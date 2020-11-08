Suspense Thriller ‘Disrupted’ Sets Official Release Date for November 17 / Watch Trailer

*Strike Back Studios has acquired the Award Winning indie thriller DISRUPTED from Realization Films.

The film is set for a limited theatrical run in cinemas beginning in Los Angeles along with another five key markets beginning on November 11th, before expanding across North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand for a Digital and Video On Demand launch beginning on November 17, 2020 on the following platforms:

Digital TVOD – Apple TV, Amazon Prime,

Google Play, Vudu, Fandango, Microsoft.

Cable TVOD – Comcast, Verizon, Direct TV,

Dish Network, InDemand, Vubiquity.

Written and directed by Andre Welsh, DISRUPTED follows the story of Jay

(Chioke Jelani Clanton), an Uber driver whom hustles in the streets of Oakland to make ends meet. Meanwhile, a man named Pete (Ron Kaell) is haunted by the murder of his wife decades prior, an event that has cost him his freedom, his sobriety, and his relationship with his daughter. Across town, a well-to-do psychopath, Harold Price (Geoffrey Lower), has an ill fated run in with a small time drug dealer.

When a local murder that has oddly similar circumstances to the slaying of Pete’s wife is reported, the paths of these three characters meet at the intersection of violence, mind-games, and deceit.

The second official trailer for the new movie DISRUPTED was recently released online as a Film Threat Exclusive and can be viewed now by clicking this URL link: https://youtu.be/EPEQ3tp0REg

“Andre Welsh’s wickedly clever film noir homage…is hilarious in spots and gory in others, and keeps you on the edge throughout” – San Jose Mercury News

“DISRUPTED is a gripping street thriller, that is exciting to watch.” – Film Threat

The motion picture DISRUPTED is a singular journey about the weight of one’s past and the impossible challenge to do right by it in the present, bound into a tight-knit psychological suspense crime thriller that festers in the collateral damage of gentrification and race-related tensions rooted in modern day Oakland. The high-intensity film features dynamic visual storytelling, a tantalizing musical score, elements of intrigue, ambition, and power struggles, which make for a compelling picture.

Said Welsh, “I wanted the protagonist and the antagonist to be relatable – themes that tap into both the good and bad side of everyone. Hiding in plain sight and resentment are some of the key themes of the film, and we are excited for audiences everywhere to experience the film.”

DISRUPTED also stars popular actors such as Marie Wilson, Drew Seeley, Amy Paffrath, Daniel Roebuck, Michael X. Sommers, Ahku, and Philip Jeanmarie. Producers are Mark Gogolewski, Steven Siig, and Jared Drake. Co-Producer is Jeff Gadigan.

Instagram & Twitter: @disruptedmovie

