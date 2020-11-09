National Charity Needs Your Assistance This Coming Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

*TROY, NEW YORK — Time For Homes recognizes National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week (November 15 through 22nd) to promote education, action, and awareness about hunger and homelessness.

Though we are reminded of the ongoing humanitarian crisis this week, we need to act throughout the year to remedy these gross injustices. Hundreds of thousands, if not more, individuals and families are homeless, and many millions face food insecurity.

The ongoing pandemic is devastating communities that could scarcely function before—the rates of housing insecurity and food insecurity are rising with every passing day. Almost seventeen million more Americans are going hungry this year than last. In California, the projected rate of food insecurity has risen dramatically. Due to COVID-19, between sixteen and seventeen percent of California residents face food insecurity this year, according to the latest data from Feeding America.

Poverty, homelessness, and hunger are not merely matters of personal responsibility—more than twenty percent of children live in poverty.

Historic injustices need to be remedied because their effects are making things worse. People of color are nearly three times more likely to live in poverty than white people.

As a society, we have the resources and knowledge to end hunger and homelessness—we need the collective will to make these ideas a reality. That’s where Time For Homes comes in.

Time For Homes is a national charity working on a systemic solution to the issues surrounding homelessness and poverty—providing life-saving support to our most vulnerable.

What sets Time For Homes apart from other charities providing services to the homeless and those at-risk of becoming homeless is that we go far beyond the surface symptoms to address the root causes of these issues—enabling us to end homelessness once and for all.

You can help us ensure that the millions of Americans facing life without a home or enough food to eat to get the help they need to flourish—instead of merely surviving.

We have many dozen PhDs working with us to solve these issues; together, they have centuries worth of experience. Additionally, we have an extensive network of partner organizations from California and across the country to provide much-needed resources to people in crisis.

As a society, we owe these people more. They are our neighbors. Our friends. Our relatives. Our coworkers. In California and beyond, housing is a human right, and a just society does more.

You can help us to ensure we have help available for those society leaves behind—every hour of every day. Your support, I assure you, will save lives. Please join us by volunteering or making a gift to support year-round work fostering systemic change to end hunger and homelessness in California and throughout the United States.

For more information, go to Time4Homes.org/HHWeek.

Time For Homes Inc. believes adequate housing is a human right. Time For Homes operates with an inclusive, housing-first philosophy, providing permanent housing, trauma-informed supportive resources, and advocates for a holistic, systemic approach to homeless policy.

