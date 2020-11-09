Eva Longoria Apologizes for Calling ‘Latina Women the real Heroines’ for Biden Win

*Actress Eva Longoria has apologized for crediting Latinas for helping Joe Biden emerge victorious in the 2020 presidential election.

Longoria took to social media on Sunday to clarify comments she made on MSNBC that appeared to minimize the role of Black women in helping Biden win.

During the interview, Longoria was asked about the impact Latina women had on the presidential race, she replied “women of color showed up in big ways. Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden-Harris at an average rate of 3:1.”

Many Twitter users noted that her “real heroines” comment didn’t align with the widely acknowledged impact of Black women in the election.

On Sunday evening, Longoria clarified her remarks and apologized for the misunderstanding.

“I’m so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women. When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN,” she tweeted.

Adding “My wording was not clear and I deeply regret that. There is such a history in our community of anti-Blackness in our community and I would never want to contribute to that, so let me be very clear: Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones. Finally, Black women don’t have to do it alone any longer. Latinas (many who identify as Afro-Latina), indigenous women, AAPI women and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power. Together, we are unstoppable! Nothing but love and support for Black women everywhere! You deserve a standing ovation!!!!”

