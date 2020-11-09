News
Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Thanks Black Women for Joe Biden Win
*Soccer star Megan Rapinoe thanked Black women for turning up and showing out for the 2020 presidential election.
The Associated Press made the call on Saturday morning for Biden over President Trump after more results from swing-state Pennsylvania came in.
Many athletes shared LeBron James’ reaction post to the election results. We previously reported, James posted a meme on Twitter of his Game 7 block against Andre Iguodala during the 2016 NBA Finals, only with Biden and Trump’s faces superimposed.
Rapinoe, who has publicly been critical of Trump, thanked Black women in a tweet immediately after he was projected winner.
“Cannot understate how historic and incredible this is for @KamalaHarris and for Black women and South Asian women everywhere, and for America. Let’s not look back, ever,” she tweeted.
Thank you Black Women. ❤️🙏✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾
— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 7, 2020
Cannot understate how historic and incredible this is for @KamalaHarris and for Black women and South Asian women everywhere, and for America. Let’s not look back, ever. 🇺🇸 ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼
— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 7, 2020
The WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks Candace Parker also tweeted, “This is to everyone who hasn’t seen people that look like them in positions that dictate their life daily….this day is for my 11 year old daughter that doesn’t know “this” isn’t normal. This is for the next generation to see and hear from PEOPLE THAT LOOK DIFFERENT!,” she wrote.
Adding, “Difference is what makes America AMERICA. I’m proud today, and I’m proud because when I show Lailaa (who has had a black President and now female woman of color VP) that she can do and be anything she wants to be…. She wonders why I ever thought she couldn’to.”
President-elect Joe Biden thanked his Black supporters on Saturday during his victory speech, telling them, “You’ve always had my back, and I’ll have yours.”
Now, will Black Biden supporters hold him accountable and demand tangibles during his presidency, or is their vote simply a symbolic gesture? Time will tell.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also acknowledged Black voters — particularly Black women – during her victory speech, calling them “the backbone of our democracy.”
“Tonight I reflect on their struggle, their determination and the strength of their vision to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” Harris said. “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last.”
Harris is the first woman (and first woman of color) in a president or vice presidential role.
Many believe Biden will not serve a full 4 year term and will ultimately hand over the reins to Harris.
Michelle Obama Issues Message of Hope After Biden Election Victory
*Michelle Obama has warned Americans that there’s still a lot of hard work ahead when it comes to uniting a divided country after Joe Biden’s election victory.
“I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it,” Obama wrote in a lengthy statement shared on social media.
“Thank you to all of you who poured every ounce of your hope and determination into this democracy over these past four years, registering voters, getting them to the polls, keeping folks informed. More votes were cast in this election than ever before. It’s because of you,” she added. “And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning. It’s a first step. Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one.”
I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it. pic.twitter.com/yXqQ3tYRoa
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020
Obama went on to note that tens of millions of Americans voted for President Trump and his campaign of hate and division.
“Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us,” the former first lady wrote.
“But we’ve also got to recognize that the path to progress will always be uphill. We’ll always have to scrape and crawl up toward that mountaintop. And two years from now, four years from now, there will once again be no margin for error,” she added. “We see now the reality that we can’t take even the tiniest part of our democracy for granted. Every single vote must count — and every single one of us must vote. And as a country, we should be making it easier, not harder to cast a ballot.”
Obama concluded by encouraging Americans to continue the fight for justice.
Read her full message here.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Actor’s Mystery Man
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
In a recent Zoom interview, this A+ list mostly movie actor who is an Oscar winner/nominee abruptly disconnected when the actor was asked about the man he lived with for his first two years in Hollywood.
Can you guess the actor?
News
Joe Biden to Reverse Several Trump Policies During First 100 Days in Office
*President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to make vast changes to many Trump policies during his first 100 days in office.
Biden will first tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and establish a coronavirus task force. Additionally, his administration intends to rejoin the Paris climate accord, according to The New York Times.
Biden also plans to walkback Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization.
Under a Biden administration, “the relationship will be completely reset,” says Rifat Atun, a professor of global health systems at Harvard University.
Here’s more from Complex:
Biden also plans to repeal the ban on immigration from Muslim-majority countries, and reinstate DACA. But in order to carry out these actions, he might have to rely on executive orders more than he hoped; and a narrowly divided Congress could impede his ability to take broad legislative actions on immigration and more.
While the Democrats have a slim majority in the House, the majority in the Senate remains undecided. The final makeup of the Senate will only be determined on Jan. 5 when two runoff elections are held in Georgia. Democrats will have to win both races to control the Senate, with vice president-elect Kamala Harris acting as the tie-breaking vote. The Republicans would preserve their majority by winning at least one seat.
“The policy team, the transition policy teams, are focusing now very much on executive power,” an anonymous Biden ally told The Post. “I expect that to be freely used in a Biden administration at this point, if the Senate becomes a roadblock.”
Biden has made clear that he intends to repeal the Republican-passed tax cuts from 2017, which the Republican-controlled Senate could oppose.
Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) told The Post that Biden intends: “Get us out of this pandemic that’s been made far worse by Trump’s bungled mishandling of it, rebuild our economy in a way that’s more sustainable and more inclusive, and deal with division and inequality.”
