RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Tone-Loc
*Episode 7 of the Radioscope Raw podcast features our 1989 interview with Tone-Loc.
“Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina’ were unexpected hits for the 23–year-old Los Angeles native and had made him a millionaire by the time we arrived at his home to talk about “Loc-ed After Dark,” his debut album.
During the interview, Loc got candid about his sudden fame, the original intent of “Wild Thing” and its rushed follow-up “Funky Cold Medina,” his thoughts on the songs’ writer Young MC and the stigma of not writing your own rhymes. And after a little nudging, he reluctantly spoke about his rumored affiliation with a Los Angeles gang.
Also, hear the story behind his distinct voice, his excitement over joining the West Coast All Stars for the upcoming anti-gun violence song “We’re All In The Same Gang”and much more.
Cardi B Celebrates Biden Win, Says Trump Supporters Threatened to Burn Down Her House
*Cardi B joined the slew of celebrities, athletes and influencers who took to social media to celebrate the news of Joe Biden winning the 2020 presidential election. She also reflected on the harassment she has received from Donald Trump supporters.
“I knew who was going to win,” Cardi said of Biden in a message to her fans on social media. “God knows better. You know why God put Joe Biden in place? Cos you Trump supporters were getting out of line. Ya’ll were becoming real bullies,” she added, thejasminebrand.com reports.
She went on to explain that the hate she received from the Trump cult began when she was supporting Senator Bernie Sanders.
“Ya’ll have been putting me through s** for a hot min. Ever since I started talking to Bernie. These Trump supporters that got a blue check on Twitter, y’all been coming at me every week for attention,” Cardi said. “Y’all tried to scare my sister off the beach, y’all broke a pole on my husband’s car.”
READ MORE: Cardi B and Offset’s Divorce Officially Called Off
She continued, “Y’all was doing the most and y’all kept bullying people and picking on people and it got to the point that a Trump supporter with so many followers was trying to send people to burn down my m****f**** house, to loot my house. Ya got out of control. This power that ya was having – it just got out of control.”
The “WAP” rapper said these trolling Trump supporters are acting like a Biden is going to kick them out of the country.
“Y’all acting like Joe Biden’s gonna kick ya out of this f*** country. You’re still an American at the end of the day, he’ll still care for you,” said Cardi B. “Even though you was a f*** up person talking all that sh** cos you’re a Trump supporter, he’ll still gonna care for you.”
Check out her full Instagram message in the caption below about the backlash she received over her interview with Biden:
View this post on Instagram
Couple of weeks ago I was getting chewed up by Trump supporters over this interview especially by miss Candace who has been degrading my name for 2 years straight. I was so nervous for this interview especially because it was on zoom and not in person but it was important for my followers to get to know our running candidate and future president. Republicans like Candace, Shapiro, Fox news made fun of me ,talk so much shit about me and my song WAP. They said Biden use me as a pawn then weeks later we seen a list of rappers and artists that Trump was trying to reach out to and to pay for support a list that included my name. I never got payed a dollar from Biden I just wanted to get to know him and open my fans up to the importance of voting.Im so proud of all these celebs who uses their platform and for the people who went out and voted WE DID IT! Don’t let nobody down play you for what you doing that’s how they try to take away your power .YOUR POWER IS YOUR VOICE!Congrats Biden! Your family here, and in Heaven are very proud of you! Also congratulations to Kamala you made history!
BLIND ITEM: Actor’s Mystery Man
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
In a recent Zoom interview, this A+ list mostly movie actor who is an Oscar winner/nominee abruptly disconnected when the actor was asked about the man he lived with for his first two years in Hollywood.
Can you guess the actor?
Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Thanks Black Women for Joe Biden Win
*Soccer star Megan Rapinoe thanked Black women for turning up and showing out for the 2020 presidential election.
The Associated Press made the call on Saturday morning for Biden over President Trump after more results from swing-state Pennsylvania came in.
Many athletes shared LeBron James’ reaction post to the election results. We previously reported, James posted a meme on Twitter of his Game 7 block against Andre Iguodala during the 2016 NBA Finals, only with Biden and Trump’s faces superimposed.
Rapinoe, who has publicly been critical of Trump, thanked Black women in a tweet immediately after he was projected winner.
“Cannot understate how historic and incredible this is for @KamalaHarris and for Black women and South Asian women everywhere, and for America. Let’s not look back, ever,” she tweeted.
READ MORE: Joe Biden is Now the PRESIDENT ELECT of the United States
Thank you Black Women. ❤️🙏✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾
— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 7, 2020
Cannot understate how historic and incredible this is for @KamalaHarris and for Black women and South Asian women everywhere, and for America. Let’s not look back, ever. 🇺🇸 ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼
— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) November 7, 2020
The WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks Candace Parker also tweeted, “This is to everyone who hasn’t seen people that look like them in positions that dictate their life daily….this day is for my 11 year old daughter that doesn’t know “this” isn’t normal. This is for the next generation to see and hear from PEOPLE THAT LOOK DIFFERENT!,” she wrote.
Adding, “Difference is what makes America AMERICA. I’m proud today, and I’m proud because when I show Lailaa (who has had a black President and now female woman of color VP) that she can do and be anything she wants to be…. She wonders why I ever thought she couldn’to.”
President-elect Joe Biden thanked his Black supporters on Saturday during his victory speech, telling them, “You’ve always had my back, and I’ll have yours.”
Now, will Black Biden supporters hold him accountable and demand tangibles during his presidency, or is their vote simply a symbolic gesture? Time will tell.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also acknowledged Black voters — particularly Black women – during her victory speech, calling them “the backbone of our democracy.”
“Tonight I reflect on their struggle, their determination and the strength of their vision to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” Harris said. “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last.”
Harris is the first woman (and first woman of color) in a president or vice presidential role.
Many believe Biden will not serve a full 4 year term and will ultimately hand over the reins to Harris.
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
