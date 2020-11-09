Travel
8 Remote Corners of the USA to Visit This Winter
*There are those who tend to fly away from winter, and then there are those who want to revel in it. Either way, thanks to the diverse landscapes, the US has several locations that are appealing to both groups.
With the extra time available check out these fantastic destinations that are ready to welcome you with the winter magic.
Hood River, Oregon
Though well-known as the world’s windsurfing capital, Oregon’s famous gorge is not as loud as the other winter counterparts. The place is stunning, with plenty of scenic hiking and mountain biking trails. It is not only the nature enthusiasts who will find the site appealing.
The region is lined with wineries and craft breweries. For exclusive winter activities, you can find snow sports such as skiing and snowshoeing. No matter what your interest, you will find Hood River County has an answer for you.
100-Mile Wilderness, Maine
This 750000-acre expansive landscape is one of the most mysterious in the country. Dotted with rugged mountains and hills, broken down with pristine lakes, and with the sizzling rivers and streams, the 100-Mile Wilderness has always been a hiking favorite.
The Appalachian Trail is only one of its many paths. If you venture here for spring, get a room in a cozy lodge surrounded by wilderness. You will be spending holidays in awe-inspiring scenery.
Whitefish, Montana
Whitefish is packed with winter adventures for holiday seekers. The place has a bit of everything for everyone. There are resorts with various terrains for the skier, and trekking and biking available for the non-skier.
The Glacier National Park welcomes all with fantastic food and tailored activities for their interests. These include the 20 craft breweries to quench your thirst and curiosity.
Apostle Islands, Wisconsin
Even if you did not know the name, you are highly likely to have seen spectacular images of Apostle Islands all over the internet. There are a few reasons to visit this spot during winter, ranging from ice caves to frozen waterfalls.
For hikers and trekkers, there is the Mount Ashwabay, Lakeshore trail, and the Nordic trail. If you need a little more buzz of activity, you can head to Madeline Island for some holiday parties.
Santa Ynez Valley, California
For those who prefer a little more sunshine and a lot of wine, the Santa Ynez Valley is the perfect place. Only a few miles from the beaches of Santa Barbara, the valley crowns the gorgeous autumn colors and the small-town charm for you.
There is also the Californian cuisine that you can pair with either wine or an assortment of beer. And if you need more, there is also a surprising Danish history in the air. Take your choice between the six towns of Santa Ynez, with a long list of restaurants, inns, and the perfect winter getaways.
Dahlonega, Georgia
The streets of this small-town in Georgia will make you feel like you are in a Hallmark movie. Dahlonega embraces Christmas in every way. The town kicks off the Christmas celebrations in late November with carolers and extravagant light displays.
There is no shortage of Christmas markets, parades, horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday concerts, and plenty more. As we said, you will be taken to a Christmas wonderland and will also get to do tours of wineries and vineyards. Now, isn’t it a great choice?
Chimayó, New Mexico
Want to stay away from the snow-drift or cheerfulness of Christmas? This Southwestern destination is right up your alley. Forty miles close to Santa-Fe, this town has only around 3000 residents but has a sacred ambiance that people flock to experience.
The place was once the home of the Pueblo Indians and was discovered later in the 17th century by Spanish Settlers. There are still a lot of remnants in the town, such as the El Santuario de Chimayó. If you are looking for a quiet winter holiday with new adventures, this historic town might be a great option.
Saranac Lake, New York
Want to visit the big city but need a couple of days away? This village of Saranac Lake can tick off both the boxes. Five hours away from New York City, this spot is closer to Canada, which you can reach in over half an hour.
However, you might not experience too much silence here. The place is known for Winter Carnival that begins in January and lasts for ten days. There are also winter activities such as snow sports, races, and more. You will be finishing your holiday with a fireworks show as well. Aside from the Carnival, the place is just as scenic if you are looking for a relatively calmer getaway.
Wrapping Up
So what is your take for this winter? Do you want to drown yourself in the glimmering Christmas lights or spend a quiet weekend in a cozy lodge?
In any case, you will definitely find something to your liking in the list above!
Arts & Culture
Juan and Lisa Winans Say Faith and Commitment Are Keys to Marriage During COVID Quarantine
*Recording artists Juan and Lisa Winans say that faith and commitment to the sanctity of marriage have helped them through the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has proven challenging for many married partners. The couple has already reached the Top 5 of Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart with their dynamic new Dare Records single titled “It Belongs To Me,” featuring a guest appearance by six-time Grammy Award winner Marvin L. Winans. During this season, they’ve also come to appreciate their unique position as husband and wife and the impact their marriage can make. From the way they minister in song on stage, writing collaborations, or when speaking at marriage events, they’ve witnessed the grace of God empowering others through their relationship.
