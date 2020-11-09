Coronavirus
Good News! Pfizer Says its Vaccine is 90% Effective in Preventing COVID-19
*We know many of you aren’t too thrilled about the possibility of having to take a vaccine for #COVID19, but news of its developments is not slowing down. Healthcare and pharmaceutical company #Pfizer, has just announced that its vaccine is over 90% effective.
According to @reuters, Pfizer said on Monday that the experimental vaccine it has been working on, alongside #BIONTech, has proven itself to be effective in most coronavirus cases they have tried it on. Both companies are the first to release successful data from a clinical trial of the vaccine.
“Today is a great day for science and humanity,” Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive said. “We are breaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it the most with infection rates setting new records
Coronavirus
‘I Will Be Informed By Science and By Experts’: Meet President-Elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Task Force (Video)
*He is wasting no time. President-elect Biden on Monday named several health experts who will serve on his coronavirus task force when he takes office.
The experts include Rick Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) who said he was forced out of his position earlier this year after opposing the Trump administration’s pressure to promote unproven treatments.
Also appointed is bioethicist and oncologist Zeke Emanuel, who served as former adviser to the Obama administration on the Affordable Care Act and is the brother of former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel.
Atul Gawande, a surgeon who served as advisor to the Clinton and Obama administrations, will also serve on the panel.
Other experts who will serve as co-chairs include Vivek Murthy, a former surgeon general who served under the Obama administration; David Kessler, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration; and Marcella Nunez-Smith, an associate professor of internal medicine, public health and management and the founding director of the Equity Research and Innovation Center, reports The Hill. The three also served as advisers on Biden’s campaign.
“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” the president-elect said in a statement.
Former Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius told The Hill last week that she expected the task force could begin holding briefings before Biden takes office in January.
“I think that’s quite likely that would occur right away,” she said Friday.
Coronavirus
Ben Carson Has Coronavirus! HUD Secterary is Latest Trump Official/Ally to Test Positive
*So what else is new? That’s pretty much the sentiment/reaction from folks upon hearing that someone else in the Trump circle has tested positive for the coronavirus.
That person is Housing Department Secretary Dr. Ben Carson. His office confirmed the news, making him the latest official who attended a White House election night party to get COVID-19.
“Spoke with my brother Dr. Carson earlier and he is doing extraordinarily well. He is so grateful to have access to powerful therapeutics. We also pray for the millions who celebrated over the weekend and may have exposed themselves to COVID19,” tweeted Armstrong Williams, who advised Carson’s presidential campaign.
Carson tested positive for the virus Monday, his deputy chief of staff Coalter Baker told ABC News.
News of Carson’s diagnosis comes just days after it was revealed White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also contracted the virus. On top of that we’ve learned that five other White House staffers and and a Trump campaign staffer have tested positive for the virus.
“Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery,” says a statement about Carson’s condition.
Here’s more via the DailyMail:
It was not immediately clear why Carson’s test was performed at Walter Reed, the military hospital where Trump received treatment and where many top government officials receive care.
Trump took experimental medecines including Regeneron, which he claims ‘cured’ him.
Carson was at the Election Night Party, which Meadows also attended.
Weeks before the election, Trump and first lady Melania contracted the virus, which complicated Trump’s closing message that the nation was ’rounding the corner.’
The U.S. has been suffering record new infections of about 1,000 per day the last several days.
The White House has refused to disclose how many people who attended the party have gotten the coronavirus, and the revelations have come from media reports.
It was a similar story for the White House party announcing Trump’s nomination of now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, which became a superspreader event. The ceremony also included indoor parties where officials were unmasked.
Interestingly, the news broke on a day Joe Biden was announcing his new coronavirus advisory panel, and Pfizer announced new progress in its vaccine.
What’s also interesting is that Pfizer was not part of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, which funneled billions to companies in advance of a viable vaccine discovery in order to speed production.
Coronavirus
Judge: People in Prison CAN Receive $1,200 Stimulus Payments
*The first round of economic impact payments funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act, has been opened to a new group of Americans.
Incarcerated individuals can now apply to receive their stimulus payments of up to $1200.
According to a June report from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), the IRS initially sent nearly 85,000 payments, totaling about $100 million, to incarcerated individuals. After the report raised concerns about the payments, the IRS decided that payments to incarcerated people were not allowed under the CARES Act and ordered that the payments sent should be returned.
Then a class-action lawsuit was filed. Lawyers argued that denying the payments solely based on an individual’s incarcerated status was against the law. The language of the CARES Act does not explicitly say that incarcerated individuals cannot receive payments.
On Sept. 24, Judge Phyllis Hamilton of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ordered the Treasury Department and the IRS to reverse the decision. The previously rescinded stimulus payments now have to be returned to the incarcerated individuals.
On Oct. 14, Hamilton also ordered the IRS to extend the deadline for incarcerated individuals covered by the lawsuit to file paperwork to receive the money to Nov. 4. People covered by the lawsuit who did not file a 2018 or 2019 tax return will have to submit a postmarked simplified Form 1040 paper return by Nov. 4 to receive the stimulus payment.
The IRS also extended the online deadline to register for a stimulus payment for people who don’t typically file a tax return to Nov. 21.
According to the IRS website, the government is working on an appeal to the decision. “The government has filed an appeal and request to stay the preliminary injunction. Any updates regarding the appeal will be posted on this webpage,” the IRS states.
Under the CARES Act, stimulus payments must be made by Dec. 31. People will still have an opportunity to get the stimulus funds next year, but they won’t receive the money until they file their 2020 tax return.
Information on how to help an incarcerated person file for a stimulus payment is available at caresactprisoncase.org. The website includes directions on where to mail the simplified return, as well as a sample Form 1040 with instructions on where to add the incarcerated individual’s personal corrections number to ensure payment is sent to the right place
source:
Quinci LeGardye | California Black Media
