Larsa Pippen Dated Tristan Thompson Before She ‘Introduced Him’ Khloe Kardashian [VIDEO]

*Larsa Pippen dropped a bombshell Monday afternoon when she revealed that she used to date Tristan Thompson before he met Khloé Kardashian.

Pippen, 46, spilled the tea during a new interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, claiming she was dating the 29-year-old NBA player shortly before he began hooking up Kardashian in 2016.

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed,” said Pippen, estranged wife of Scottie Pippen. “I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them.”

Days later, Tristan began pursuing Khloé.

“Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé,” Pippen explained.

“Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

READ MORE: It Looks Like Khloe K and Tristan Thompson Are Gonna Give Their Relationship ‘Another Try’

Pippen insists she never hooked up with Thompson after he began dating the reality television star.

“It’s hurtful people think that I hooked up and trying to ruin Khloe’s life,” she said. “I would never do that. That’s not even my personality.”

Pippen had been friends with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian for years, but months after they unfollowed each other on Instagram, she blamed Kanye West as the reason for her issues with the Kardashian family.

“If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that. … I will survive,” Pippen said of the rapper and his wife. “I want everyone to be happy!”

According to Pippen, West encouraged Kim to curb her friendship with Larsa.

“I didn’t feel any type of way. I just felt, like, do what’s best for your family. I love you, you and I are best friends, we’ve been through everything together, I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we’re like sisters, we’re family, but if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, do it,” she said. “He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”

Pippen went on to slam Kanye for brainwashing Kim and her sisters.

Scroll up to hear/watch Larsa tell it via the YouTube video above.