“It Belongs To Me” is more remarkable because it was recorded and released during the worldwide global pandemic, a time when many families are feeling the strain of illness, home confinement, and devastating changes to their income. The stress of quarantine living has led to a 34 percent uptick in divorce filings over the same March-to-June period in 2019, with 31 percent pointing to quarantine as a contributing factor, and 20 percent of those seeking divorce having been married for five months or less, according to a 2020 poll by Legal Templates.
Juan and Lisa, married for 13 years with a young daughter, say that faith, commitment, and scheduling self-care breaks go a long way to helping them overcome any challenges.
“I think COVID has presented us an opportunity,” says Juan. “What God is saying to people is that this is a moment to realign ourselves with His Word, to realign and reprioritize the things that we are giving our time to, the things that we are giving our emotion, our meditation too.”
“This is a season unlike anything that we’ve ever witnessed,” adds Lisa. “The stress is extraordinary, but it’s important to take a break and to take time to evaluate and not make any knee-jerk reactions based on where we are right now, but understanding that this too shall pass. If you can get through this season and then move into some therapy and more positive associations with your marriage, then you may find that you have good reasons to stay.”
Juan concludes: “Some days you feel more successful than others, but ultimately so much of this is about commitment: Our commitment to Christ, our commitment to our spouses not to give up when things get difficult. That’s where the love and that’s where the choice to love should come to the forefront.”
Maintaining ties to friends and a church family during quarantine can also prove difficult during this pandemic. “I would encourage couples out there to try to find community in the best way that you can,” says Lisa. “I know sometimes you have Zoom fatigue or you want to be isolated and you get used to the isolation. But I would say to fight for those relationships that you know support your marriage, that you know support your walk with Christ, and actively guard your marriage and actively invest in it. Invest in the spiritual life of your marriage.”
Juan, a third-generation member of the award-winning Winans family, began his career as a member of Winans Phase 2, along with his eldest brother, Carvin, and his cousins Marvin Winans, Jr., and Michael Winans, Jr. The group’s first recording, We Got Next, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Album charts. Juan’s father, Carvin Winans, is a member of the five-time Grammy Award-winning group, The Winans, which includes his uncles Marvin, Michael, and the late Ronald Winans. Juan also starred in the theatrical production of Born For This: The BeBe Winans Story written by his uncle BeBe Winans and also starred his sister, Deborah Joy Winans of the hit drama series, Greenleaf.
Lisa, formerly Lisa Kimmey, is best known as a member and lead songwriter of the chart-topping Contemporary Christian music trio Out of Eden with her sisters Andrea Kimmey-Baca and Danielle Kimmey Torrez. The group released seven career albums from 1994-2006 including the critically-acclaimed No Turning Back, This Is Your Life, and Hymns. During Lisa’s tenure, she made a special guest appearance on the ‘90s hit sitcom, “Moesha,” which streaming giant Netflix recently added to its lineup of African American classics from the 1990s and early 2000s. She also was a host of original programming for the Gospel Music Channel and hosted the Verizon Wireless “How Sweet the Sound” choir competition along with Donald Lawrence.
Married since 2007, Juan and Lisa have each written dozens of songs for other artists. Together they also made an appearance on the NBC reality competition “Songland,” where they competed as songwriters to be mentored by the likes of Boyz II Men and others in their songwriting craft. Their April 2020 appearance garnered as much appreciation for Juan and Lisa’s incredible voices as for their compositional skills.
“It Belongs To Me” is available wherever music is sold and streamed. For more information on Juan and Lisa Winans visit www.JuanAndLisaWinans.com.
Arts & Culture
Entrepreneur JoAnn Scaife Launches Intriguing New Weekly Podcast, Black History Matters 365
*Entrepreneur and respected communicator JoAnn Scaife has launched an intriguing new weekly podcast, Black History Matters 365. Scaife was recently named the national spokesperson for Black History 365 Education (BH365), a new educational organization focused on documenting the history of Black persons, groups, and cultures in North America.
Recent guests on the podcast have included authors Joel A. Freeman, Ph.D., and Dr. Walter Milton, Jr. of Black History 365: An Inclusive Account of American History; Chris Sanders, former NFL wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans; Dr. Susan West, vice president and chief of staff at Belmont University; and Dr. Bernard LaFayette, Jr., Civil Rights Movement activist, and Freedom Rider.
“I am thrilled to be the host of this extraordinary new podcast, which is part of Black History 365 Education, a Black-owned and operated faith-based company that has created a revolutionary educational curriculum to display the inclusiveness of African American History,” says Scaife. “In addition to hosting the podcast, I am honored to serve as Black History 365 Education’s spokesperson and Liaison Entrepreneur for the faith-based market. This is truly a God-sent mission for me.”
