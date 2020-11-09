Ben Carson Has Coronavirus! HUD Secterary is Latest Trump Official/Ally to Test Positive

*So what else is new? That’s pretty much the sentiment/reaction from folks upon hearing that someone else in the Trump circle has tested positive for the coronavirus.

That person is Housing Department Secretary Dr. Ben Carson. His office confirmed the news, making him the latest official who attended a White House election night party to get COVID-19.

“Spoke with my brother Dr. Carson earlier and he is doing extraordinarily well. He is so grateful to have access to powerful therapeutics. We also pray for the millions who celebrated over the weekend and may have exposed themselves to COVID19,” tweeted Armstrong Williams, who advised Carson’s presidential campaign.

Carson tested positive for the virus Monday, his deputy chief of staff Coalter Baker told ABC News.

News of Carson’s diagnosis comes just days after it was revealed White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also contracted the virus. On top of that we’ve learned that five other White House staffers and and a Trump campaign staffer have tested positive for the virus.

“Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery,” says a statement about Carson’s condition.

Here’s more via the DailyMail:

It was not immediately clear why Carson’s test was performed at Walter Reed, the military hospital where Trump received treatment and where many top government officials receive care.

Trump took experimental medecines including Regeneron, which he claims ‘cured’ him.

Carson was at the Election Night Party, which Meadows also attended.

Weeks before the election, Trump and first lady Melania contracted the virus, which complicated Trump’s closing message that the nation was ’rounding the corner.’

The U.S. has been suffering record new infections of about 1,000 per day the last several days.

The White House has refused to disclose how many people who attended the party have gotten the coronavirus, and the revelations have come from media reports.

It was a similar story for the White House party announcing Trump’s nomination of now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, which became a superspreader event. The ceremony also included indoor parties where officials were unmasked.

Interestingly, the news broke on a day Joe Biden was announcing his new coronavirus advisory panel, and Pfizer announced new progress in its vaccine.

What’s also interesting is that Pfizer was not part of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, which funneled billions to companies in advance of a viable vaccine discovery in order to speed production.