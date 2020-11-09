Press Release
National Charity Needs Your Assistance This Coming Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
*TROY, NEW YORK — Time For Homes recognizes National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week (November 15 through 22nd) to promote education, action, and awareness about hunger and homelessness.
Though we are reminded of the ongoing humanitarian crisis this week, we need to act throughout the year to remedy these gross injustices. Hundreds of thousands, if not more, individuals and families are homeless, and many millions face food insecurity.
The ongoing pandemic is devastating communities that could scarcely function before—the rates of housing insecurity and food insecurity are rising with every passing day. Almost seventeen million more Americans are going hungry this year than last. In California, the projected rate of food insecurity has risen dramatically. Due to COVID-19, between sixteen and seventeen percent of California residents face food insecurity this year, according to the latest data from Feeding America.
Poverty, homelessness, and hunger are not merely matters of personal responsibility—more than twenty percent of children live in poverty.
Historic injustices need to be remedied because their effects are making things worse. People of color are nearly three times more likely to live in poverty than white people.
As a society, we have the resources and knowledge to end hunger and homelessness—we need the collective will to make these ideas a reality. That’s where Time For Homes comes in.
Time For Homes is a national charity working on a systemic solution to the issues surrounding homelessness and poverty—providing life-saving support to our most vulnerable.
What sets Time For Homes apart from other charities providing services to the homeless and those at-risk of becoming homeless is that we go far beyond the surface symptoms to address the root causes of these issues—enabling us to end homelessness once and for all.
GOOD NEWS: Judge: People in Prison CAN Receive $1,200 Stimulus Payments
You can help us ensure that the millions of Americans facing life without a home or enough food to eat to get the help they need to flourish—instead of merely surviving.
We have many dozen PhDs working with us to solve these issues; together, they have centuries worth of experience. Additionally, we have an extensive network of partner organizations from California and across the country to provide much-needed resources to people in crisis.
As a society, we owe these people more. They are our neighbors. Our friends. Our relatives. Our coworkers. In California and beyond, housing is a human right, and a just society does more.
You can help us to ensure we have help available for those society leaves behind—every hour of every day. Your support, I assure you, will save lives. Please join us by volunteering or making a gift to support year-round work fostering systemic change to end hunger and homelessness in California and throughout the United States.
For more information, go to Time4Homes.org/HHWeek.
Time For Homes Inc. believes adequate housing is a human right. Time For Homes operates with an inclusive, housing-first philosophy, providing permanent housing, trauma-informed supportive resources, and advocates for a holistic, systemic approach to homeless policy.
source
James Ryan
[email protected]
News
Congressional Black Caucus Statement on Presidential Victory of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris
*Washington, D.C. – Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris on your historic victory today. You fought for the soul of America.
Today marks a new dawn in our country and the beginning of our journey on the road to repair after four long years of repressive policies towards communities of color.
The Congressional Black Caucus is proud of our very own, Sen. Kamala Harris who will be the first woman Vice President and the first Black and South Asian Vice-President. Vice President-Elect will be the second member of the Congressional Black Caucus to ascend to the White House after President Barack Obama.
MORE NEWS: This Black Woman (Maya Wiley) Wants to be New York City’s Next Mayor
A graduate of Howard University, an HBCU, and a Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, a Black sorority, VP-Elect Kamala Harris is a product of these long-standing institutions in our community. We are confident that her zeal for improving the upward mobility of marginalized groups in America will continue to be a priority in this next phase.
At a time when democratic backsliding is being experienced in different parts of the world, our ability to defend our democracy in the midst of unprecedented obstacles including voter suppression and COVID-19, is a win for democracy everywhere. Black America’s commitment to freedom and democracy runs so deep that even when we were denied the right to vote, we formed resistance movements to challenge discriminatory and racist laws. We marched, we stood in long lines, we beat the odds. As we waited for election results in key battleground states, Black Americans in cities such as Philadelphia, Atlanta, Milwaukee, and Detroit, overwhelmingly voted for President-Elect Biden and Vice-President Elect Harris. It was these cities that got us through the finish line.
We show up every election season because to us there is nothing more important than leading this nation to its highest ideals: liberty and justice for all. Today’s victory is a testament to this.
