned 20 electoral college votes to add to his already acquired 253. Thus, moving the former VP past the 270-vote threshold needed to claim the Presidency, while eliminating all pathways for a Trump reelection. The candidates’ electoral vote numbers now stand at 290 for Biden and 214 for Trump.
By winning this year’s election, Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris now Vice President-elect have racked up a list of historic achievements.
President-elect Biden is the:
- First president to be elected from the State of Delaware
- First presidential candidate in 28 years to deny an incumbent president a second term in office (Last accomplished in 1992, when Democrat Bill Clinton defeated Republican George H.W. Bush)
- Second Catholic elected to the Office of the President (The first being John F. Kennedy)
- Oldest person to be elected President at the age of 77 (Taking the title away from Trump who was 70 at the time of his inauguration)
- Oldest sitting President as he will assume office at age 78 (Ronald Reagan previously held the title with the age of 77)
Vice President-elect Harris is the:
- First woman to assume the title of U.S. Vice President
- First Person-of Color to assume the title of U.S. Vice President
Upon Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania and the realization that Trump would not be receiving a second term, celebrations broke out across the United States as Biden supporters went to the streets to showcase their delight in there being a new Commander-in-Chief. Of course, everyone was not happy as Trump supporters also took to the streets; protesting the victory of Biden in some battleground states and parroting the rhetoric of Trump being that the election was manipulated due to voter fraud. An accusation that has yet to be proven.
However, in spite of this baseless allegation made with the intent of de-legitimizing Biden’s narrowing of the gap or even seizing of the lead in States such as North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania where Trump initially led, yesterday was a well-deserved and joyous night for the newly named President-elect and Vice President-elect to bask in.
After learning of Biden and Harris’s victory over Trump and their ascension to the White House, former President Barack Obama released a statement congratulating the democratic duo. His congratulatory message to his former Vice President can be read below.
Statement Congratulating President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris
I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden.
I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.
In this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen. And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory.
We’re fortunate that Joe’s got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he’ll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril.
I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support. The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided. It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part – to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation, under God.
Finally, I want to thank everyone who worked, organized, and volunteered for the Biden campaign, every American who got involved in their own way, and everybody who voted for the first time. Your efforts made a difference. Enjoy this moment. Then stay engaged. I know it can be exhausting. But for this democracy to endure, it requires our active citizenship and sustained focus on the issues – not just in an election season, but all the days in between.
Our democracy needs all of us more than ever. And Michelle and I look forward to supporting our next President and First Lady however we can.
Source: The Office of Barack Obama
EURweb.com, Everything Urban & Radioscope (formerly The Electronic Urban Report) Covering the Culture since 1997
David Anthony is a new graduate of Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government. A self-designated history buff and random fact finder, David could rattle your ear for hours with information. Born and raised in the City of Angels he is a huge fan of the city’s culture and hometown NBA team, the L.A. Clippers. A future attorney, businessman, and civil servant, he hopes to be an impactful individual in life. Contact David: [email protected]
