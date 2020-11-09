Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Cardi B Celebrates Biden Win, Says Trump Supporters Threatened to Burn Down Her House
*Cardi B joined the slew of celebrities, athletes and influencers who took to social media to celebrate the news of Joe Biden winning the 2020 presidential election. She also reflected on the harassment she has received from Donald Trump supporters.
“I knew who was going to win,” Cardi said of Biden in a message to her fans on social media. “God knows better. You know why God put Joe Biden in place? Cos you Trump supporters were getting out of line. Ya’ll were becoming real bullies,” she added, thejasminebrand.com reports.
She went on to explain that the hate she received from the Trump cult began when she was supporting Senator Bernie Sanders.
“Ya’ll have been putting me through s** for a hot min. Ever since I started talking to Bernie. These Trump supporters that got a blue check on Twitter, y’all been coming at me every week for attention,” Cardi said. “Y’all tried to scare my sister off the beach, y’all broke a pole on my husband’s car.”
She continued, “Y’all was doing the most and y’all kept bullying people and picking on people and it got to the point that a Trump supporter with so many followers was trying to send people to burn down my m****f**** house, to loot my house. Ya got out of control. This power that ya was having – it just got out of control.”
The “WAP” rapper said these trolling Trump supporters are acting like a Biden is going to kick them out of the country.
“Y’all acting like Joe Biden’s gonna kick ya out of this f*** country. You’re still an American at the end of the day, he’ll still care for you,” said Cardi B. “Even though you was a f*** up person talking all that sh** cos you’re a Trump supporter, he’ll still gonna care for you.”
Check out her full Instagram message in the caption below about the backlash she received over her interview with Biden:
Couple of weeks ago I was getting chewed up by Trump supporters over this interview especially by miss Candace who has been degrading my name for 2 years straight. I was so nervous for this interview especially because it was on zoom and not in person but it was important for my followers to get to know our running candidate and future president. Republicans like Candace, Shapiro, Fox news made fun of me ,talk so much shit about me and my song WAP. They said Biden use me as a pawn then weeks later we seen a list of rappers and artists that Trump was trying to reach out to and to pay for support a list that included my name. I never got payed a dollar from Biden I just wanted to get to know him and open my fans up to the importance of voting.Im so proud of all these celebs who uses their platform and for the people who went out and voted WE DID IT! Don’t let nobody down play you for what you doing that’s how they try to take away your power .YOUR POWER IS YOUR VOICE!Congrats Biden! Your family here, and in Heaven are very proud of you! Also congratulations to Kamala you made history!
Michelle Obama Issues Message of Hope After Biden Election Victory
*Michelle Obama has warned Americans that there’s still a lot of hard work ahead when it comes to uniting a divided country after Joe Biden’s election victory.
“I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it,” Obama wrote in a lengthy statement shared on social media.
“Thank you to all of you who poured every ounce of your hope and determination into this democracy over these past four years, registering voters, getting them to the polls, keeping folks informed. More votes were cast in this election than ever before. It’s because of you,” she added. “And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning. It’s a first step. Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one.”
I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it. pic.twitter.com/yXqQ3tYRoa
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020
Obama went on to note that tens of millions of Americans voted for President Trump and his campaign of hate and division.
“Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us,” the former first lady wrote.
“But we’ve also got to recognize that the path to progress will always be uphill. We’ll always have to scrape and crawl up toward that mountaintop. And two years from now, four years from now, there will once again be no margin for error,” she added. “We see now the reality that we can’t take even the tiniest part of our democracy for granted. Every single vote must count — and every single one of us must vote. And as a country, we should be making it easier, not harder to cast a ballot.”
Obama concluded by encouraging Americans to continue the fight for justice.
Read her full message here.
Lori Harvey Sentenced to 2 Years Probation in Hit-And-Run Case
*Lori Harvey has reportedly accepted a plea deal in her hit-and-run case.
She was arrested in Beverly Hills on Oct. 20, 2019, following the car accident in which her car was rolled.
We previously reported, earlier this year, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office charged Harvey with one count of resisting/delaying/obstructing a peace officer, and one count of hit and run resulting in property damage. Both are misdemeanors, and she will avoid jail by accepting the plea deal.
Lori, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, has been sentenced to 2 years of probation. The stipulations of her probation have not been revealed, per TMZ.
According to an OK Magazine report, she initially walked away from the scene. An eye witness claims Harvey crashed her Mercedes SUV into another vehicle, flipping her car. The source claims she had been texting and driving. The driver of the other vehicle pulled Harvey from her car, and she allegedly attempted to flee the scene. Once police arrived at the crash, she began Face-Timing with her famous father.
At that point, Harvey was arrested on two counts: misdemeanor hit and run and delaying a police investigation. She was released at the scene.
“She was arrested for the two charges and released on scene, not booked. She identified herself properly and signed a written promise to appear in court,” the watch commander at Beverly Hills Police Department told OK! magazine. Authorities don’t think that Lori was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision. No one was injured in the accident.
“She identified herself properly and signed a written promise to appear in court,” the BHPD added.
Another OK Magazine report also noted that hours before the accident, Lori appeared to be enjoying a night out with friend Amaya Colon at celeb hot spot Nobu.
Ralph Tresvant Recalls Being Ambushed by Fan Wearing Maid Costume
*New Edition lead singer Ralph Tresvant says he was once ambushed by a fan wearing a maid costume at the height of his fame.
Tresvant tells Page Six that the wild encounter occurred when he was around 15 years old. The determined fan dressed up as a maid to sneak into his hotel room.
“When I checked in my room, she was lying in the bed. It was an old lady, too,” he explained. “I said, ‘I’m sorry — I think I’m in the wrong room.’ And she said, ‘Oh no, you got the right room, baby,’ and pulled the covers back.”
She was “like my mother’s age,” Tresvant continued. “I was a youngster. I didn’t go through with it. I just slowly backed out the room with my luggage, got my security, and I said, ‘There’s someone in my room.’ They escorted her out.”
In related news, Tresvant is the featured artist on the premiere episode of “A Closer Look,” a docuseries from the new streaming service UMC.
The R&B crooner is expected to get candid about his career and journey with New Edition.
Here’s more about the series from Broadway World:
The series will highlight the artist’s career from the beginning to present day. Each episode will consist of a one on one sit-down interview between the artist and producer of the show, and will also highlight music videos/live performances, studio sessions, archival interviews, B-roll footage, and guest interviews.
Watch the trailer above.
About UMC
UMC is the first and largest streaming service for Black TV and Film. We have thousands of hours of your favorite series and movies, all of which have been creative/written/directed by a person of color or stars and features people of color. #WatchUMC for FREE for the first 7 days and after that, it’s just $4.99/month or $49.99 for the whole year, always ad-free.
