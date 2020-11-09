Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Thanks Black Women for Joe Biden Win

*Soccer star Megan Rapinoe thanked Black women for turning up and showing out for the 2020 presidential election.

The Associated Press made the call on Saturday morning for Biden over President Trump after more results from swing-state Pennsylvania came in.

Many athletes shared LeBron James’ reaction post to the election results. We previously reported, James posted a meme on Twitter of his Game 7 block against Andre Iguodala during the 2016 NBA Finals, only with Biden and Trump’s faces superimposed.

Rapinoe, who has publicly been critical of Trump, thanked Black women in a tweet immediately after he was projected winner.

“Cannot understate how historic and incredible this is for @KamalaHarris and for Black women and South Asian women everywhere, and for America. Let’s not look back, ever,” she tweeted.

The WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks Candace Parker also tweeted, “This is to everyone who hasn’t seen people that look like them in positions that dictate their life daily….this day is for my 11 year old daughter that doesn’t know “this” isn’t normal. This is for the next generation to see and hear from PEOPLE THAT LOOK DIFFERENT!,” she wrote.

Adding, “Difference is what makes America AMERICA. I’m proud today, and I’m proud because when I show Lailaa (who has had a black President and now female woman of color VP) that she can do and be anything she wants to be…. She wonders why I ever thought she couldn’to.”

President-elect Joe Biden thanked his Black supporters on Saturday during his victory speech, telling them, “You’ve always had my back, and I’ll have yours.”

Now, will Black Biden supporters hold him accountable and demand tangibles during his presidency, or is their vote simply a symbolic gesture? Time will tell.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also acknowledged Black voters — particularly Black women – during her victory speech, calling them “the backbone of our democracy.”

“Tonight I reflect on their struggle, their determination and the strength of their vision to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” Harris said. “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last.”

Harris is the first woman (and first woman of color) in a president or vice presidential role.

Many believe Biden will not serve a full 4 year term and will ultimately hand over the reins to Harris.