In her position as BH365 spokesperson, Scaife will help communicate the message of the organization and its new U.S. history textbook, Black History 365 by Freeman and Milton. Both the podcast and the new textbook are generating strong support from educators and influential community leaders.
“Scaife’s podcast is unique because of the compelling questions she asks, along with her ability to unearth creative ways to fill in the education gap in our public schools, community-based organizations and also in the faith-based community,” says Dr. Freeman, who also is the CEO of The Freeman Institute.
“I believe in and support the K-12 Black History 365 (BH365) curriculum,” says Ambassador Andrew Young. “I encourage every school district throughout the United States to strongly consider adopting the comprehensive Black History 365 curriculum as their choice for African American studies.”
A serial entrepreneur whose endeavors include Living Single in Faith, a business that focuses on inspiring singles, and Restorations Corner Ministry, a non-profit organization that focuses on collegiate ministry, Scaife was a natural choice to launch the Black History Matters 365 podcast.
“Entrepreneurship is a mission in my life,” she explains. “I take it seriously, and launching the Black History Matters 365 podcast is one of my most passionate projects yet. It’s an honor to interview some of the greatest history-makers of our time. The goal of the podcast is to introduce the theme, ‘African American History as American History,’ in a whole new way, by shining a light on the lives of those in the past and present who have contributed to every level of life. Creating a space for their voices to be heard and for their stories to be told is something I commit to daily.”
Scaife is also the founder and CEO of Restorations Corner Ministry, a non-profit organization that focuses on collegiate ministry, which trains college students to become highly effective leaders on campus and in the community. She also is the founder of Living Single in Faith, a business that focuses on inspiring singles. She is the published author of the devotional book, Beside Still Waters, the first in a planned series of six volumes. For more information, visit besidestillwaters30.com.
Scaife, a graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, TN, made history as the first African American female to graduate from Belmont’s School of Religion. She currently is a candidate for the Master of Divinity degree and a scholarship recipient for the Women Leadership Initiative program at Central Baptist Theological Seminary. Her master’s emphasis is on the ministries of education and finance.
With a career of more than 20 years, Scaife has worked with numerous Christian publishing companies, churches, and music industry businesses, serving in the capacity of product manager and developer, advisor, magazine editor, marketing director, publisher, producer, and more. Studying, teaching, and leading others daily to understand the Word of God, her heartbeat is to impact others with the truths of the Bible through her personal and spiritual experiences. She is a highly sought-after inspirational speaker for religious organizations, businesses, universities, and civic institutions. She has amassed numerous awards and recognition throughout her journey, including Who’s Who Women of America; Editor of CCM Urban Magazine; Urban Mission Spokesperson for Wycliffe Bible Translators; Board Member of West African Children’s Mission in Chicago; Project Manager for West African Girls Skill Center in Burkina Faso; Gospel Music Association (GMA) Industry Track Committee Member and Urban Task Force Coordinator; Miss Teen World Pageant (State Representative for Florida); Miss Black Fort Walton Beach, Florida; and Miss Black Florida Pageant contestant.
A native of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Scaife currently resides in Nashville, TN, where she serves as a collegiate minister, entrepreneur, and businesswoman in the financial industry.
BH365 is a new educational organization focused on documenting the history of Black persons, groups, and cultures in North America. BH365’s purpose is to create cutting-edge resources that invite students, educators, and other readers to become critical thinkers, compassionate listeners, fact-based, respectful communicators, and action-oriented solutionists. For more information about Black History 365 Education and the organization’s history textbook, visit blackhistory365education.com.
Supporters can access the BHM 365 Podcast from a variety of podcast providers, including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Overcast, Deezer, and many others. For more information about the BHM 365 Podcast, visit blackhistorymatters365.buzzsprout.com.
Arts & Culture
TAYO Fatunla: A Taste of Caribbean – The island of Trinidad Talks Cartoons
*The National Animation Festival Animae Caribe weekend has just taken place in Trinidad and Trini Good Media hosted by Franka Philip on ZOOM brought together panelists to discuss political cartoons including discussing the Nigerian bloody protests in Lagos in October among other news stories and the US Presidential election.
Moderator, Franka Philip of Trini Good media, Nigerian cartoonist TAYO Fatunla, Judy Raymond, Editor in chief of Trinidad’s Newsday newspaper and Trinidad’s cartoonist Dion Jennings spoke extensively about cartoons, censorship, and the future of cartoons.
EURweb.com contributor TAYO Fatunla is an award winning Nigerian Comic Artist, writer and illustrator and Editorial cartoonist and creator of the Black History cartoons OUR ROOTS featured on EURweb.com. He is a graduate of the prestigious U.S. Art school, The Kubert School, New Jersey. His cartoons are used for educational purposes in school books, Newsletters, journals and for presentations and exhibitions – www.tayofatunla.com