The Congressional Black Caucus looks forward to working with this new Administration to increase the upward mobility of Black families in America.
source:
Toyin Awesu
Director of Communications
[email protected]
Film
Essence Atkins Will Make Directorial Debut with TV One Feature ‘Christmas Dilemma’
*Essence Atkins is set to make her directorial debut this holiday season on the TV One original movie “Christmas Dilemma.”
As an actor, Atkins’ TV One credits include original films such as “Girlfriend’s Getaway” and its sequel, along with “Coins For Christmas,” and “Coins For Love.”
“I am blessed to have the opportunity to collaborate with TV One once again to direct my first movie,” remarked Atkins in a statement. “I am immeasurably grateful for the opportunity to helm a film that I can declare I’m proud of. This entire experience has taught me so much and was a true delight.”
READ MORE:Forest Whitaker Stars In David E. Talbert’s New Christmas Film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
“This will undoubtedly be a different kind of holiday, so we thought an offbeat Christmas comedy was the perfect choice,” remarked Robyn Green Arrington, VP Programming and Production. “Additionally, having consistency behind-the-scenes during this unpredictable time was a must, so working long-time production partner, Swirl was a no-brainer. Continuing our tradition of giving deserving and prepared talent an opportunity to diversify, made the decision to have Essence Atkins at the helm of this movie easy.”
Filmed in Atlanta, “Christmas Dilemma” stars BJ Britt (Being Mary Jane, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Brittany Hall (Ballers, Satisfaction) , Carl Anthony Payne II (Martin, 5th Ward), and Christopher B. Duncan (Black Lightning, The Jamie Foxx Show).
“Christmas Dilemma” premieres Sunday, Dec. 6 on TV One at 7 P.M. ET/ 6C with an immediate encore at 9 P.M. ET/ 8C.
Press Release
Multicultural Media & Correspondents Association (MMCA) Honors Dick Parsons on Nov. 11
*WASHINGTON, DC – The Multicultural Media & Correspondents Association (MMCA), an advocacy organization leading a national call to action to increase media diversity, announced today that media and corporate giant Richard “Dick” Parsons will be among the honorees for the 5th Annual Multicultural Media Correspondents Dinner (MMCDTM), which this year will be held as a virtual media diversity awards ceremony on November 11, 2020.
Other honorees will include Senator Marco Rubio, Senator Jacky Rosen, Lisa Ling, Maria Hinojosa, Nikole Hannah-Jones and Detavio Samuels.
“The importance of diversity and culture in the media cannot be overstated,” said MMCA Honoree Dick Parsons. “While we’ve made some progress, there is still more to be done. In this time of civil unrest and a call for equal representation, there is a great need for the MMCA to continue its boots-on-the ground work to lobby for change and help create pathways to ownership of media platforms and opportunities in front and behind the camera for people of color.”
The MMCDTM is an exclusive, invitation only event that will be emceed by actresses and comedians Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley. Aida Rodriguez will return to provide comedic relief.
“In the wake of the current social justice movement, this event will underscore our ongoing efforts, along with the work of those we honor, to achieve more representation in media, particularly in ownership,” said Olga Lucia Torres, MMCA Board Chair.
Though more than 40 percent of the population, Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) have no significant ownership in an industry that represents 20 percent of the economy and where barriers to a sustainable business model remain insurmountable. According to the Federal Communications Commission, ownership of full-power commercial television stations and commercial FM radio stations by women and people of color was around 10 percent.
The event will also feature a VIP Cocktail reception complete with cocktail kits and celebrity bartender in a virtual event room.
MMCA’s event partners include: DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music & Entertainment (OCTFME), National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), National Newspaper Publishers Associations (NNPA), Asian American Journalist Association (AAJA), National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters (NABOB), National Association of Latino Independent Producers, Multicultural Media Telecom and Internet Coalition (MMTC), Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI), Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS) and ALLvanza.
MMCA is a nonpartisan/nonprofit organization leading a call to action to increase media diversity. In just its fifth year, MMCA has become a trusted convener and facilitator of thought leadership, resource and information sharing and strategic engagement between multicultural media stakeholders, tech and media decision-makers, policymakers and private entities committed to increasing the percentage of diverse media stakeholders and content. www.mmcadc.org; @mmcadc on all platforms.
source:
Martine Charles
[email protected]
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]