George W. Bush Calls for Unity After Historic Biden, Harris Election Win

*Former President George W. Bush called for unity amid a divided America following Joe Biden’s election win.

In a statement, Bush revealed he spoke with Biden and Kamala Harris on the phone and offered “my prayers for his success and my pledge to help in any way I can.”

“The fact that so many of our fellow citizens participated in this election is a positive sign of the health of our democracy and a reminder to the world of its strength,” Bush said. “No matter how you voted, your vote counted. President Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, and any unresolved issues will be properly adjudicated. The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.”

“He [Trump] earned the votes of more than 70 million Americans — an extraordinary political achievement,” Bush added. “They have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government.”

Bush then noted that Biden “is a good man.”

“Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country,” Bush said. “The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can.”

In his statement on Sunday, Bush went to make clear that there is still more work to be done to unite the country after this wild political season.

“The challenges that face our country will demand the best of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris — and the best of us all,” he said. “We must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future. There is no problem that will not yield to the gathered will of a free people.

“Laura and I pray for our leaders and their families. We ask for God’s continued blessings on our country. And we urge all Americans to join us in wishing our next President and Vice President well as they prepare to take up their important duties.”