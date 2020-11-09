Cardi B Celebrates Biden Win, Says Trump Supporters Threatened to Burn Down Her House

*Cardi B joined the slew of celebrities, athletes and influencers who took to social media to celebrate the news of Joe Biden winning the 2020 presidential election. She also reflected on the harassment she has received from Donald Trump supporters.

“I knew who was going to win,” Cardi said of Biden in a message to her fans on social media. “God knows better. You know why God put Joe Biden in place? Cos you Trump supporters were getting out of line. Ya’ll were becoming real bullies,” she added, thejasminebrand.com reports.

She went on to explain that the hate she received from the Trump cult began when she was supporting Senator Bernie Sanders.

“Ya’ll have been putting me through s** for a hot min. Ever since I started talking to Bernie. These Trump supporters that got a blue check on Twitter, y’all been coming at me every week for attention,” Cardi said. “Y’all tried to scare my sister off the beach, y’all broke a pole on my husband’s car.”

READ MORE: Cardi B and Offset’s Divorce Officially Called Off

She continued, “Y’all was doing the most and y’all kept bullying people and picking on people and it got to the point that a Trump supporter with so many followers was trying to send people to burn down my m****f**** house, to loot my house. Ya got out of control. This power that ya was having – it just got out of control.”

The “WAP” rapper said these trolling Trump supporters are acting like a Biden is going to kick them out of the country.

“Y’all acting like Joe Biden’s gonna kick ya out of this f*** country. You’re still an American at the end of the day, he’ll still care for you,” said Cardi B. “Even though you was a f*** up person talking all that sh** cos you’re a Trump supporter, he’ll still gonna care for you.”

Check out her full Instagram message in the caption below about the backlash she received over her interview with Biden: